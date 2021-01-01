JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2009
-
PGA TOUR: 2013
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
International Victories (1)
-
2010 Cellarbrations Victorian PGA Championship [Aus]
Personal
- Grew up playing Huntingdale GC, formerly the longtime site of the Australian Masters in Melbourne's fame "sandbelt" region.
- Late father, Ray, served as club president in 2004, a year in which the Masters was played there.
- Ray caddied for his son at the Asian Tour Qualifying School in 2004 and died suddenly a day after returning to Australia.
- Spent time as an air-conditioning mechanic.
- Biggest thrill in golf was winning the Korn Ferry Tour's 2009 Moonah Classic.
- Favorite course he's played is Spyglass Hill and looks forward to playing Augusta National.
- Never travels without his iPod.
- His favorite TV show is "Two and a Half Men" and favorite movie is "Miracle."
- Favorite book is It's Not About the Bike.
- Enjoys watching Roger Federer play tennis, likes eating steak and lists New York as his favorite city to visit. Would have his father, Greg Norman and Jack Nicklaus in his dream foursome.
- Began playing at the urging of his parents at age 14.
Special Interests
- Tennis, Australian Football League
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events, making six cuts. Had two top-25s in back-to-back weeks in May. Finished 125th on the Regular Season money list.
-
Rex Hospital Open: Was T19 at the Rex Hospital Open.
-
BMW Charity Pro-Am Presented by SYNNEX Corporation: T14 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, which included a third-round 63.
-
UNIQLO Masters: Late in the year, at the UNIQLO Masters on the PGA Tour of Australasia, finished T6 at Huntingdale GC's Oakleigh South. Opened with a 3-under 68 then fired three consecutive 71s to finish the tournament.
2014 Season
Played in 23 Korn Ferry Tour tournaments. Made 12 cuts and had one top-25 while finishing 49th on the Regular Season money list. Didn't play well in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, finishing T42 and T68, while missing two cuts. In November and December, played three times in his native Australia on the PGA Tour of Australasia.
-
Nova Scotia Open: T33 at the Nova Scotia Open in early July.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open Presented by NACHER: T32 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in late-March.
-
Chile Classic: After a T29 at the season-opening Colombia Championship, posted his best effort of the year in his next start, a runner-up at the Chile Classic in early March in fairly spectacular fashion. On Sunday, he chalked up three eagles in his round of 68 on putts of 55 feet (No. 3), 3 feet (No. 14) and 18 feet (No. 18). Despite his heroics, he came up one shot short of champion Adam Hadwin, who made birdie from a greenside bunker on No. 17 and canned a 4-footer on No. 18 for par in the last group for a one-shot victory.
-
Australian PGA Championship: T43 at the Australian PGA Championship.
-
Emirates Australian Open: T15 at the Emirates Australian Open.
-
BetEasy Masters: Recorded a T25 at the BetEasy Masters.
2013 Season
Made the cut in eight of 23 starts during his rookie PGA TOUR season but was unable to post a top-25 finish. Ended the year No. 180 on the FedExCup standings.
-
Hotel Fitness Championship: Made the cut in two of four starts in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, with a T11 at the Hotel Fitness Championship his top showing.
-
Wyndham Championship: Best week came at the end of the Regular Season when he T29 at the Wyndham Championship.
2012 Season
Finished the year ranked No. 23 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, earning him his 2013 PGA TOUR card.
-
Miccosukee Championship: Had his best showing of the campaign when he battled Shawn Stefani during the final round at the Miccosukee Championship before eventually finishing second, five strokes behind. His performance helped him vault from 39th to 19th on the money list at the time.
-
Neediest Kids Championship: Was T3 at the Neediest Kids Championship, two shots back of winner David Lingmerth. Hung around the leaderboard all four days at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Moved up to No. 39 on the money list.
-
United Leasing Championship at Victoria National Golf Club: Held the second- and third-round leads at the United Leasing Championship. Was the only player in the field to post three rounds in the 60s at Victoria National GC. Faltered on the final day, with a 78, dropping him to a T21.
-
U.S. Open: Qualified for the U.S. Open in June and finished T29 in his first career major championship start.
-
Soboba Golf Classic Presented by Hub International: Turned in a strong T3 at the Soboba Golf Classic, thanks to a final-round 68. Earned enough money to jump from No. 70 to No. 13 on the money list through five events.
2011 Season
-
Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Made it a bookend year of top-10s by ending the season with a T8 at the Web.com Tour Championship in Charleston, S.C. A T47 the week prior at the Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open put him No. 59 on the money list and earned him at start at Daniel Island. Jumped 10 spots to end the year at No. 49 on the money list.
-
Panama CLARO Championship: Finished T2 at the season-opening Panama Claro Championship. Hovered near the lead during most of the week and took the lead with a birdie at No. 14 during Sunday's finale. Three consecutive birdies derailed his chances at victory. Fired a final-day 73 and wound up two strokes back of winner Mathew Goggin.
2010 Season
Made the cut in 16 of 27 events to finish No. 37 on the money list. Recorded three top-10 finishes in his sophomore year on Tour.
-
WNB Golf Classic: Missed the next five consecutive cuts before finishing T2 at the WNB Golf Classic. Was the 36-hole leader but fired a third-round 1-over 73 and dropped five strokes off the lead to T14. Fired a final-round 7-under 65 to post 16-under 272 and become leader in the clubhouse. His four-day total was matched by two others and bettered by Nate Smith, who won by two shots.
-
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Was T3 at the Cox Classic in Omaha, thanks to Friday and Sunday scores of 64. Was 21-under par and only two strokes back through 15 holes but suffered a bogey-birdie-bogey finish to wind up at 20-under and three back of eventual winner Martin Piller. Earned enough money to move from No. 47 to No. 23 on the money list.
-
The Rex Hospital Open: Posted his first top-10 on the Korn Ferry Tour, at The Rex Hospital Open. Opened with a 72 Thursday but rallied with rounds of 67-65 to T9 after heavy rain shortened the event to 54 holes.
-
World Golf Championships-CA Championship: Finished T6 at the World Golf Championships-CA Championship in his first career PGA TOUR start. Gained entry into the field at Doral by virtue of his second-place finish on the 2009 Australasian Tour Order of Merit. Fired a final-round 64 to move up from T24 after 54 holes and collect $214,300, his largest career paycheck.
-
Cellarbrations Victorian PGA Championship: Shot a 12-under-par 60 in the final round to win the Cellarbrations Victorian PGA Championship in Australia in mid-February. His 60 in the event broke the course record by three strokes and tied the Australasian Tour record for lowest 18-hole score.
-
Australian Open: Had another close call on that Tour in December when he shot weekend 67s at the Australian Open to finish T2, four strokes behind Geoff Ogilvy.
-
Sandhurst Club North Course: He rallied from six strokes down entering the final round at the Sandhurst Club North Course. Finished at 22-under par to edge 54-hole co-leaders Kurt Barnes and Davis Bransdon by one stroke.
2009 Season
Played his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Began the final week of the Korn Ferry Tour season at No. 25 on the money list but finished the season No. 28 after being bumped at the Web.com Tour Championship at Daniel Island. Fell three spots despite a T19 in South Carolina. Earned his first career win, and had a total of six top-25 finishes, but nothing higher than a T17 to add to his early-season win in Australia. Finished No. 9 on the Tour in Driving Distance (304.5-yard average). Has also played the Asian and Australasian Tours.
-
Moonah Classic: Earned his first career win with a victory at the Moonah Classic, where he won by one stroke over veteran Peter O'Malley. Trailed by four strokes after 54 holes and posted a 4-under-68 to overtake the leaders on the windy, final day.