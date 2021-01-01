JOINED TOUR
International Victories (7)
-
2001 Telia Grand Prix [EurChall]
-
2001 BMW Russian Open [EurChall]
-
2007 Guatemala Open [EurChall]
-
2012 Irish Open [Eur]
-
2013 Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship [Eur]
-
2014 Czech Masters [Eur]
-
2015 Thailand Golf Championship [Asia]
National Teams
- 2014 Ryder Cup
- 2009, 2011 World Cup
- 2011, 2013 Seve Trophy
- 2014 Eurasia Cup
Personal
- Devotes charity efforts toward the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund (London, England) and the East Cheshire Hospice based in Macclesfield, Cheshire, England.
Special Interests
- Spending time with family, collecting fine wines, do-it-yourself projects, Liverpool Football Club, fishing.
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Made 10 of 13 PGA TOUR cuts with three top-25s. Did not qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, finishing the season No. 149 in FedExCup points. Lost membership for failing to meet the 15-event minimum requirement for members. As the rule reads: "A player who participates on his home circuit is required to play 15 events. If he plays less than 15, he would not be eligible for PGA TOUR membership for one season. The Commissioner may reduce this minimum should a player have medical reasons or extraordinary circumstances." He loses his voting membership. He is not eligible for PGA TOUR membership for the entire 2016-17 season so will be held to the 12-event maximum placed on non-members. He also is not eligible for the FedExCup in 2016-17.
-
Northern Trust Open: Had to delay the start of his 2016 season after suffering a chainsaw injury to the little finger on his left hand, making his first start on the PGA TOUR at the Northern Trust Open in February.
2015 Season
Made 10 of 16 PGA TOUR cuts, with two top-10s. Did not qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs but retained his TOUR card for 2015-16 after finishing No. 103 on the money list through the Wyndham Championship.
-
Wyndham Championship: Did not play in the Wyndham Championship and was one of five players to drop out of the FedExCup Playoffs (dropped from 121 to 130).
-
THE PLAYERS Championship: Following rounds of 70-72-71 to open his second PLAYERS Championship, closed with six birdies on his first 12 holes Sunday at TPC Sawgrass en route to a 5-under 67, good enough for a T8 with four others.
-
The Honda Classic: At The Honda Classic, overcame back-to-back, 1-over 71s in the second and third rounds by shooting a 4-under 66 in the final round, which ended Monday due to inclement weather. His finish helped garner him sixth-place honors in his third-consecutive start in the event. He had previously not cracked the top 50 at PGA National.
-
Porsche European Open: Returned to Europe and added an additional top-10 late in the season when he T5 at the Porsche European Open. In Bad Griesbach, Germany, shot a final-round 70 and could never push leader Thongchai Jaidee. Settled for a T5 with Lucas Bjerregaard, Ross Fisher and Rikard Karlberg.
-
Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: Finished T9 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship in mid-January.
-
Thailand Golf Championship: Won the 2015 Thailand Golf Championship on the Asian Tour in December, highlighted by an opening 9-under 63. Held the lead through 36 holes, but a 1-under 71 in the third round gave way for France's Clement Sordet to take the lead heading into the final round. Claimed a three-stroke victory after a 7-under-par 65 in the final round at Amata Spring CC, earning a spot in The Open Championship field via the Open Qualifying Series (OQS). Subsequently, finished T72 at The Open.
2014 Season
Made nine of 12 PGA TOUR cuts, with two top-10s as a non-member. Earned enough non-member FedExCup points during the season to achieve Special Temporary Membership, which allowed him to make a career-high 12 starts on TOUR. Parlayed that into a top-125 finish on the non-member FedExCup points/money list to earn his TOUR card for the 2014-15 season.
-
Ryder Cup: At the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland, went 3-1-0 in his debut to help lead the Europeans to a five-point victory in the biennial event. Clinched the decisive winning point with a 4-and-3 victory over Keegan Bradley in the singles competition.
-
World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Finished T2, one stroke behind Patrick Reed at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship to top his previous-best PGA TOUR finish (T7 at the 2012 PGA Championship). It was also his best performance in a World Golf Championships event, bettering his T8 at the HSBC Champions in November 2013. Earned 258 points on the FedExCup Season point's list for non-members, moving him to 378 points for the season. By surpassing the total number of FedExCup points of the player who finished No. 150 (278 points) on the 2013 points' list, he became eligible to accept Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR, which he did two days after the event.
-
ISPS Handa Wales Open: In mid-September, opened with a 1-under 70 at the ISPS Handa Wales Open then reeled off rounds of 67-68-67 to finish at 12-under with four others, two shots behind winner Joost Luiten at Celtic Manor.
-
Omega European Masters: Had four rounds in the 60s at the Omega European Masters to finish seventh at Crans-sur-Sierre GC in Switzerland.
-
D+D Real Czech Masters: Won a European Tour title for a third consecutive year when he cruised to victory in August at the Czech Masters in Prague. At the Albatross Golf Resort, trailed 54-hole leader Bradley Dredge by two shots with a round to play. Started quickly on the final day, making three consecutive birdies to start his final round. Made the turn in 3-under then added birdies on the 10th and 12th holes. Even when he bogeyed the 71st hole, his closest pursurers, Dredge and Merrick Bremner did, as well. Finished two shots ahead of Dredge and three in front of Bremner and Soren Kjeldsen. The victory locked up a position on the European Ryder Cup team.
-
Alstom Open de France: Was in contention down the stretch at the European Tour's Alstom Open de France in early July. Hopes of winning the event ended with a double bogey-5 at the par-3 16th hole at Le Golf National. Final-round, 2-under 69 led to a T5 finish with Mathew Baldwin, three shots behind winner Graeme McDowell.
-
EurAsia Cup: Represented Europe in the inaugural Eurasia Cup in March in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In the event's 10-10 draw, went 2-0-1 in his three matches.
-
BMW Masters: Opened 68-68-62 at the BMW Masters in Shanghai. Was in second place, four shots off Alexander Levy's 54-hole lead in early November 2014 at Lake Malaren GC. On a difficult final day, shot a 3-over 75 to finish a shot out of the Marcel Siem-Ross Fisher-Levy playoff that Siem won.
-
BMW International Open: At the BMW International Open in Germany in late-June, missed the four-man playoff by a stroke after shooting rounds of 71-67-65-67 at GC Gut Larchenhof. Made a bogey on his final hole of the second round then played bogey-free on the weekend, recording 10 birdies and an eagle on his way to the T5.
-
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Thanks to rounds of 66-67 on the weekend, finished T8 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions at Sheshan International GC in Shanghai, China.
2013 Season
Played in all three World Golf Championships events during the season. Also played in all four major championships.
-
PGA Championship: WD from the PGA Championship.
-
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: A T17 at the Bridgestone Invitational his top showing.
-
The Open Championship: Finished T32 at The Open Championship.
-
U.S. Open: Finished T32 at the U.S. Open.
-
Masters Tournament: Was cut at the Masters.
-
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Lost in the first round of the Accenture Match Play Championship.
-
DP World Tour Championship: Fired consecutive 67s in Dubai at the DP World Tour Championship in mid-November to finish T8 at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
-
Turkish Airlines Open: In November, shot four rounds in the 60s–including a final-round 63–to finish second at the Turkish Airlines Open, two shots behind winner Victor Dubuisson. Had eight birdies, an eagle and a bogey on his final round. The eagle was a hole-in-one at the par-3 16th.
-
Portugal Masters: Finished T6 at the Portugal Masters, with Hennie Otto, three shots behind winner David Lynn. Could only manage a 1-under 71 at Oceanico Victoria GC on the final day after beginning the day tied for second.
-
Seve Trophy: Played in his second Seve Trophy, representing Great Britain and Ireland, with his team losing a two-point decision to Continental Europe.
-
Alstom Open de France: Was T6 at the Alstom Open de France in July.
-
Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: Won on the European Tour for a second consecutive year when he held on to capture the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship in January. Entered the final round two off Justin Rose's 54-hole lead. Shot a final-round 68 at Abu Dhabi GC and overcame a 72nd-hole bogey, enough to edge Rose and Thorbjorn Olesen by a shot. Olesen and Rose both missed birdie opportunities on the final hole Sunday that would have forced a playoff.
-
Nedbank Golf Challenge: At the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa, opened 67-66-67 but could only muster a 2-under 70 on the final day that saw him drop into a T2 with Sergio Garcia, two strokes behind winner Thomas Bjorn.
2012 Season
-
PGA Championship: Finished T7 at the PGA Championship in just his third PGA TOUR start in the United States and made his first major championship cut after missing the cut in his two previous major starts, both coming at The Open Championship. Used first top-10 finish on TOUR to earn a spot into the Wyndham Championship the following week in Greensboro, N.C.
-
DP World Tour Championship: Turned in four straight sub-70 rounds at the DP World Tour Championship, the European Tour's season-ending event, to T9 in Dubai.
-
Portugal Masters: Shot a final-round, 5-under 66 at the Portgual Masters in mid-October to T6 at Oceanico Victoria GC.
-
Omega European Masters: Returned to action on the European Tour and turned in a T9 at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in late-August, his second consecutive top-10 showing at the event at Crans-sur-Sierre.
-
Trophee Hassan II: Entered the final round of the European Tour's Trophee Hassan II tied for 43rd place, 10 strokes behind the leaders. On Sunday at Golf du Palais Royal, he shot a front-nine, 3-under 33 on the strength of two birdies and an eagle against one bogey. His eagle came at No. 9, and he added a second eagle on the 10th hole. He continued with his foot on the gas, adding one more eagle (on No. 15) and four birdies for a back-nine 28 and an 11-under 61 day. He eventually T3, four shots behind winner Michael Hoey.
-
Irish Open: Earned his first European Tour victory, a four-stroke win at the Irish Open. Shot a final-round 66 at Royal Portrush GC, making him the only player in the field to shoot four sub-70 rounds. Made three birdies and no bogeys on his front nine Sunday then added four birdies over his final five holes to secure the title.
2011 Season
In all, he had eight top-10s.
-
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Made his second appearance at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup, where he joined with Rhys Davies to lead Wales to a T8 showing in China.
-
BMW PGA Championship: Added another T7 five weeks later, at the BMW PGA Championship.
-
Volvo China Open: First top-10 of the season came at the Volvo China Open, where he T7.
-
Omega European Masters: Began the final round of the Omega European Masters, holding a one-stroke lead over Lee Westwood. Shot a Sunday 70 at Crans-sur-Sierre to drop to a T3, five strokes behind winner Thomas Bjorn.
2010 Season
Had eight European Tour top-10 finishes.
-
Volvo China Open: His other top-five came in April at the Volvo China Open, where he T4.
-
Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles: Best performance was a T3 at the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles.
2009 Season
-
SAS Masters: Among his three top-10 finishes was a runner-up showing at the SAS Masters, finishing two strokes behind Ricardo Gonzalez in Sweden.
-
World Cup of Golf: Made his World Cup debut for Wales. At Mission Hills GC in Shenzhen, China, he joined Stephen Dodd to T7.
2008 Season
Had three top-10 finishes.
-
European Open: Finished T10 at The European Open.
-
SAS Masters: Finished T8 at the SAS Masters.
-
Dunhill Links Championship: Finished T8 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
2007 Season
-
Abierto Telefonica Guatemala Open: Played on the European Challenge Tour, winning the Abierto Telefonica de Guatemala, for his third Challenge Tour title.
2006 Season
Split time between the European Tour and the European Challenge Tour.
-
The Open Championship: Played in his first major championship but missed the cut at The Open Championship.
-
Enjoy Jakarta HSBC Indonesia Open: His top showing was a T33 at the Enjoy Jakarta HSBC Indonesia Open in March.
2005 Season
-
BMW Championship: Finished T8 at the and the BMW Championship in May, one of his top European Tour finishes.
-
Algarve Open de Portugal: Finished T8 at the Algarve Open de Portugal in April, one of his top European Tour finishes.
2004 Season
-
Open de Madrid: A T14 at the Madrid Open was his best finish.
2003 Season
-
Algarve Open de Portugal: Shot a final-round 68 at the Algarve Open de Portugal but fell a stroke short of Fredrik Jacobson. Added two other top-10s.
2002 Season
Had seven top 25s.
-
Dunhill Championship: T12 at the Dunhill Championship was his best showing.
2001 Season
-
Swazi Open: Playing early in the year on the Southern Africa Tour, counted a T6 at the Swazi Open as his best finish.
-
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Added a T9 later in the season at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
-
The Celtic Manor Resort Wales Open: Opened his European Tour season in August with a T4 at the Celtic Manor Wales Open.