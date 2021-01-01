International Victories (2)
-
2011 BMW Italian Open [Eur]
-
2012 Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship [Eur]
Personal
- Is one of the few players on any Tour who plays without a hat or visor.
Career Highlights
2015 Season
-
Lyoness Open: Began the final round of the Lyoness Open in mid-June 11 shots behind 54-hole leader Gregory Bourdy. Shot a final-round 66, tying for low-round-of-the-day honors, to move into a T3 with Robert Dinwiddie and Matthew Fitzpatrick, finishing five shots behind winner Chris Wood.
-
Tshwane Open: Finished T8 at the Tshwane Open in Africa
-
Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Earned his third consecutive top-10 at the omega Dubai Desert Classic, recording a T9 in February
2014 Season
Had a disappointing European Tour campaign, with only two top-10.
-
ISPS HANDA Wales Open: Added a T9 at the ISPS Handa Wales Open later in the season.
-
Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Picked up his first top-10 of the campaign, at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, three strokes behind winner Stephen Gallacher. It was his second consecutive top-10 in that event (T7 in 2013).
2013 Season
-
Irish Open: After opening with a 69-66 at the Irish Open, held the 36-hole lead at Carton House GC. Played his final two rounds at 2-under (71-71) to T2 with Joost Luiten, three shots behind winner Paul Casey.
-
Omega Dubai Desert Classic: After shooting an opening 70 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, came back with three sub-70 rounds (68-67-68) at Emirates GC to T7 in early February.
2012 Season
-
Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: Won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship in his second European Tour start of the season. Began the final round tied with Tiger Woods, but broke free from the deadlock, shot a 2-under 70 at the Abu Dhabi GC and took a one-stroke victory over Rory McIlroy. He had five birdies and three bogeys in his final round.
-
Joburg Open: Opened with a 65 at the Joburg Open at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington GC to sit in third place following the first round. Went on to a T9 finish in Africa.
2011 Season
-
South African Open: Was T5 at the South African Open.
-
Alfred Dunhill Championship: Was eighth at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
-
BMW Italian Open: Broke through with his initial professional victory, going wire to wire in winning at the BMW Italian Open in Turin. Shot rounds of 64-68-68-67 to outlast Thorbjorn Olesen and Gary Boyd by a stroke. The victory in Italy, which came in his 209th career European Tour start, qualified him for the U.S. Open, where he made his first start in the United States. The victory also qualified him for his first World Golf Championships events, the HSBC Champions, and moved him up 54 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking (from 165th to 111th).
2010 Season
Picked up five of his six top 10s between March and June.
-
The Open Championship: He enjoyed a seventh-place showing at The Open Championship, his best performance at that event and his only major championship made cut to that point in his career.
-
Estoril Open de Portugal: Placed T4 at the Estoril Open de Portugal.
-
The Celtic Manor Wales Open: Finished T4 at The Celtic Manor Wales Open.
-
Madrid Masters: In May, placed fifth at the Madrid Masters.
-
Trophee Hassan II: Waited until March to add another top-ten–at the Trophee Hassan II (T7).
-
Alfred Dunhill Championship: Was fourth at the Alfred Dunhill Championship early in the season.
2009 Season
Had three disappointing close calls, finishing runner-up at both the 3 Irish Open and BMW Italian Open on successive weeks and at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
-
Alfred Dunhill Championship: Late in the season, shot consistent rounds of 66-67-69-70 to T2 with Johan Edfors, a stroke behind winner Richard Sterne.
-
BMW Italian Open: He was T2 in Italy with John Daly and Raphael Jacquelin, six strokes behind champion Daniel Vancsik.
-
3 Irish Open: At the 3 Irish Open, lost a playoff to Shane Lowry.
2008 Season
Enjoyed his best season as a professional to that point in his career, picking up five top 10s.
-
Russian Open Golf Championship: Placed T9 at the Russian Open Golf Championship.
-
Bank Austria Golf Open: Placed T8 at the Bank Austria Golf Open.
-
South African Airways Open: Placed T7 at the South African Airways Open.
-
Oceanico Group Pro-Am Challenge: Placed T4 at the Oceanico Group Pro-Am Challenge.
-
Madrid Masters: Placed T4 at the Madrid Masters.
2007 Season
Struggled for much of the season, making only 13 cuts in 28 European Tour starts.
-
Open de Andalucia: His lone top 10 a T9 at the Open de Andalucia.
2006 Season
Made 11 of 22 cuts on the European Tour.
-
Nissan Irish Open: With his top highlight a T5 at the Nissan Irish Open.
2005 Season
Split his time between the European Tour and the European Challenge Tour.
-
Morson International Pro-Am Challenge: Top showing was a T16 at the Morson International Pro-Am Challenge on the Challenge Tour.
2004 Season
-
Nissan Irish Open: Struggled during the season, with his top performance a T22 at the Nissan Irish Open.
2003 Season
-
Ryder Cup Wales Challenge: Came close to winning late in the season, at the Ryder Cup Wales Challenge on the European Challenge Tour where he finished T2. Fell in a four man playoff to Craig Williams, an extra session that also included Robert Coles and Sam Walker.
-
Damovo British Masters: Earned his first professional top five, a T4 at the European Tour's Damovo British Masters. Opened with rounds of 73-69-70 and then moved up the leaderboard on the final day with a Sunday 68.