JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2009 Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
-
2009 Defeated Brian Vranesh, Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries
Personal
- Lists winning the U.S. Amateur as his biggest thrill in golf.
- Cites his parents as his heroes. Got his start in golf from his dad.
- An avid fisherman, says the biggest fish he's ever caught is a 30-pound kingfish.
- Has had five career holes-in-one, including an ace at the 2007 Buick Open on the PGA TOUR.
Special Interests
- Going to church, spending time with family
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Didn't make any starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2016.
2015 Season
Made six appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Nova Scotia Open: Played the weekend just once, resulting in a T10 at the Nova Scotia Open in June. It was his first top-10 performance in nearly three years. Was in the middle of the pack after 54 holes at the Nova Scotia Open. Fired a final-round 66 to move up 18 spots to T10.
-
Lexus Panama Classic presented by World Jewelry Hub: Finished T18 at the Lexus Panama Classic in May on his first career start on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
2014 Season
On the Korn Ferry Tour, made two starts but missed the cut in both.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T79 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
-
Shell Houston Open: Monday qualified for the Shell Houston Open in April and played the weekend (T74).
-
Northern Trust Open: Monday-qualified on the PGA TOUR for the Northern Trust Open (missed cut) in February
2013 Season
Made four Korn Ferry Tour starts. Played the weekend in two of them.
-
Rex Hospital Open: His best finish was a T34 at The Rex Hospital Open.
2012 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 24 starts and had a pair of top-25 finishes.
-
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Matched his career-low score with a 62 in the opening round of the Cox Classic. Shared the first-day lead despite hitting only eight of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation. Couldn't maintain his momentum and wound up T39.
-
Stadion Classic at UGA: One of his best weeks came at the Stadion Classic at UGA, where he celebrated his birthday with a final-round 67 that left him T13.
-
TPC Stonebrae Championship: Finished T11 at the TPC Stonebrae Championship.
2011 Season
Closed the season with six consecutive cuts made but had only one top-25 finish in those events.
-
Miccosukee Championship: Was first off the tee and played as a single in the final round of the Miccosukee Championship. Played his round in 1:48. Chalked up seven birdies en route to a 4-under 67. Jogged several holes during the round, along with his caddie and 'walking' scorer. "I keep telling people I play better when I play fast," he quipped.
-
U.S. Open: Qualified for the U.S. Open but missed the cut.
-
South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: Added a T5 at the South Georgia Classic, finishing four back of winner Russell Henley. Celebrated his 30th birthday during Friday's second round and went on to hold a one-stroke lead after 36 holes.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Followed with a solo third at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, where he captured his first career win in 2009. Birdied the final two holes for a 2-under 69 and finished two shots back of winner Brett Wetterich. Collected second-place money because runner-up Andres Echavarria, a senior at the University of Florida, was not eligible to take prize money because of his amateur status.
-
Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open Presented by Samsung: Was T8 at the Pacific Rubiales Bogota Open, an event reduced to 36 holes because of several weather delays.
2010 Season
Made 11 cuts in 28 Korn Ferry Tour starts, with three top-25 finishes. Best stretch of the year came in August when he made four cuts in a row.
-
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: T17 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.
-
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: T19 at the Cox Classic.
2009 Season
Finished No. 36 on the money list on the strength of a playoff win early in the year. Added four top-25 finishes as the season progressed and finished No. 10 in Total Driving.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: Earned his first career win with a playoff victory over Brian Vranesh at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. Made a crucial birdie putt at the 71st hole to tie Vranesh for the lead. He was playing on the Korn Ferry Tour due to his status as a conditional PGA TOUR member aftter not getting into the field at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Collected the win when he rolled in a 14-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole and then watched as Vranesh missed a birdie try from 12 feet.
2008 Season
Made the cut in 20 of 28 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and had four top-10 finishes.
-
Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive Group: Held the second-round lead at the Oregon Classic, where he finished second to winner Matt Bettencourt. Final-round saw a back-and-forth battle between the two, with Dickerson taking advantage of a critical three-shot swing at No. 15 where he made eagle and closed the deficit to one stroke. A three-putt bogey at No. 17 gave Bettencourt a two-shot lead, which was the final margin.
-
Utah Championship Presented by Zions Bank: Aced the 18th hole in the second round of the Utah Championship (four aces in the first round by four players) which helped set the record for most holes-in-one in a Korn Ferry Tour event (five).
-
Henrico County Open: Was T4 a week later at the Henrico County Open, where he posted a career-best, 10-under-par 62 to take a three-shot lead after the opening round. Started the tournament with six consecutive birdies. Second-round 68 put him at 14-under and ahead by four strokes. He birdied three of the final four holes Sunday to move back up the leaderboard.
-
Athens Regional Foundation Classic: Finished sixth at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic, where he started the final round two shots out of the lead.
-
Mexico Open Presented by Corona: Finished solo fourth at the Mexico Open, his best effort since a third-place finish at the 2005 National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic. Weekend rounds of 65-67 was bettered only by tournament winner Jarrod Lyle.
2007 Season
Made the cut in six of 19 starts on the PGA TOUR but failed to post a top-25 finish. Finished the year No. 218 in earnings, just one year after finishing No. 127 on the money list. Made seven starts on the Korn Ferry Tour but only made cut came in his last start.
-
National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic: Finished T12 at the National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic.
2006 Season
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned initial TOUR card with T13 finish at the 2005 Qualifying Tournament.
-
Frys.com Open: Top-10 came in October, a T7 at the Frys.com Open in Las Vegas.
-
John Deere Classic: Continued strong mid-summer play with a T10 at the John Deere Classic, aided by a final-round 65.
-
Buick Championship: In 18th start of rookie season, posted his first top-10 on the PGA TOUR, with a career-best T5 at the Buick Championship.
2005 Season
Spent the season as a rookie on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished 38th on the money list, with $130,642. Prior to rookie season on Tour in 2005, had made the cut in five of 13 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, with both career top-25 finishes coming at the Henrico Open, finishing a then-career-best T8 in 2003 and T22 in 2004.
-
Nationwide Tour Championship: Finished T7 at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship.
-
Gila River Golf Classic presented by Wild Horse Pass: Other top-10 finish came at the Gila River Golf Classic–where a 12-under 276 led to a T9 finish.
-
National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic: Notched a career-best, third-place finish at the National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic.
Amateur Highlights
- Played on the European Challenge Tour and the Hooters Tour.
- Winner of the 2001 U.S. Amateur. Rallied from 5-down to defeat Robert Hamilton, 1-up, at East Lake GC in Atlanta.
- Was 2001 Western Amateur champion.
- Member of the University of Florida's national championship team in 2001.
- Was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year in 2000.
- Runner-up at the 2000 U.S. Public Links Amateur Championship.