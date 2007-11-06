JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR: 2003
Korn Ferry Tour: 2013
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
- 2008 U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee
International Victories (3)
1999 Neuchatel Open Golf Trophy [EurChall]
2002 ANZ Championship [Eur]
2010 Nordea Scandinavian Masters [Eur]
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
2006 Lost to Tim Herron, Bank of America Colonial
Personal
- Something of a daredevil sportsman as a teenager. Played handball at a high level in Sweden and was a tennis player from age 6. Took up skateboarding and competed in the Swedish Championships. Suffered seven broken ribs, and also broke a hand and a foot doing stunts.
- Comes from an international background. His grandfather is an American (New Jersey) who married a Swede and settled in Sweden.
- Started golf at 15 as his girlfriend's family played. Won two national junior events but did not get picked for the Swedish Amateur side.
- Member of the European Tour since 2000.
Special Interests
- Snowboarding, tennis, cars
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made five starts on the Korn Ferry Tour with one made cut.
2015 Season
Missed the cut in his lone start on the PGA TOUR.
2014 Season
Played in 19 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 11 cuts. Had one top-10 and four top-25s. Finished the Regular Season 57th on the money list.
Chiquita Classic: Had a top-25 finish at the second Korn Ferry Tour Finals's event, Chiquita Classic (T16), in September.
Barracuda Championship: His lone 2014 appearance and 243rd PGA TOUR event was the Barracuda Championship in August, which resulted in a WD.
WNB Golf Classic: Top finish came in April at the WNB Golf Classic. Posted rounds of 68-69-66 and was T2 with Rod Pampling, but seven behind Andrew Putnam, who would be declared the winner Sunday when the tournament was shortened to 54 holes due to heavy winds in Midland, Texas. The T2 was his best Korn Ferry Tour finish.
Brasil Champions Presented by HSBC: Finished T16 at the Brasil Champions in March.
Chile Classic: Finished T23 at the Chile Classic in March.
Nordea Masters: Missed the cut in his one European Tour start, the Nordea Masters, in June.
2013 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 23 Korn Ferry Tour starts and had seven top-25 finishes. Missed the cut in all four of the Tour Finals' events.
Brasil Classic Presented by HSBC: Was T6 at the inaugural Brasil Classic in early April. Opened with back-to-back, 6-under 65s and shared both the first- and second-round leads at the Sao Paulo GC. Fired a 1-under 70 in the third round that included a hole-in-one at the par-3 ninth hole. Was four back heading into the last round of the weather-delayed event.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Next-best week was a T13 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
2012 Season
Made the cut in three of seven starts on the PGA TOUR.
Mayakoba Golf Classic: Best finish came in his first event, the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Opened with scores of 70-66 and was just two strokes off the lead after 36 holes. Finished T12.
2011 Season
Made 10 PGA TOUR cuts in 23 starts.Failed to finish inside the top 125 on the money list for the second time in four years.
The Honda Classic: His lone top-25 finish was a T21 at The Honda Classic.
2010 Season
Recorded two top-10s but failed to finish inside the top 125 on the money list for the first time in three years.
Turning Stone Resort Championship: Posted rounds of 68-67 on the weekend of the Turning Stone Resort Championship to finish T8, his second top-10 of the season.
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Played the final 38 holes of the Mayakoba Golf Classic without a bogey en route to a T4 finish. Opened the event with a 3-under 68 with caddie Lance Ten Broeck on his bag. Immediately following the round, Ten Broeck gained entry off the alternate list and went on to post a 76. He later withdrew from the event and returned to his caddie duties.
Nordea Scandinavian Masters: Won his first European Tour title in eight years when he captured the Nordea Scandinavian Masters. Made a 30-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole at Bro Hoff Slott GC in Stockholm, Sweden, to edge Rafa Echenique by a stroke.
2009 Season
The Open Championship: Finished T8 in his Open Championship debut, one year after claiming his first PGA TOUR victory at the 2008 U.S. Bank Championship which was played the same week.
The 50th Bob Hope Classic hosted by Arnold Palmer: Had two top-10s, five top-25s and finished 119th on the money list for the second consecutive season. Shot a 63 during the first round of the 50th Bob Hope Classic on his way to a T9 finish.
2008 Season
U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: In 13th start of the season, captured first PGA TOUR event at the U.S. Bank Championship to become sixth Swedish player to win on the PGA TOUR. Posted rounds of 63-67-70-64–264, with birdies on three of his final four holes, to edge Ken Duke by one stroke. Carded a hole-in-one in the first round (No. 14 at Brown Deer Park Golf Course) and became first player since Jim Furyk (2007 Canadian Open) to record an ace en route to victory.
2007 Season
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T19 at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn full exemption for 2008.
Valero Texas Open: Claimed three top-25 finishes in 32 starts, including a T15 at the Valero Texas Open.
2006 Season
Made 17 cuts in 29 starts in second season on TOUR, three of which resulted in top-10s.
Bank of America Colonial: Had a playoff loss to Tim Herron at the Bank of America Colonial.
2005 Season
Playing with partial status, finished safely in the top 125 on money list. Made the cut in six of seven starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished the year No. 84 on the money list, with $58,568. Strong showings in his first two Korn Ferry Tour appearances. Last three starts of the season all resulted in top-15 finishes.
Buick Open: Fourth top-10 was a T8 at the Buick Open, aided by four rounds in the 60s.
John Deere Classic: Third top-10 was a T7 at the John Deere Classic, where he finished three shots behind Sean O'Hair. Played in the final threesome, three shots off the lead of J.L. Lewis Sunday. Posted a final-round 70.
Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek 'n Peak Resort: T12 at the Lake Erie Charity Classic.
Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: T14 at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic.
FedEx St. Jude Classic: Added a T6 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, his second top-10 in Memphis (T3 in 2003) in three appearances.
Henrico County Open Pres'd by Saxon Capital, Inc.: Finished T13 at the Henrico County Open.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Posted T9 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans for first top-10 in third start.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: Finished fifth at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
BellSouth Panama Championship: Finished T11 at the BellSouth Panama Championship
2004 Season
Chrysler Classic of Greensboro: Lone top-10 of the season was a T8 at the Chrysler Classic of Greensboro near season's end. Enabled a jump inside the top 150 and receive status for 2005.
2003 Season
Valero Texas Open: Finished T7 at the Valero Texas Open moving from 124th on the season money list to 111th thanks to a $98,291 payday.
FedEx St. Jude Classic: First top-10 finish of PGA TOUR career came in 14th start of the season at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Carded a career-best 7-under 64 in the first round. Held or shared the lead for the first 54 holes and led David Toms by one entering the final round. Paired with Toms in the final group Sunday, carded 2-under 69 to finish T3, four shots behind Toms.
2002 Season
Made 22 starts on the European Tour with 14 cuts made to finish 60th on the Order of Merit.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned his PGA TOUR card for 2003 by finishing T11 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament in La Quinta, Calif.
The INTERNATIONAL Presented by Qwest: Made first TOUR start early in the season at THE INTERNATIONAL.
ANZ Championship: Won for the first time at the ANZ Championship, beating Australians Craig Parry, Andre Stolz and Scott Laycock in the Modified Stableford format.
2001 Season
Sao Paulo Brazil Open: Best finish on European Tour was T2 at Sao Paulo Brazil Open.
2000 Season
Madeira Island Open: First full year on the European Tour, with a best finish of T2 at the Madeira Island Open.
1999 Season
Neuchatel Open Golf Trophy: Played the European Challenge Tour, shooting a final-round 64 to come from four strokes back to win the Neuchatel Open Golf Trophy in his native Sweden.
1998 Season
First professional season, making two cuts in four starts on the European Tour and three starts on the European Challenge Tour.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE