JOINED TOUR

PGA TOUR: 2011

2011 Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

2014 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2015

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (2)

Aberto do Brasil presented by Credit Suisse Hedging Griffo 2020 Estrella del Mar Open

International Victories (8)

2000 San Fernando Open [Brz]

San Fernando Open [Brz] 2001 Rabobank Masters de Chile [TLA]

Rabobank Masters de Chile [TLA] 2002 Sofitel Rio de Janeiro Pro-Am [Brz]

Sofitel Rio de Janeiro Pro-Am [Brz] 2003 Brasilia DF Open [Brz]

Brasilia DF Open [Brz] 2003 Club de Campo Open [Brz]

Club de Campo Open [Brz] 2003 Curitiba Open [Brz]

Curitiba Open [Brz] 2003 Casino de Charlevoix Cup [with Bryn Parry] [Can]

Casino de Charlevoix Cup [with Bryn Parry] [Can] 2008 Marbella Open [Chile]

Additional Victories (1)

PLAYOFF RECORD

PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (1-0)

2015 Defeated Kent Bulle, Keith Mitchell, Aberto do Brasil presented by Credit Suisse Hedging Griffo

National Teams

2013 World Cup

Personal

Credits Brazil being awarded the 2016 Summer Olympics as turning his career around. After the announcement, he changed his instructor, manager and equipment.

Biggest thrill in golf is hitting a 3-iron to one foot.

Spending time with his son is his biggest thrill outside of golf. Would most like to play Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio, home of the Memorial Tournament and the 2013 Presidents Cup.

Never travels without his iPod. Favorite college team is Mississippi State. Favorite professional teams are the Orlando Magic and New York Giants.

Favorite TV show is "Friday Night Lights." Favorite movie is "Ocean's Eleven." Lists Brazilian barbecue as his favorite food.

Special Interests

Wine, cooking, interior design, sports

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Shot a final-round 63 at The Club at Weston Hills in early October to vault 19 spots on the leaderboard, into a top-10 with Chris O'Neill, at T8. Estrella del Mar Open: Set several records during his dominant performance at the season-opening event in Mazatlan that led to his three-shot win over Alvaro Ortiz at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach. His four-day, 29-under total shattered the previous PGA TOUR Latinoamerica 72-hole score in relation to par set by Augusto Núñez in 2016 in Nicaragua (25-under). At age 42 years, 3 months, 15 days, became the fourth-oldest player to win on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. Began the final round with a share of the lead with Rowin Caron and Alejandro Tosti after finishing his third round with four consecutive birdies. Began the final round with five more birdies in succession for a nine-in-a-row streak, and his closing 62 tied the course record as he became a multiple PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournament winner.

Career Highlights

2021 Season

Won the season-opening event in March 2020 and added one more top-10 15 months later, seeing action in all eight tournaments. Went on to finish No. 7 on the final Points List.

Banco del Pacifico Open: Played steady golf all week at Quito Tennis and GC in Ecuador, shooting four scores in the 60s to finish at 15-under and T3 with Jacob Bergeron, two strokes out of the Conner Godsey-Drew Nesbitt playoff that Godsey won.

2020 Season

Played the inaugural LOCALiQ Series, appearing in four tournaments, making three cuts and posting one top-10. Finished the season 65th on the points list.

Shot a final-round 63 at The Club at Weston Hills in early October to vault 19 spots on the leaderboard, into a top-10 with Chris O'Neill, at T8. Estrella del Mar Open: Set several records during his dominant performance at the season-opening event in Mazatlan that led to his three-shot win over Alvaro Ortiz at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach. His four-day, 29-under total shattered the previous PGA TOUR Latinoamerica 72-hole score in relation to par set by Augusto Núñez in 2016 in Nicaragua (25-under). At age 42 years, 3 months, 15 days, became the fourth-oldest player to win on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. Began the final round with a share of the lead with Rowin Caron and Alejandro Tosti after finishing his third round with four consecutive birdies. Began the final round with five more birdies in succession for a nine-in-a-row streak, and his closing 62 tied the course record as he became a multiple PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournament winner.

2019 Season

In 12 starts, made it to the weekend 10 times. Recorded five top-10s that helped him to the 16th position on the final Order of Merit.

114 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: Opened with a 4-under 66, and that helped him to a T9 at the Jockey Club.

Opened with a 4-under 66, and that helped him to a T9 at the Jockey Club. Bupa Match Play: Lost in the semifinals at the Tour’s only match-play tournament. Compiled a 4-1 record, with wins against Juan Pablo Luna, Seth Fair, Jacob Bergeron and Camilo Aguado before falling to countryman Rodrigo Lee, 1-down. Settled for a T3 with Tommy Cocha.

Lost in the semifinals at the Tour’s only match-play tournament. Compiled a 4-1 record, with wins against Juan Pablo Luna, Seth Fair, Jacob Bergeron and Camilo Aguado before falling to countryman Rodrigo Lee, 1-down. Settled for a T3 with Tommy Cocha. Puerto Plata Open: Bounced back from a missed cut the previous week with his third top-10 of the campaign, a T3 in Puerto Plata. After opening with an even-par 71, was 10-under the rest of the way to T3 with Willy Pumarol, four shots short of winner Cristobal Del Solar.

Bounced back from a missed cut the previous week with his third top-10 of the campaign, a T3 in Puerto Plata. After opening with an even-par 71, was 10-under the rest of the way to T3 with Willy Pumarol, four shots short of winner Cristobal Del Solar. Abierto de Chile 2019 presentado por VOLVO: Played consistent golf all week at Club de Golf Mapocho, only an even-par, third-round 71 holding him back. Finished solo fourth, five shots behind winner John Somers. Was a cumulative 9-under on three par-5s (Nos. 1, 2 and 18). Posted seven birdies and an eagle during the four rounds.

Played consistent golf all week at Club de Golf Mapocho, only an even-par, third-round 71 holding him back. Finished solo fourth, five shots behind winner John Somers. Was a cumulative 9-under on three par-5s (Nos. 1, 2 and 18). Posted seven birdies and an eagle during the four rounds. Molino Cañuelas Championship: Turned in four under-par rounds in Buenos Aires in mid-April to T8 with four others at Canuelas GC.

2018 Season

Only saw action in eight tournaments. Still finished top-10 in half of them, with six made cuts. Finished 23rd on the Order of Merit.

Shell Championship: Turned in a solid performance at the season-ending event in Miami. At Trump National Doral's Golden Palm Course, used opening rounds of 67-67 to enter the weekend three shots behind leader Michael Buttacavoli. After a 2-under 70 Saturday, went to the final round in a three-way tie for second with Evan Harmeling and Harry Higgs, a shot shy of Buttacavoli. Managed a 3-under 69 on the last day, good for a solo-third finish.

Turned in a solid performance at the season-ending event in Miami. At Trump National Doral's Golden Palm Course, used opening rounds of 67-67 to enter the weekend three shots behind leader Michael Buttacavoli. After a 2-under 70 Saturday, went to the final round in a three-way tie for second with Evan Harmeling and Harry Higgs, a shot shy of Buttacavoli. Managed a 3-under 69 on the last day, good for a solo-third finish. 65 JHSF Aberto do Brasil: Assumed control of his national open after a second-round 61 that included a front-nine 28 at Fazenda Boa Vista. Had a five-hole stretch between Nos. 2 and 6 where he was 6-under, with two birdies and two eagles. Held the 36- and 54-hole leads and was three ahead through 13 holes Sunday when his quest to win the tournament for a second time fell apart. Made a bogey at No. 14, and after a par at No. 15, bogeyed the 16th and then made a triple bogey-7 at No. 17 before finishing with a par at the par-5 closing hole. Dropped into solo eighth after his 4-over 75.

Assumed control of his national open after a second-round 61 that included a front-nine 28 at Fazenda Boa Vista. Had a five-hole stretch between Nos. 2 and 6 where he was 6-under, with two birdies and two eagles. Held the 36- and 54-hole leads and was three ahead through 13 holes Sunday when his quest to win the tournament for a second time fell apart. Made a bogey at No. 14, and after a par at No. 15, bogeyed the 16th and then made a triple bogey-7 at No. 17 before finishing with a par at the par-5 closing hole. Dropped into solo eighth after his 4-over 75. Bupa Match Play: Lost to Hunter Hamrick in the first round of the first match-play tournament in PGA TOUR Latinoamerica history. Dropped the decision on the third extra hole after finishing the 18-hole match in regulation all square.

2017 Season

Finished the Regular Season at No. 91 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Recorded two top-25 finishes in 21 starts.

Rust-Oleum Championship: Shot a third-round 64 that moved him into a share of second place with two others, four off Stephan Jaeger's 54-hole lead. Fired a Sunday 74 to eventually T4 at the Ivanhoe Club outside Chicago.

2016 Season

Played in 21 Korn Ferry Tour events, making 12 cuts and finishing 73rd on the Regular Season money list. Ended the year 81st after playing in three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events.

Club Colombia Championship Presented by Claro: Solid opening three rounds at Bogota CC left him three shots behind leader Sebastián Muñoz with 18 holes to play. Stumbled to a 1-over 72 on the final day to T7 with five others.

2015 Season

Aberto do Brasil victory was critical for him to finish the season ranked fourth on the Order of Merit and earn Korn Ferry Tour status for the 2016 season. He had four other top-10s. Also made the cut in one of his two Korn Ferry Tour starts.

Aberto do Brasil presented by Credit Suisse Hedging Griffo: Had a remarkably consistent four days at Itanhanga GC in Rio de Janeiro, shooting rounds o68-65-67-67. That was enough to get him into a playoff with Kent Bulle and Keith Mitchell. Won the sudden-death session that lasted seven holes and almost two hours. At the time, it was the longest playoff in PGA TOUR Latinoamérica history to claim the Aberto do Brasil title in September. Bulle dropped from the playoff on the second hole, and in the darkness, with surrounding lights turned on to help the players see, watched Bulle miss his par putt on the seventh extra hole and then poured in his par putt for the victory.

Had a remarkably consistent four days at Itanhanga GC in Rio de Janeiro, shooting rounds o68-65-67-67. That was enough to get him into a playoff with Kent Bulle and Keith Mitchell. Won the sudden-death session that lasted seven holes and almost two hours. At the time, it was the longest playoff in PGA TOUR Latinoamérica history to claim the Aberto do Brasil title in September. Bulle dropped from the playoff on the second hole, and in the darkness, with surrounding lights turned on to help the players see, watched Bulle miss his par putt on the seventh extra hole and then poured in his par putt for the victory. Travelers Championship: Playing on a sponsor exemption, he finished T54 at TPC River Highlands, his only PGA TOUR start of the season.

Playing on a sponsor exemption, he finished T54 at TPC River Highlands, his only PGA TOUR start of the season. Dominican Republic Open: Finished T2 with Santiago Rivas in the Dominican Republic. Was 6-over for the week between holes 15 and 17 to finish three strokes behind tournament winner Rodolfo Cazaubón at Teeth of the Dog GC in Casa de Campo.

Finished T2 with Santiago Rivas in the Dominican Republic. Was 6-over for the week between holes 15 and 17 to finish three strokes behind tournament winner Rodolfo Cazaubón at Teeth of the Dog GC in Casa de Campo. 68 Avianca Colombia Open presentado por Arturo Calle: Finished T9 at the season-opening event in Colombia, with three of his four rounds under-par.

2014 Season

Played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events, recording four top-25s. Made 10 cuts. Finished the season 98th on the money list. In the fall, played in four PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events, finishing T30 or better in every one.

56 TransAmerican Power Products CRV Mexico Open presented by Heineken: Opened with three consecutive 69s and closed with a 67, to finish T3 at the 56th Abierto Mexicano de Golf in October for his best finish in four starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

2013 Season

Made the cut in 15 of 22 Korn Ferry Tour starts and had six top-25 finishes and three top-10s. Also made two of three cuts on the PGA TOUR.

Aberto do Brasil presented by Credit Suisse-Hedging Griffo: Finished third at his national open in his only PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start. In mid-October, opened the event with a 3-under 66 at Gavea GC in Rio de Janeiro and then finished with weekend rounds of 65-65, two shots out of the Ryan Blaum-Alan Wagner playoff.

Finished third at his national open in his only PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start. In mid-October, opened the event with a 3-under 66 at Gavea GC in Rio de Janeiro and then finished with weekend rounds of 65-65, two shots out of the Ryan Blaum-Alan Wagner playoff. Stadion Classic at UGA: A week after his top-five in South Georgia, traveled to Athens and turned in a solo fourth at the rain-shortened tournament at the University of Georgia GC. Finished three shots behind winner Brendon Todd.

A week after his top-five in South Georgia, traveled to Athens and turned in a solo fourth at the rain-shortened tournament at the University of Georgia GC. Finished three shots behind winner Brendon Todd. South Georgia Classic Presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: Birdied four of his final five holes on Sunday for a 5-under 67 which moved him into a T5 with Andrew Loupe and Ryan Spears in Valdosta.

Birdied four of his final five holes on Sunday for a 5-under 67 which moved him into a T5 with Andrew Loupe and Ryan Spears in Valdosta. Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Finished T64 in Puerto Rico at his PGA TOUR season debut.

Finished T64 in Puerto Rico at his PGA TOUR season debut. Colombia Championship: Finished T4 at the Colombia Championship, his career-best Korn Ferry Tour finish. Closed with a 4-under 32 over the final nine at Bogota CC to move up the leaderboard. His 11-under 273 tied the old tournament record, which was bettered by seven strokes by winner Patrick Cantlay.

Finished T4 at the Colombia Championship, his career-best Korn Ferry Tour finish. Closed with a 4-under 32 over the final nine at Bogota CC to move up the leaderboard. His 11-under 273 tied the old tournament record, which was bettered by seven strokes by winner Patrick Cantlay. ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf: In November, finished T44 representing Brazil at the tournament in Australia.

2012 Season

Missed the PGA TOUR Playoffs after finishing No. 170 in the FedExCup standings.

Frys.com Open: Was one of four players with all four rounds in the 60s during the week, finishing T4 for his second top-10 of the season.

Was one of four players with all four rounds in the 60s during the week, finishing T4 for his second top-10 of the season. Reno-Tahoe Open: Posted career-best showing on the PGA TOUR with a solo second in Reno. At the tournament that uses the Modified Stableford format, finished one point behind winner J.J. Henry's 43 points. Earned four points over the final two holes with a birdie-birdie finish to force Henry to make par on the 72nd hole. Previous-best finish on TOUR was a T20 at the 2011 Children's Miracle Network Classic. Held the 36-hole lead for the first time in his career, with 24 points, two shots clear of John Mallinger and Henry. Runner-up check was worth $324,000, eclipsing his previous career earnings of $300,126 (in 41 starts).

2011 Season

PGA TOUR rookie made 22 starts, with his lone top-25 coming in his last start of the year. Claimed a pair of top 25s in four Korn Ferry Tour starts.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: In December, finished T24 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn a return to the PGA TOUR for his sophomore season in 2012.

2010 Season

The Honda Classic: Finished T59 at The Honda Classic in his lone TOUR start. Gained entry into the field by going through two qualifiers. Opened with a 66 to sit just one shot behind Nathan Green and fellow Mississippi State alum Michael Connell after 18 holes.

2009 Season

Played in 19 European Tour events, making nine cuts. Also played on the European Challenge Tour.

SK Golf Challenge: Finished T13 at the European Challenge Tour event in Finland.

Finished T13 at the European Challenge Tour event in Finland. Open de Andalucia de Golf: Finished T28 at the European Tour tournament in March.

2008 Season

Played primarily on the European Challenge Tour, picking up seven top-10s and a career-best T2.

Marbella Chile Open: Traveled to South America and won in Chile.

Traveled to South America and won in Chile. Trophee du Golf Club de Geneve: Finished with a career-best T2 at Geneva GC in Switzerland.

2007 Season

Played 27 European Tour events after earning his Tour card with a victory at the final qualifying tournament. Turned in a pair of seventh-place showings as his best performances.

Telecom Italia Open: At Italy's national open in May, was T7.

At Italy's national open in May, was T7. Enjoy Jakarta Astro Indonesia Open: Traveled to Jakarta and picked up a top-10, a solo-seventh finish.

2006 Season

Had two top-10s on the European Tour, and they both came in consecutive starts,

BMW International Open: Finished with a T8 at the BMW International Open.

Finished with a T8 at the BMW International Open. The Imperial Collection Russian Open: After four rounds in the 60s, finished sixth in Russia, seven shots behind winner Alejandro Canizares.

2004 Season

American Express Trump Brazil Open: At San Fernando GC in Sao Paulo, battled all week, shooting a Sunday 69 only to fall a stroke out of the Carlos Franco Eduardo-Argiro playoff won by Franco. Settled for a T3 with Miguel Carballo, Sebastian Fernandez and Raul Fretes.

2003 Season

CANTV Venezuela Open: Finished T6 at the Tour de Las Americas' event at Lagunita CC in Caracas. Fired weekend rounds of 69-68.

Finished T6 at the Tour de Las Americas' event at Lagunita CC in Caracas. Fired weekend rounds of 69-68. Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Prior to 2010, his last made start on the PGA TOUR came in a missed cut at the 2003 Southern Farm Bureau Classic. To which he now says, "I was petrified. I was just horrified. I wanted to get off the course as soon as I could because I felt so uncomfortable." Won three times in his native Brazil and picked up a Canadian Tour title with partner Bryn Parry.

Prior to 2010, his last made start on the PGA TOUR came in a missed cut at the 2003 Southern Farm Bureau Classic. To which he now says, "I was petrified. I was just horrified. I wanted to get off the course as soon as I could because I felt so uncomfortable." Won three times in his native Brazil and picked up a Canadian Tour title with partner Bryn Parry. Telus Edmonton Open: Shot rounds of 66-67-68-69 to finish solo third at Glendale G&CC in Edmonton, three shots out of the Matt Daniel-Stuart Anderson playoff that Daniel won.

2001 Season

Rabobank Masters de Chile [TLA]: Won the Tour de Las Americas tournament in Chile. Posted rounds of 65-69-67-64 to finish the event at 15-under, winning by two strokes at Brisas de Chicureo GC in January.

