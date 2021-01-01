Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Veteran Member (thru 2020)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (3)
- 2002 Bank of America Monterey Peninsula Classic
- 2007 Peek'n Peak Classic, Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2007 Lost to Bryn Parry, Chris Baryla, Nick Flanagan, Henrico County Open
- Has lived off the fifth hole at TPC The Woodlands since age 2.
2018 Season
North Mississippi Classic: Carded rounds of 68-76-67–211 (-5) at the North Mississippi Classic to end the week T10, picking up his first top-10 finish since 2015.
2017 Season
Did not make any starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2016 Season
Played in six Korn Ferry Tour events, making four cuts before suffering an injury in May.
Panama Claro Championship: Best finish of the season was a T18 at the season-opening Panama Claro Championship.
2015 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 18 starts, one third-place finish, three top-25s and nine cuts made. Was 80th on the combined final money list. After a T30 and a T13 in his next two starts, the remainder of his season was lackluster. Played in seven tournaments, with just two cuts made (T38, T43) to show for it. Would drop from 32nd in earnings to 66th during this period.
Hotel Fitness Championship: Entered just one Korn Ferry Tour Finals' event and withdrew (Hotel Fitness Championship).
News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: One highlight was a hole-in-one during the second round of the News Sentinel Open in late August.
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: First top 10 came in his eighth start, at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, which featued a near history-making final round. After an opening 71 and a pair of 67s in the middle rounds, recorded four birdies and an eagle (No. 5) on Sunday morning en route to a front-nine 29. Five more birdies on the back nine (Nos. 10, 12-14, 15) put him in position to possibly join five other Tour players who'd shot 59. Parred the 17th hole and had a 12-footer for birdie on the 18th, only to come up a bit short and left. Became the 23rd player in Tour history to shoot 60 and only one to do so in 2015. Set a new course record at Thornblade Club with his 11-under-par effort. The solo third was his best finish on Tour since a win at the 2007 Cox Classic.
2014 Season
Played in 22 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 14 cuts. Had one top-10 and eight top-25s. Finished the Regular Season 55th on the money list. Had three top-20 finishes in a four-week stretch in May and June. Opened the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with promising finishes of T19 and T16 , but missed the cut in the last two. Finished 66th in the priority ranking, 16 spots behind the 50th and final card issued.
Chiquita Classic: T16 at the Chiquita Classic.
Hotel Fitness Championship: T19 at the Hotel Fitness Championship.
Cleveland Open: T14 at the Cleveland Open.
Rex Hospital Open: T11 at The Rex Hospital Open.
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Recorded two eagles in the fourth round at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at Thornblade Club en route to a 69.
South Georgia Classic presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: T19 at the South Georgia Classic.
Panama Claro Championship: Carded a 73 on day one of the Panama Claro Championship. Fired a 64 in the second round, courtesy of five birdies and an eagle. Posted a 67 and was one stroke back after 54 holes. Finished T6 after a Sunday 70 for his best Tour finish since his 2013 season opener, which also came in Panama.
2013 Season
Made the cut in 16 of 21 Korn Ferry Tour starts, with seven top-25 finishes and one top-10.
Web.com Tour Championship: Made the cut in three of four Finals' events, with a T24 at the Web.com Tour Championship his best effort among those tournaments.
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Next-best effort during the year was a T14 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
Panama Claro Championship: Was T4 at the Panama Claro Championship to begin the season. Was tied for second, two back after 54 holes but failed to muster a charge on the final day, shooting a 1-over 74 that left him four back of winner Kevin Foley.
2012 Season
Failed to qualify for the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the third consecutive season. Finished No. 168 in the FedExCup standings.
Travelers Championship: Finished T4 at the Travelers Championship after holding a share of the third-round lead. Missed his previous two cuts at the Travelers Championship, in 2009 and 2010. Had a chance to force a playoff with a birdie on the last hole, but a bogey-5 dropped him two shots off Marc Leishman's winning total.
2011 Season
Finished just outside the top 125 on the money list at No.1. Made 10 of 22 cuts, but had a career-best six top-25 finishes.
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: Entered the final event of the year, the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic at No. 120 on the money list, but missed the cut and dropped out of the top 125.
Transitions Championship: Notched his second top 10 of the year, a T5 at the Transitions Championship, carding rounds of 68-67-69-70 to finish 10-under-par, five behind champion Gary Woodland.
Sony Open in Hawaii: Carded four rounds in the 60s, including a second-round, 5-under 65, to open the season with a T7 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
2010 Season
Children's Miracle Network Classic: Made charge at the final official event of the season, the Children's Miracle Network Classic, to sneak into the top 125 on the money list and retain TOUR card. Entered the Children's Miracle Network Classic at No. 179 on the money list in need of a solo second-place finish to get inside the top 125. Finished solo second at Disney to place 122nd on the money list. Held a four-shot lead after both the second- and third-round leads, before a final-round 72 dropped him three shots behind the winner. Was tied for second with Spencer Levin on the final hole of the tournament. Levin bogeyed the final hole dropping him to T3.
2009 Season
Finished inside the top 125 for the first time in his career with a pair of top-10 finishes.
Buick Open: Shot bogey-free 64 in the final round of the Buick Open to T2 and earn $380,800, enabling him to play the rest of the season on a Major Medical Extension. Had 13 starts to earn $407,540 and did it comfortably in his 10th start of the season at the Buick Open. Led the field in birdies (24) and made the biggest move of the week in the FedExCup standings, jumping 66 spots to No. 108.
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Missed the cut in his first event of the year, the Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun, but rebounded a month later in April in his second start of the year at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans when four sub-par rounds earned a T9 and a trip to the Quail Hollow Championship the following week. The finish was his best since finishing T9 at the 2008 Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun.
2008 Season
Made the cut in seven of 15 events on the PGA TOUR before a right wrist injury sidelined him after late May and earned a Major Medical Extension in 2009.
Mayakoba Golf Classic at Riviera Maya-Cancun: Set the El Camaleon GC at Mayakoba course record with a 9-under-par 61 in the third round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic en route to a T9 finish. The previous course record was 62 set by Fred Funk (first round, 2007) and later matched by Brent Geiberger (second round, 2007). Made the cut on the number and jumped from T64 to the top-10 with rounds of 61-68 on the weekend. Missed the cut in four of his next six starts before finishing T7 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship to round out his top-10 finishes for the year. Regained his TOUR card for 2008 by virtue of his second-place finish on the 2007 Korn Ferry Tour money list.
2007 Season
Led the money list until the final event of the year, the Web.com Tour Championship, as Richard Johnson passed him. Made the cut in 16 of 28 starts, with a career-high 15 top-25 finishes. His $415,124 doubled his career money in three previous seasons on Tour. One of the most consistent performers on the Korn Ferry Tour with six top-10 finishes.
Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet: Took over the top spot on the money list with second victory of 2007 at the Cox Classic, collecting $117,000. Finished a Tour-best 24-under 260 in Omaha, clipping Jason Day by one stroke. Set up his victory with a 64-63 start, the lowest first-36 hole score in 2007 and added a 68 in the third round to equal the low 54-hole total for the year.
Peek'n Peak Classic: Earned his second career Korn Ferry Tour win at the Peek'n Peak Classic with a tournament-record, 15-under 273 final score and a three-stroke victory over Paul Claxton.
2006 Season
Member of the Korn Ferry Tour and made the cut in 17 of 29 starts.
PalmettoPride Classic: Needed a late surge at the PalmettoPride Classic (T4) to lock up his playing status for 2007.
2005 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 26 starts on the PGA TOUR.
FedEx St. Jude Classic: His only top-10 finish was a T8 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.
2004 Season
Finished 177th on PGA TOUR money list in rookie season.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned PGA TOUR card via T9 finish at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament
-
Reno-Tahoe Open: Recorded his first top-10 in his 17th career start, a T5 at the Reno-Tahoe Open and collected a career-best payday of $109,500. Missed a 7-foot birdie try on the last hole of regulation that would have put him in a playoff.
2003 Season
Finished 29th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Established a Kooyonga GC course record with a 6-under-par 65 in the opening round of the Jacob's Creek Open in Australia.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned first PGA TOUR card by finishing T28 at the Qualifying Tournament.
Price Cutter Charity Championship: Season's top finish was a T2 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
2002 Season
Enjoyed standout rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Bank of America Monterey Peninsula Classic: Missed six straight cuts before a course-record 6-under 66 in the opening round of that tournament gave him a one-shot lead. Led by one after 36 holes and by five after 54 holes. Final-round 74 good enough to hold off Aaron Baddeley by two shots.
2001 Season
Played the Golden Bear Tour.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T47 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament at Bear Lakes CC. Entered the final hole of PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament needing a par to earn his TOUR card, but his approach hit a cart path and bounced on the top of the Bear Lakes clubhouse. He dropped into an unplayable lie and finished with a triple bogey-7, missing his TOUR card by three strokes. Still shot final-round 69.
2000 Season
Played the Golden Bear Tour.
Amateur Highlights
- Was the 2000 Southeastern Conference champion. Earned first-team All-SEC honors and second-team All-American honors. Named a 1998 and 2000 Scholastic All-American. Named four consecutive years (1997-2000) to the Scholastic All-SEC team.