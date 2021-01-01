Exempt status

2012 Chitimacha Louisiana Open, Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open

2008 Lost to Justin Hicks, Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung

2004 Walker Cup

Personal

Is a big fan of "House." Says Tokyo is the favorite city he has visited. Favorite food is steak, medium-rare. "I'm a red-meat Southern boy." The first website he visits each morning is weather.com. Splits college football allegiances between LSU and his alma mater, Oklahoma State.

Father, Jim, was a collegiate golfer at LSU who played two seasons (1975 and 1977) on the PGA TOUR. Top finish was a T8 at the 1977 Oklahoma City Open.

Hunting

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 113 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded four top-25s in 22 starts, including a season-best T14 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay.

2017 Season

Finished the Regular Season at No. 41 on the money list. Recorded one top-25 finish in 24 starts. Finished the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 108.

Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Picked up his first win on Tour in five years at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. Took a three-shot lead into the weekend with a 65-64 start before extending his lead to six with a third-round 65. Closed out the tournament with a final-round 69 to defeat Xinjun Zhang by three shots and move inside the top 10 on the money list. Became the second player in tournament history to win twice in Lafayette.

2016 Season

Played in 14 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, recorded three top-25s and finished No. 76 on the Regular Season money list.

Lincoln Land Charity Championship: Enjoyed his best showing on Tour since 2012 at the Lincoln Land Charity Championship. Entered the weekend two shots back after a 66-65 start. Carded a third-round 66 and found himself three off the pace after 54 holes. Fired a bogey-free 67 on Sunday to reach 20-under-par. Made a crucial up and down from 60 yards at the 72nd hole for a T2 and moved up to No. 59 on the money list.

2015 Season

Played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events, making nine cuts. Had two top 25s. Finished 113th on the Regular Season money list and 133rd on the final year-long money list.

United Leasing Championship Presented by PTI: T20 at the United Leasing Championship.

2014 Season

Played in all 25 events, making 14 cuts. Had one top-10 and three top-25s. Finished the Regular Season 71st on the money list. Was one of just three players to compete in all 25 events. Indifferent play in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals did not put him in contention to earn his TOUR card via that avenue.

WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft: Opened with a 67 at the Regular Season-ending WinCo Foods Portland Open but performed poorly the other three rounds to finish 75th in the tournament.

2013 Season

In his return to the PGA TOUR, competed in 27 tournaments, making eight starts. After PLAYERS, made just two cuts in his final 13 appearances. Ended 2013 164th in FedExCup points. Played in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events in September, making three cuts.

Web.com Tour Championship: Finished T54 at Web.com Tour Championship.

2012 Season

Ended the season No. 1 on the money list, with $433,453, the eighth-best total in Korn Ferry Tour history. Earned fully-exempt status on the PGA TOUR in 2013 along with an exemption into THE PLAYERS Championship by virtue of his No. 1 money-list standing. Was ranked in the top 10 on the money list for 25 of 27 weeks and reached No. 1 three different times, including the final four weeks to finish with nine weeks at No. 1.

Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Closed his year with a T9 finish at the Web.com Tour Championship in Texas.

2011 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 16 starts during the year with three top-10 finishes. Ended the season with nine straight cuts made but had only one top-25 finish in that stretch.

Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Third top-10 was a T9 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

2010 Season

Made two Korn Ferry Tour appearances, missing the cut in both.

St. Jude Classic presented by Smith & Nephew: In his lone PGA TOUR start, he made the cut at the St. Jude Classic, where he T70.

2009 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 25 starts during his rookie season on the PGA TOUR. Finished the season No. 159 on the official money list. Missed the cut in both starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

RBC Canadian Open: Was one of four players to ace the 15th hole at the RBC Canadian Open (Arjun Atwal, Briny Baird and Leif Olson). His par-3 heroics won him a BMW Z4 convertible. It was his second hole-in-one in the season, the first coming at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2008 Season

Earned PGA TOUR privileges after placing 15th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.

Nationwide Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Shot 64 in the second round of Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch and finished T25. Earned $271,919 for 15th position on the final money list.

2004 Season

