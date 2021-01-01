|
Justin Peters
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
March 13, 1977
Birthday
44
AGE
Boston, Massachusetts
Birthplace
Stuart, Florida
Residence
Azia, Domenick
Family
University of Nevada (1999)
College
1999
Turned Pro
$95,889
Career Earnings
Stuart, FL, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2020 Season
2016 Season
In 15 Korn Ferry Tour appearances, made three cuts and finished 168th on the final Order of Merit.
2015 Season
Made nine starts on Korn Ferry Tour and finished No. 193 on the money list at the end of the season. Made only two cuts, coming in back-to-back weeks.
2014 Season
Played on PGA TOUR Canada and made five cuts in 11 starts. Recorded one top-25 finish.
2013 Season
2012 Season
Made one cut in three official Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2011 Season
Struggled on the Korn Ferry Tour and made only one cut in 11 starts during the year.
2010 Season
Played 23 Korn Ferry Tour events, made 15 cuts and had four top-25 finishes. Enjoyed two T12 performances. Ended the year No. 82 on the money list.
2009 Season
Finished 14th on the Gateway Tour money list.
2008 Season
Did not make the 36-hole cut at the Xerox Classic in Rochester, N.Y. Placed fifth on the Gateway Tour money list.
2006 Season
Earned two starts on the PGA TOUR, but missed the cut in both. Also missed the cut in his only Korn Ferry Tour stop.
2001 Season
First career PGA TOUR start came at the Honda Classic, where he missed the 36-hole cut.
Amateur Highlights