JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2012

2012 Korn Ferry Tour: 2013

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (2)

2012 Brazil Open presented by Credit Suisse Hedging-Griffo

Brazil Open presented by Credit Suisse Hedging-Griffo 2018 Neuquen Argentina Classic

International Victories (7)

2008 Carlos Franco Invitational [TLA]

Carlos Franco Invitational [TLA] 2012 Abierto de La Rioja [Arg]

Abierto de La Rioja [Arg] 2012 Abierto Termas de Río Hondo [Arg]

Abierto Termas de Río Hondo [Arg] 2016 Campeonato Argentino de Profesionales [Arg]

Campeonato Argentino de Profesionales [Arg] 2017 Abierto Internacional AguaVista [Par]

Abierto Internacional AguaVista [Par] 2019 Abierto de Granadilla [Chile]

Abierto de Granadilla [Chile] 2019 Abierto de Termas de Rio Hondo [Arg]

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (1-0)

2012 Defeated José de Jesús Rodríguez, Brazil Open presented by Credit Suisse Hedging-Griffo

Personal

As a child, his relatives and friends shortened his name to "Miri" and the nickname stuck.

He is a die-hard fan of Argentina's Boca Juniors.

Golf course maintenance is a passion of his, in fact he took a two-year break from the game to work as the golf course superintendent at his hometown's Rio Cuarto GC between March 2014 and March 2016.

Special Interests

Club Athletic Boca Juniors, golf course maintenance

Career Highlights

2019 Season

In 16 starts, made the cut in 13 events and posted two top-10s, including a runner-up finish to close the year 12th on the Order of Merit.

Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational: Had a solid tournament in Termas de Rio Hondo in early November, recording four sub-par scores at Rio Hondo GC. Weekend rounds of 66-67 earned him a T7 with three others.

Banco del Pacifico Open presentado por Quito Alcaldia: Opened with a 63 at Quito Tennis & GC and held a four-shot, 36-hole lead. Couldn't maintain that torrid pace on the weekend, shooting rounds of 72-71 and watching Augusto Nunez roll past him to a six-shot win. Still finished second for his third career runner-up performance.

Bupa Match Play: Lost in the first round at Playa Paraiso GC, falling to Will Collins in 25 holes, the longest match of the first round.

Abierto de Termas de Río Hondo: Won a co-sanctioned Argentine Tour-Dev Series event, firing an opening 62 to lead all the way. Finished at 24-under 264 for a one-stroke win over Ignacio Sosa.

Abierto de Granadilla: Collected a win outside PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Won the 74th playing of event the in Chile, shooting a 17-under 271 for a five-stroke win over Mito Pereira in February.

2018 Season

Played in 17 tournaments, making 14 cuts. Had three top-10s, none more impressive than his victory in Argentina Classic in mid-November. Finished the year 14th on the Order of Merit.

Neuquen Argentina Classic: Following an opening, 5-under 67 to rank solo second at Chapelco GC in the Argentine Patagonia, took the lead through 36 holes and never gave up his advantage, finishing with scores of 69-66-69 for a three-stroke victory. After opening an eight-shot lead through seven holes in the final round, it looked like his winning margin would be one for the record books, but he slowed a bit on his way to his second career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title, at 17-under 271.

Bupa Match Play: Finished 2-1 in his three matches at the first match-play tournament in PGA TOUR Latinoamerica history. Defeated Rafael Becker and No. 1 seed Tyson Alexander in his first two rounds before dropping a round-of-16 match to Skyler Finnell, 1-down.

87 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: Recorded his first top-10 of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season with a T6 in Cordoba, Argentina, where he bounced back from an opening 73 with three rounds of par or better, including a second-round 66.

2017 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 37th on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in 13 of 17 starts and collected two top-10s and four other top-25s. Also won the Abierto Internacional AguaVista, a 54-hole event sanctioned by the Argentine Tour in Paraguay. Shot 1-under 215 for a three-stroke win.

Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC: Added another T10 in Uruguay.

San Luis Championship: Finished T10 in Mexico.

2016 Season

Ranked 121st on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit, with just two full-field events left on the schedule. Finished with a T10 and a solo fourth that moved him to 59th at the season's end. Closed the year with a wire-to-wire victory at the Argentine Tour's Campeonato Argentino de Profesionales. Was the only player to post four rounds in the 60s, winning by seven shots at 18-under 270 at Club de Campos de Golf Las Praderas de Lujan.

111 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE: At his National Open, he shot 66-67 on the weekend to finish just one shot outside a three-way playoff at Olivos GC.

Argentina Classic presentado por NEC: Put together a T10.

2015 Season

Made the cut in three of his five PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts to finish the season ranked No. 66 on the Order of Merit. Had one top-10 and two other top-25s.

110 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por OSDE: Carded a tournament low 7-under 63 in the final round of the 110th playing of his national open.

2014 Season

Collected top-25s in all three of his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, finishing T17 at the 109th VISA Open de Argentina, T18 at the Personal Classic and T23 at the Abierto OSDE del Centro.

2013 Season

Made the cut in seven of his 19 Korn Ferry Tour starts. Finished the season ranked No. 132 on the money list. Played the last three events of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, making the cut at the Personal Classic (12th) and at the 87th Abierto de Chile (T13).â€¦Made four starts on the Argentine Tour with a T7 finish at the inaugural Andrés Romero Invitational, his only top-25 finish.

2012 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica inaugural season ranked No. 3 on the Order of Merit to earn 2013 Korn Ferry Tour status. Made the cut in 10 of his 11 starts, collecting a victory and two runner-up finishes. Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status earlier in the year by finishing the Tour de las Americas abbreviated season ranked No. 15 on the Order of Merit. His best TLA finish was runner-up at the Abierto del Nordeste in Chaco, Argentina, in May. Won the Abierto de la Rioja and the Abierto Termas de Rio Hondo to finish No. 1 on the Argentine Tour Order of Merit.

Brazil Open presented by Credit Suisse Hedging-Griffo: At Sao Fernando GC in Sao Paulo, Brazil, defeated Mexico's José de Jesús Rodríguez in a playoff after carding a final-round, 6-under 65 to finish regulation at 15-under par 269.

2011 Season

Made the cut in six of nine European Tour starts but did not register a top-25 finish.

2010 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 20 European Tour appearances, his best week coming at the Austrian Golf Open where he was solo eighth.

2009 Season

Made two cuts in two Korn Ferry Tour starts, finishing T13 at the Panama Claro Championship and T44 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

2008 Season

Won his first career title, capturing the Tour de las Americas' Carlos Franco Invitational in Paraguay.

2003 Season

Made his first career PGA TOUR start, at the FBR Capital Open, outside Washington, D.C., only a year after turning pro. Entered the event as the Monday qualifier medalist but shot 78-75 to miss the cut at TPC Avenel. Lost a three-hole playoff to his countryman Rodolfo González for the title of the 98th Argentina Open in December at Olivos GC.