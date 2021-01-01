Exempt status

PGA TOUR Champions: Top 54 Charles Schwab Cup Points (41st)

PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)

2016 SAS Championship

Additional Victories (1)

2001 Long Beach Open

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (0-1)

2014 Lost to Tom Pernice Jr., Principal Charity Classic

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

2002 Lost to Dave Stockton, Jr., John Restino, Andy Miller, State Farm Open

Personal

Lists Jack Nicklaus among his heroes. Father got him started in the game.

Father, Kelton, was a character actor who had parts in several TV shows and movies. Was the undertaker in several episodes of Gunsmoke.

Held various retail and insurance jobs during time away from the golf course.

Says making it to the final stage of the PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament was his biggest thrill in golf.

Special Interests

Books, music, plays, movies, museums, architecture

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Recorded five top-10s, including T7 finishes at the Mastercard Japan Championship and Boeing Classic, and finished No. 41 in the Charles Schwab Cup.

2018 Season

Posted three top-10s and finished 43rd in the Charles Schwab Cup, and he did not advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship for the first time since 2015. A year after finishing 35th on Tour in putting, he was T101 in that category in 2018.

2017 Season

Finished 21st on the final money list helped in large part by three top-10 finishes in his last four starts, including a runner-up finish.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Enjoyed another productive year capped by a return visit to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Was T8 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first round of the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. SAS Championship: Nearly defended his title at the SAS Championship in October. Was just one stroke off the lead after 36 holes and closed with a 6-under-par 66 but could not stave off an 8-under-par 64 by eventual champion Colin Montgomerie in the final round, finishing T2 with Vijay Singh.

Nearly defended his title at the SAS Championship in October. Was just one stroke off the lead after 36 holes and closed with a 6-under-par 66 but could not stave off an 8-under-par 64 by eventual champion Colin Montgomerie in the final round, finishing T2 with Vijay Singh. U.S. Senior Open Championship: Was in third place after two rounds at the U.S. Senior Open before finishing 5-over-par on the weekend to finish T10.

Was in third place after two rounds at the U.S. Senior Open before finishing 5-over-par on the weekend to finish T10. Allianz Championship: Was one of four players to share the 36-hole lead at the Allianz Championship after a second-round 8-under-par 64. However, his closing-round 69 left him T4.

2016 Season

After a frustrating 2015 season which saw him play in just two events due to back problems, bounced back in a big way in 2016. Finished 22nd on the money list with a career-best $942,045 and earned his first win on PGA TOUR Champions late in the year in North Carolina. At one point during the campaign had a streak of 282 consecutive holes without a three-putt before it ended in the second round at the Boeing Classic. It was the longest streak on PGA TOUR Champions in that category since 2014 when Colin Montgomerie had a run of 308 holes in succession. Finished second in driving distance to John Daly, averaging 296.0.

Was T10 at the PowerShares QQQ Championship. SAS Championship: Broke through for his first PGA TOUR Champions title in October when he closed with an 8-under-par 64 to win the SAS Championship at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, NC, by four strokes over Bernhard Langer. Started the final round two strokes behind Langer, but got off to a blistering start with seven birdies on his first 10 holes, including a 6-under-par 30 on his front nine. Became the fifth player to capture his first Tour title at the SAS Championship, which marked his 44th career start. Earned a career-best check for $315,000.

2015 Season

Toshiba Classic: Finished T9 in just his second start of the season at the Toshiba Classic.

Finished T9 in just his second start of the season at the Toshiba Classic. San Antonio Championship: Back issues (bulging disc) caused him to miss most of the season before he returned to action in October at the San Antonio Championship where he finished T62.

2014 Season

Troubled by bulging-disc issues in the latter part of the season but took advantage of his conditionally exempt status at the start of the season to play his way into a full exemption for 2015. Was among the top 10 in a third of his 18 starts even though he did not play in an event from mid-February through mid-May. Led the PGA TOUR Champions in Par-4 Birdies (21.83 percent).

Backed up his performance in Iowa with a fourth-place effort at the Encompass Championship near Chicago. Was among the first-round leaders and then closed with a final-round 66 at North Shore CC to vault into solo fourth place. Principal Charity Classic: Nearly claimed his first PGA TOUR Champions title the first week of June when he lost in a two-hole playoff to Tom Pernice, Jr., at The Principal Charity Classic. Was the 36-hole leader at the Wakonda Club and led by as much as four strokes early Sunday before rallying late to get into the overtime with Pernice. Made a 30-foot birdie on No. 17 and another 7-foot birdie on the final hole of regulation to get into the playoff. Lost out on the second playoff hole when Pernice made an 8-foot birdie putt.

2013 Season

Made five official starts on the PGA TOUR Champions after turning 50 in March. Finished 57th on the money list, aided by two strong showings during the year.

2004 Season

Made the cut in four of 15 starts in 2004 before being sidelined the second half of the season with a shoulder injury.

2003 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 25 tournaments in 2003. Finished No. 142 on the final money list.

2002 Season

Finished No. 49 on the final money list, with $94,438 during his rookie season in 2002. Played in 27 of the 28 tournaments, making the cut in 13. Posted three top-10 finishes and six top-25s. Missed nine consecutive cuts before making it to the weekend in the final six tournaments of the year.

2001 Season

