Justin Peters
Justin Peters

Justin Peters

United States
Metric
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
44
AGE
1999
Turned Pro
University of Nevada (1999)
College
Boston, Massachusetts
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
44
AGE
1999
Turned Pro
University of Nevada (1999)
College
Boston, Massachusetts
Birthplace
--
Points Rank
--
Total Points
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes
--
Scoring Average

Performance
Justin Peters
Justin Peters
United StatesUnited States
Metric
Justin Peters

Full Name

6 ft, 0 in

183 cm

Height

160 lbs

73 kg

Weight

March 13, 1977

Birthday

44

AGE

Boston, Massachusetts

Birthplace

Stuart, Florida

Residence

Azia, Domenick

Family

University of Nevada (1999)

College

1999

Turned Pro

$95,889

Career Earnings

Stuart, FL, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2010

Personal

  • Attended Silver Lake Regional High School in Kingston, Mass.
  • Has two sisters.
  • Has worked as a telemarketer and at a car dealership.
  • Says "You don't choose golf, golf chooses you."
  • If he weren't playing golf he'd be a professional poker player.
  • Favorite courses are the Olympic Club and Hualalai and he'd like play Augusta National.
  • Has a Woody Woodpecker cell phone ringer.
  • Likes to watch the TV show "Shark Tank" and the movie "The Natural."
  • Hawaii is a favorite vacation spot.
  • Would put Woody Austin, Fred Couples and poker champ Phil Ivey in his dream foursome.
  • Winner of the inaugural Golf Channel's "Big Break."
  • Favorite entertainer is Criss Angel, and athlete is Roger Federer.

Special Interests

  • Poker

CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Career Highlights

2020 Season

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Finished T35 at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach Resort in Mazatlan in mid-January. Earned conditional exemption for the first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

2016 Season

In 15 Korn Ferry Tour appearances, made three cuts and finished 168th on the final Order of Merit.

2015 Season

Made nine starts on Korn Ferry Tour and finished No. 193 on the money list at the end of the season. Made only two cuts, coming in back-to-back weeks.

2014 Season

Played on PGA TOUR Canada and made five cuts in 11 starts. Recorded one top-25 finish.

  • Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T11 at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December. Was denied a top-10 finish and even better status when Matt Fast birdied the final two holes of the tournament to pass him.

2013 Season

  • John Deere Classic: Missed the cut at the John Deere Classic.

2012 Season

Made one cut in three official Korn Ferry Tour starts.

2011 Season

Struggled on the Korn Ferry Tour and made only one cut in 11 starts during the year.

2010 Season

Played 23 Korn Ferry Tour events, made 15 cuts and had four top-25 finishes. Enjoyed two T12 performances. Ended the year No. 82 on the money list.

2009 Season

Finished 14th on the Gateway Tour money list.

  • Soboba Classic: Missed the cut at the Soboba Golf Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2008 Season

Did not make the 36-hole cut at the Xerox Classic in Rochester, N.Y. Placed fifth on the Gateway Tour money list.

2006 Season

Earned two starts on the PGA TOUR, but missed the cut in both. Also missed the cut in his only Korn Ferry Tour stop.

  • Miccosukee Championship: Missed the cut at the Miccosukee Championship.
  • U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Missed the cut at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee.
  • Booz Allen Classic: Missed the cut at the Washington, D.C.-area Booz Allen Classic.

2001 Season

First career PGA TOUR start came at the Honda Classic, where he missed the 36-hole cut.

Amateur Highlights

  • Named the 1998 Big West Conference Player of the Year.