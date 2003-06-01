International Victories (2)
2006 Imperial Collection Russian Open [Eur]
2014 Trophy Hassan II [Eur]
National Teams
- 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006 Palmer Cup
Special Interests
- Spending time at the beach and ocean
Career Highlights
2017 Season
Trophee Hassan II: Earned his second European Tour title, coming eight years after his first. Opened with a 62 at the Trophy Hassan II and followed with rounds of 68-69-70 for the wire-to-wire victory. Held a six-shot advantage over Seve Benson with 18 holes to play and eventually settled on a five-shot win over Andy Sullivan.
2014 Season
Open de Espana: Picked up another top-10 in mid-May, at the Open de Espana. Opened 72-76 (8-over) but then recovered with a 1-under weekend to T7 with Darren Fichardt, Felipe Aguilar and Gareth Maybin, three shots out of the playoff.
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: In his second start of the European Tour season, fired a final-round 65 to go with a 68-68 start to T5 at The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. Third-round 73 derailed his chances.
2013 Season
Had a trio of top-10 performances on the European Tour as he made 17 cuts in 21 starts.
Omega European Masters: Added a second fourth-place performance when he was solo-fourth at the Omega European Masters in September. Four rounds in the 60s–69-65-65-67–left him two shots out of the Thomas Bjorn-Craig Lee playoff.
Irish Open: Was T10 at the Irish Open in June, shooting a final-round 72.
BMW PGA Championship: First top-10 was a T4 at the BMW PGA Championship. Held the 54-hole lead over Lee Westwood but could only muster an even-par 72 on the final day and finished one shot out of the Matteo Manassero-Marc Warren-Simon Khan playoff.
2012 Season
Played in the Mayakoba Golf Classic for a second consecutive year and recorded his best PGA TOUR finish.
Mayakoba Golf Classic: Finished T5 in Mexico. Weekend rounds of 69-66 left him at 10-under, three strokes out of the John Huh-Robert Allenby playoff.
Reale Seguros Open de Espana: Best outing of the season came at the European Tour's Reale Seguros Open de Espana. Joined Soren Kjeldsen and Pablo Larrazabal in a T2, three shots behind winner Francesco Molinari.
ISPS HANDA Perth International: On the PGA Tour of Australasia, added a third-place finish at the ISPS Handa Perth International. Opened with a 65 and closed with a 68 to leave him five shots behind winner Bo Van Pelt.
2011 Season
In 29 European Tour starts, Finished 67th in the Race to Dubai.
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Only made PGA TOUR cut came at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, where he parlayed second- and third-round scores of 67-66 into a T35.
Omega European Masters: Finished T9 at the Omega European Masters.
Maybank Malaysian Open: Added a T9 at the Maybank Malaysian Open.
Andalucia Masters: T7 at the Andalucia Masters his top showing on the European Tour.
2010 Season
Came close to winning for a second time on the European Tour. Had two runner-up finishes. Made two PGA TOUR appearances, making the cut in both starts and finished 93rd on the Order of Merit.
The Open Championship: In his first major championship, was T27 at The Open Championship.
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Added a T59 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.
Open de Espana: Was also T3 at the Open de Espana, shooting a final-round 68 to miss the Alvaro Quiros-James Morrison playoff by a shot.
Open de France ALSTOM: Was second again, this time T2, at the Open de France. After opening 66-66 and taking a one-shot, 36-hole lead, finished 73-68 to finish regulation tied with Miguel Angel Jimenez and Francesco Molinari, with Jimenez winning the playoff.
Iiberdrola Open Cala Millor Mallorca: Was a runner-up at the Iiberdrola Open Cala Millor Mallorca in Spain. A final-round 66 got him into a playoff with Peter Hanson, an extra session Hanson won.
2009 Season
Made 23 European Tour starts and made 13 cuts.
Italian Open: Finished T14 at the Italian Open in mid-May.
Open de France ALSTOM: Finished T13 in July at the Open de France Alstom.
2008 Season
Was a PGA TOUR rookie. Played in 16 events and made 10 cuts. Failed to record a top-25. Finished the season 206th in the FedExCup standings.
U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Finished T28 at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee, thanks to four sub-70 rounds (68-69-69-65).
British Open: T10 at the British Masters in September was one of two best showings.
BMW Championship: T10 at the BMW Championship in May was one of two best showings.
2007 Season
Made his first three PGA TOUR appearances. Made the cut in 13 of 21 European Tour starts. Completed the year 69th on the Order of Merit.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned his PGA TOUR card by finishing T23 in his first trip to the Q-School finals. Best day was a second-round, 10-under-par 62. Survived all three stages of the Qualifying Tournament.
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Was T13 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic his best finish.
Madrid Open: Finished runner-up at the Madrid Open in October. The runner-up showing in Spain came, thanks to a final-round 68.
The Celtic Manor Resort Wales Open: Finished T8 at The Celtic Manor Resort Wales Open.
2006 Season
Played on the European Tour.
KLM Open: Only other top-10 was a T7 at the KLM Open in the Netherlands a week before his victory in Russia.
The Cadillac Russian Open: Burst onto that Tour by winning his third career start, the Imperial Collection Russian Open. Was the quickest to win on that Tour, topping Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell, who each won in their fourth starts. With his father, Jose Maria, joined Antonio and Ignacio Garrido and Craig and Kevin Stadler as the third father-son combination to win in European Tour history. Shot rounds of 66-67-67-66 to defeat David Drysdale by four strokes.
Amateur Highlights
- Four-time member of the Palmer Cup team (2003-06).
- A four-time All-America at Arizona State University, where he captured the 2003 NCAA individual championship as a freshman, just the sixth freshman in NCAA history to accomplish the feat.
- Won the 2002 Spanish Amateur Match Play Championship.
- His father, Jose Maria, was a member of the Champions Tour and his brother Gabriel played on the Challenge Tour in Europe.
- His father played on four Ryder Cup teams, won the World Cup with Jose' Rivero in 1984 and has 14 professional victories worldwide.
- Father has played the Champions Tour since 1997, with a victory at the 2001 Toshiba Senior Classic. Shares the same birthday as Sergio Garcia.