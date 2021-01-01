International Victories (6)
-
2003 Alps Tour Commission [Fr]
-
2003 Bordeaux Open [Fr]
-
2006 Telkom PGA Championship [SAf]
-
2007 Mallorca Classic [Eur]
-
2008 Estoril Open de Portugal [Eur]
-
2009 UBS Hong Kong Open [Eur]
National Teams
- 2008. 2011, 2013 World Cup
- 2016 Summer Olympics
- 2013 Seve Trophy
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
-
Lyoness Open powered by Greenfinity: Took the 54-hole lead at the Lyoness Open in mid-June. Opened with rounds of 65-67-69 but couldn't hang on, stumbling badly on the final day on his way to a 6-over 78 and an eventual T6 with Kirstoffer Broberg and John Hahn, six shots behind winner Chris Wood.
-
Tshwane Open: Picked up a T8 at the Tshwane Open in March, thanks to a final-round 66.
-
Maybank Malaysian Open: Added a second T5 at the Maybank Malaysian Open. Four under-par rounds (70-70-68-69) gave him the top-five finish in Kuala Lumpur.
-
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: First top-10 of the season came at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, a T5 in late-January. Shot a final-round 65 to move up the leaderboard.
2014 Season
-
Portugal Masters: Closed his season with a T7 at the Portugal Masters.
-
Irish Open: Finished T8 at the European Tour's Irish Open in mid-June. Shot weekend rounds of 67-69 at Fota Island Resort.
2013 Season
-
The Open Championship: Lone PGA TOUR start came at The Open Championship, where he T64.
-
ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf: Played in his third World Cup, this time with teammate Victor Dubuisson. Finished T15 in the individual competition at Royal Melbourne GC and paired with Dubuisson to T7 representing France in the team portion of the event.
2012 Season
-
U.S. Open: Made one PGA TOUR start, missing the cut at the U.S. Open.
-
KLM Open: A week before the BMW Italian Open, turned in his only other top-10 on his European Tour campaign, again with a strong Sunday finish. Shot a final-round 66 at the KLM Open in the Netherlands to T8.
-
BMW Italian Open: Was T3 at the BMW Italian Open in mid-September, shooting a final-round 65 to finish four strokes behind winner Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano.
2011 Season
Picked up his first two European Tour runner-up finishes.
-
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Represented France at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup and finished T13 with Raphael Jacquelin.
-
PGA Championship: Missed the cut at the PGA Championship.
-
The Open Championship: Finished T48 at The Open Championship.
-
Iiberdrola Open: Had a ninth-place showing at the Iberdrola Open.
-
The Celtic Manor Wales Open: Two months after the Maybank Malaysian Open, again shot a final-round 67 at the Wales Open, only to fall two strokes short of Alexander Noren.
-
Maybank Malaysian Open: Was second to Matteo Manassero at the Maybank Malaysian Open, shooting a final-round 67 that still left him one stroke back.
2010 Season
Had three PGA TOUR starts.
-
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: His top performance was a T39 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions.
-
Open de France ALSTOM: Best showing of four top 10s on the European Tour was a sixth-place showing at the Alstom Open de France.
2009 Season
-
Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles: Earlier in the season, had a T6 at the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles.
-
UBS Hong Kong Open: Broke through and won for a second consecutive season when he captured the UBS Hong Kong Open at the Hong Kong GC in November. His four rounds in the 60s were enough to edge Rory McIlroy by two strokes.
-
Dunhill Links Championship: Finished T9 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
2008 Season
Had four European Tour top 10s.
-
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Late in the year, joined Gregory Havret to represent France at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup, where the duo T10.
-
The Open Championship: Best PGA TOUR finish was a T39 at The Open Championship.
-
Open de Portugal: Won the Estoril Open de Portugal in a three-man playoff with Alastair Forsyth and David Howell.
2007 Season
He had four top 10s.
-
The Open Championship: Lone PGA TOUR start was at The Open Championship, where he T53.
-
Mallorca Classic: In his second-to-last start of the season, fashioned four rounds in the 70s to outlast Sam Little to win the Mallorca Classic.
2006 Season
-
World Golf Championships-American Express Championship: Also T59 at the World Golf Championships-American Express Championship.
-
South African Airways Open Championship: On the European Tour, he again had success in South Africa, with a T3 at the South African Airways Open, one of two top-10s that season.
-
Telkom PGA Championship: Won for the first time outside of France when he won in South Africa at the Telkom PGA Championship.
2005 Season
Had a pair of T8s on the European Tour.
-
South African Airways Open Championship: Finished T8 at the South African Airways Open.
-
Open de Madrid: Finished T8 at the Open de Madrid.
2004 Season
Played mainly on the European Challenge Tour, where he recorded six top-10s.
-
BMW Russian Open: Lone European Tour top 10 in limited action was a T6 at the BMW Russian Open.
2003 Season
Played primarily on the European Challenge Tour, with two top-five finishes.
-
Alps Tour Commission: Also won in his home country, capturing the Alps Tour Commission.
-
Bordeaux Open: Won the Bordeaux Open.
-
Skandia PGA Open: T5 at the Skandia PGA Open.
-
Nykredit Danish Open: Finished T2 at the Nykredit Danish Open.