Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Past Champion (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR: 2006
Korn Ferry Tour: 2009
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2012 TPC Stonebrae Championship
- 2013 WNB Golf Classic
Personal
- Never travels without his neck pillow.
- Favorite website is espn.com. Favorite college team is the Stanford Cardinal. Favorite pro team is his fantasy team. Favorite movies are "The Princess Bride," "Tombstone," and "Get Him to the Greek." Favorite city to visit is Las Vegas. Favorite gadget is his iPhone. Favorite app is ESPN Radio.
- Oldest club in his bag is a 3-wood (six years).
- Got his start in golf from his father, Enrique, who "loves golf more than anyone loves golf in the world." Attended Torrey Pines (Calif.) High School.
Special Interests
- All sports, movies and reading
Career Highlights
2013 Season
Finished the season making 13 cuts in 22 starts, which included a win, a runner-up and seven top-25s. Finished Regular Season ninth in earnings to secure his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Claimed a T7 finish in the third event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at the Ohio State University GC Scarlet Course.
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: In April, came from five shots back on the final day to win his second Korn Ferry Tour title, the WNB Golf Classic. Was one of only six players to break 70 that day in 10-20 mph wind that gusted to 35 mph. Made birdies on six of the first seven holes to erase a five-shot deficit. Fired a pair of 6-under 66s at Midland CC on the weekend to win by one over Byron Smith and pick up a check for $108,000, which moved him to No. 6 on the money list at the time. Finished the week second in Total Putts, with 101. The win came 364 days after his first victory, at the 2012 TPC Stonebrae Championship.
Air Capital Classic: Fired 65-65 on the weekend at the Air Capital Classic to finish runner-up to Scott Parel. The performance moved him to No. 3 on the money list at the time.
2012 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 27 starts and wound up No. 33 on the money list, thanks mainly to a pair of early top-five finishes. Was one of four players to play in all scheduled tournaments.
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Had only one other top-25 finish, a T12 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in mid-August.
TPC Stonebrae Championship: Earned his first career win with a come-from-behind victory at the weather-delayed TPC Stonebrae Championship. Fired a 4-under 66 in the final round to finish at 10-under 270, one better than Matt Harmon, Duffy Waldorf and Paul Haley. Survived a crazy week in Northern California, which saw the tournament delayed by fog and rain three of the four days. He also locked his keys in his car early Thursday morning on the way to the course and then left his wallet at a gas station Friday, but when he returned to retrieve it it was gone. Says he played "smart golf" Sunday as third-round leader Tyrone Van Aswegen faltered, and none of the nearest challengers were able to make a move. Hit 14 of 18 greens on the last day and finished the week No. 2 in Total Putts. Victory was worth $108,000 and moved him to No. 4 on the money list at the time.
Chile Classic Presented by Pacific Rubiales: Was T4 at the inaugural Chile Classic. Failed to muster a charge on the final day and wound up six strokes back of winner Paul Haley II.
2011 Season
Reno-Tahoe Open: Was 75th at the Reno-Tahoe Open in one of two starts.
FedEx St. Jude Classic: Missed the cut at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, in one of two starts.
2009 Season
Made the cut in six of 16 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2008 Season
Played two PGA TOUR events but missed the cut in each.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T87 at the 2008 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn his Korn Ferry Tour privileges.
2007 Season
Missed the cut in his PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2006 Season
Made six cuts from 26 starts as a rookie on the PGA TOUR. Made it through all three stages in his second trip to finals and fifth trip to Q-School.
2005 Season
Finished 212th in his first season on the Korn Ferry Tour, making just three cuts in 11 starts.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Finished T18 at 2005 Qualifying Tournament.
Amateur Highlights
- Was the 1996 San Diego Junior Golf Player of the Year.
- Earned All Pac-10 honorable mention honors in college.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE