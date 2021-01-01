JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2006
-
PGA TOUR: 2008
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
- 2008 Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2007 Miccosukee Championship
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
-
2008 Lost to Brian Gay, Will MacKenzie, Viking Classic
Personal
- Part of a famous golf family. His great-uncle, Jim, won the 1952 PGA Championship, and his grandfather, Mike, was a six-time winner on the PGA TOUR, who finished second to Ben Hogan in the 1948 PGA Championship. Mike was one of seven brothers, six of whom played on the PGA TOUR. One of those, Joe, was a 15-time PGA TOUR winner. The only brother who didn't turn professional was Willie, the 1938 and 1948 U.S. Amateur champion and 1947 British Amateur winner.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Split his time between Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR in the 2015-16 season. Made 10 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Also made 10 starts on the PGA TOUR. Ended the season at No. 210 in FedExCup points.
-
Rex Hospital Open: A T10 at the Rex Hospital Open was his best Korn Ferry Tour showing.
-
Sanderson Farms Championship: A T28 at the Sanderson Farms Championship was his best PGA TOUR finish.
2015 Season
Played in 19 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 14 cuts. Had four top 25s. Best stretch of the year came in late spring over a four-tournament span when he finished T20, T26, T19 and T27. Was under par in every round at the last three tournaments. Finished 83rd on the money list.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz: Closed his season with a T21 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open.
-
Greater Dallas Open: T27 at the Greater Dallas Open.
-
Rex Hospital Open: T19 at The Rex Hospital Open.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Recorded two eagles in the first round of the BMW event in May. Finished T26.
-
United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: T20 at the United Leasing Championship.
2014 Season
Made three of six PGA TOUR cuts.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T103 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
-
Barracuda Championship: Best finish was a T47 at the Barracuda Championship in Reno.
2013 Season
Made two PGA TOUR starts.
-
Reno-Tahoe Open: Finished T56 at the Reno-Tahoe Open.
-
Sanderson Farms Championship: Finished T65 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
-
Brasil Classic Presented by HSBC: Played one Korn Ferry Tour, the Brasil Classic. Missed the cut.
2012 Season
In 11 PGA TOUR starts, made five cuts. Earnings were $113,048. On the Korn Ferry Tour, played 14 tournaments, making five cuts.
-
Mylan Classic: A T37 at the Mylan Classic was his top finish.
-
Mayakoba Golf Classic: Ended the season with 11 starts, including a season-best T16 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.
2011 Season
Coupled with 2010 ($10,159) and 2011 ($299,405) earnings of $309,564, has one event to earn $477,413, equaling No. 125 from the 2010 money list to extend his Major Medical Extension for the 2012 season. Did not have another top-25 finish in his other 19 starts.
-
Miccosukee Championship: Missed the cut at the Miccosukee Championship in his only Korn Ferry Tour start.
-
Transitions Championship: Posted first top-10 in his sixth start, at the Transitions Championship. Posted the low round of the day in the final round, a 6-under 65, to finish T5.
2010 Season
Played season on a Major Medical Extension. Made only seven PGA TOUR starts due to a back injury.
-
Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Best performance a T50 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
-
Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Also made five Korn Ferry Tour starts, with his top showing a T13 at the Utah Championship in September.
2009 Season
Made the cut in just nine of 30 starts during his sophomore campaign. Ended the season No. 190 on the money list.
-
Northern Trust Open: Had a season-best T30 at the Northern Trust Open.
2008 Season
Won in his rookie season on the PGA TOUR and ranked No. 81 on the official money list, with 13 made cuts in 29 starts.
-
Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Completed a wire-to-wire victory for his first PGA TOUR title, closing with a 4-under 68 to hold off Matt Kuchar by a stroke in the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. The fourth rookie to win on the PGA TOUR in 2008, he opened with rounds of 62, 64 and 69 at TPC Summerlin en route to a tournament-record 25-under 263 total. He earned a career-best $738,000 to jump from 138th to 75th on the money list. Birdied Nos. 9, 11, 12, 14 and 17 to reach 26-under before a bogey on the par-4 18th. He broke the event mark of 264 set by George McNeill in 2007.
-
Viking Classic: Held the outright lead after each of the first three rounds of the Viking Classic. Ended up in a playoff on Sunday with Brian Gay and Will MacKenzie after making double bogey on his 71st hole of regulation. Lost to MacKenzie on the second playoff hole. His runner-up finish was a then-career best, topping his T22 finish at the 2008 Northern Trust Open. Collected $316,800, moving to No. 130 on the official money list.
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Recorded his first PGA TOUR hole-in-one when he aced the 180-yard seventh hole using a 5-iron at Bay Hill Club and Lodge during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
2007 Season
Enjoyed a successful rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, making the cut in 16 of 30 starts with nine top-25 finishes. Finished the year No. 16 on the money list and was never below No. 63.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am at the Cliffs: Posted a then-career-best T3 finish at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs, finishing two strokes behind tournament winner Nick Flanagan. Had two top-10 finishes the rest of the season. The first was a T5 at the Rex Hospital Open. Then at the last full-field event of the year, shot 15-under 269 to win his first Tour title at the Miccosukee Championship by one stroke over Jon Mills and David Mathis. The win, worth $103,500, moved him from No. 43 to No. 13 on the money list to earn a berth the 2008 PGA TOUR.
-
Movistar Panama Championship: First top-10 finish of his career came at the season-opening Movistar Panama Championship, where he finished T5, three shots behind Miguel Carballo.
2006 Season
During the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, aced the 246-yard sixth hole during the fifth round on the Stadium Course. Earned his Korn Ferry Tour status after rebounding from an opening round, 11-over 83 to finish T46 at the Qualifying Tournament. Made his way to the final stage after sharing individual medalist honors with Steve Wheatcroft and Maarten Lafeber.
-
Gateway Tour: Finished fifth on the Gateway Tour money list.
-
Abacoa Classic: Winner of the Abacoa Classic on the Minor League Golf Tour.
2002 Season
Made three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Hershey Open: His only Korn Ferry Tour cut came in his first start at the Hershey Open (T20).
Amateur Highlights
- Played at North Carolina State, where teammates included TOUR members Carl Pettersson, Tim Clark and Garth Mulroy. Roomed with Pettersson.
- Transferred to North Carolina State after originally enrolling at the University of South Florida.