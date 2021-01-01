|
Clodomiro Carranza
Full Name
claw-duh-ME-roe car-RON-zuh
Pronunciation
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
April 26, 1982
Birthday
39
AGE
Rio Cuarto, Cordoba, Argentina
Birthplace
Rio Cuarto, Cordoba, Argentina
Residence
Wife, Dolores; Clodomiro, Justo, Alfonso, JoaquÃn, Guadalupe, Magdalena
Family
2002
Turned Pro
$294,766
Career Earnings
Argentina, Argentina
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (2)
International Victories (7)
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (1-0)
Career Highlights
2019 Season
In 16 starts, made the cut in 13 events and posted two top-10s, including a runner-up finish to close the year 12th on the Order of Merit.
2018 Season
Played in 17 tournaments, making 14 cuts. Had three top-10s, none more impressive than his victory in Argentina Classic in mid-November. Finished the year 14th on the Order of Merit.
2017 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 37th on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in 13 of 17 starts and collected two top-10s and four other top-25s. Also won the Abierto Internacional AguaVista, a 54-hole event sanctioned by the Argentine Tour in Paraguay. Shot 1-under 215 for a three-stroke win.
2016 Season
Ranked 121st on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Order of Merit, with just two full-field events left on the schedule. Finished with a T10 and a solo fourth that moved him to 59th at the season's end. Closed the year with a wire-to-wire victory at the Argentine Tour's Campeonato Argentino de Profesionales. Was the only player to post four rounds in the 60s, winning by seven shots at 18-under 270 at Club de Campos de Golf Las Praderas de Lujan.
2015 Season
Made the cut in three of his five PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts to finish the season ranked No. 66 on the Order of Merit. Had one top-10 and two other top-25s.
2014 Season
Collected top-25s in all three of his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts, finishing T17 at the 109th VISA Open de Argentina, T18 at the Personal Classic and T23 at the Abierto OSDE del Centro.
2013 Season
Made the cut in seven of his 19 Korn Ferry Tour starts. Finished the season ranked No. 132 on the money list. Played the last three events of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, making the cut at the Personal Classic (12th) and at the 87th Abierto de Chile (T13).â€¦Made four starts on the Argentine Tour with a T7 finish at the inaugural Andrés Romero Invitational, his only top-25 finish.
2012 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica inaugural season ranked No. 3 on the Order of Merit to earn 2013 Korn Ferry Tour status. Made the cut in 10 of his 11 starts, collecting a victory and two runner-up finishes. Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status earlier in the year by finishing the Tour de las Americas abbreviated season ranked No. 15 on the Order of Merit. His best TLA finish was runner-up at the Abierto del Nordeste in Chaco, Argentina, in May. Won the Abierto de la Rioja and the Abierto Termas de Rio Hondo to finish No. 1 on the Argentine Tour Order of Merit.
2011 Season
Made the cut in six of nine European Tour starts but did not register a top-25 finish.
2010 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 20 European Tour appearances, his best week coming at the Austrian Golf Open where he was solo eighth.
2009 Season
Made two cuts in two Korn Ferry Tour starts, finishing T13 at the Panama Claro Championship and T44 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
2008 Season
Won his first career title, capturing the Tour de las Americas' Carlos Franco Invitational in Paraguay.
2003 Season
Made his first career PGA TOUR start, at the FBR Capital Open, outside Washington, D.C., only a year after turning pro. Entered the event as the Monday qualifier medalist but shot 78-75 to miss the cut at TPC Avenel. Lost a three-hole playoff to his countryman Rodolfo González for the title of the 98th Argentina Open in December at Olivos GC.