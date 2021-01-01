International Victories (6)
-
2005 Rolex Trophy [EurChall]
-
2005 Ireland Ryder Cup Challenge [EurChall]
-
2006 Entercard Scandanavian Masters [Eur]
-
2007 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles
-
2014 Made in Denmark [Eur]
-
2020 Austrian Open
Additional Victories (1)
-
2007 OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup [with Colin Montgomerie]
National Teams
- 2013 Royal Trophy
- 2006, 2007 World Cup
- 2007, 2013 Seve Trophy
Special Interests
- Snooker, reading, music, movies, soccer
Career Highlights
2020 Season
-
Austrian Open: In the first European Tour event since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, finished the Austrian Open at 13-under 275 for a one-stroke victory at Diamond Country Club. Played the event carrying his own bag, after his caddie failed to meet COVID-19 protocols earlier in the week. The win marked his fourth European Tour title and first since the 2014 Made In Denmark.
2015 Season
-
Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play: Played well again in his native Scotland, making it to the semifinals at the Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play before losing to eventual winner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 3 and 2. In the consolation battle for third place, dropped a 1-down decision to England's David Howell. Won early round matches against Richard Bland (1-up), Fabrizio Zanotti (3 and 2) and Nicolas Colsaerts (3 and 1).
-
Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open: Shot a final-round 64 at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, tying for low-round-of-the-day honors to T4 with Eddie Pepperell and Joost Luiten, two shots behind winner Rickie Fowler.
2014 Season
Played in two PGA TOUR events, getting to the weekend in both. Was T39 at The Open Championship and T15 at the PGA Championship, thanks to weekend rounds of 66-67 in Louisville.
-
PGA Championship: Had a nice weekend at the PGA Championship in Louisville, shooting rounds of 66-67 on the weekend to T15.
-
ISPS Handa Wales Open: In mid-September, at the ISPS Handa Wales Open, enjoyed four under-par rounds at Celtic Manor, including a 67-67-68 showing over his final 54 holes to T4 with four others, two shots behind winner Joost Luiten.
-
Scottish Open: Earned a top-three finish at the Scottish Open, finishing third, five shots behind winner Justin Rose at Royal Aberdeen. Had four under-par rounds.
-
NH Collection Open: First top-10 of the season came at the NH Collection Open in April. Overcame a third-round 75 to fashion a final-round 68 to T6.
-
Made in Denmark: Played primarily on the European Tour, where he won for the first time since 2007 and finished 26th in the final Race to Dubai standings. Began the Made in Denmark on the European Tour event with an even-par 71 at at Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort. Shot a 1-under 70 and was tied for 13th at the halfway point. Made his move in the third round, shooting Saturday-low score of 66 and then finished with a 3-under 68 in the final round to defeat Bradley Dredge by two shots.
2013 Season
-
PGA Championship: Playing in his first PGA Championship, opened with a 4-over 70 then played superb golf over the final 54 holes, fashioning rounds of 67-68-69 at Oak Hill CC to T12.
-
Turkish Airlines Open: Fired weekend rounds of 66-65 at the Turkish Airlines Open to T7 at The Montgomerie Maxx Royal in Antalya in early November.
-
BMW PGA Championship: At the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, he lost out in a three-man playoff with Simon Khan and Matteo Manassero. After a tee shot landed right into the trees and a fourth shot landed in the water, he tied for second.
-
Open de Espana: Led for most of the final round at the Open de Espana before consecutive three-puts at the 17th and 18th dropped him from a playoff and into a T4.
2012 Season
-
U.S. Open: Made his initial PGA TOUR and major championship appearance with a T65 at the U.S. Open.
-
Scottish Open: Added a T3 at the Scottish Open on the European Tour. Opened 68-69-64 and was tied for third, two shots behind third-round leader Francesco Molinari. Could only muster a Sunday 71 that left him a stroke out of the Molinari-Jeev Milkha Singh playoff that Singh won.
2011 Season
-
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Enjoyed one European Tour top-10, with his T5 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship coming late in the season. Had three 67s in October to go with a third-round 70.
2010 Season
-
Omega European Masters: Lone top-10 was a T9 at the Omega European Masters, thanks to four sub-70 rounds.
2009 Season
-
Irish Open: Best finish for a second consecutive season was a T4, this one coming at the Irish Open.
2008 Season
-
KLM Open: Enjoyed one top-10, at the KLM Open in the Netherlands in late-August. Opened with a 72 then recovered with rounds of 64-67-68.
2007 Season
-
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Again partnered with Colin Montgomerie to represent Scotland, with the duo going on to win the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup in November, defeating the United States (Heath Slocum-Boo Weekley) in a playoff to register Scotland's first triumph in the event.
-
Johnnie Walker Championship: Defeated Simon Wakefield in a playoff to win the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles.
2006 Season
-
World Golf Championships-Barbados World Cup: Played in the World Cup for the first time, joining forces with Colin Montgomerie. Finished regulation in Barbados tied with the German team of Bernhard Langer-Marcel Siem, losing in a playoff.
-
Scandinavian Masters: Enjoyed a superb first full season on the European Tour, capturing his maiden title, at the Scandinavian Masters, on his way to winning the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year.
2005 Season
-
Rolex Trophy: Won again at the Rolex Trophy, opening with an 8-under 64.
-
Ireland Ryder Cup Challenge: Won the first of two European Challenge Tour titles, winning the Ireland Ryder Cup Challenge. Shot an even-par 72 in the third round to go with three rounds in the 60s (67-67-66) to finish at 16-under.
2004 Season
-
The Diageo Championship: Best European Tour performance was a T51 at the Diageo Championship at Gleneagles. Began with three 74s and finished with a final-round 71.
-
Ryder Cup Wales Challenge: Again played well at the Ryder Cup Wales Challenge on the European Challenge Tour, opening with a 70 then completing the tournametn with a 66-65-67 finish to T3.
2003 Season
Played primarily on the European Challenge Tour but did make four European Tour appearances, including his first major start, at The Open Championship (missed the cut).
-
Ryder Cup Wales Challenge: Best European Challenge Tour effort was a T10 at the Ryder Cup Wales Challenge, where he used weekend rounds of of 66-67 to earn the top-10.
-
The Diageo Championship: Only made cut came at The Diageo Championship at Gleneagles. Finished 71st.
2002 Season
-
Gleneagles Scottish Championship: Made his professional and European Tour debut, missing the cut at the Gleneagles Scottish Championship.