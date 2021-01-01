JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR: 2013
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
International Victories (7)
-
2005 KLM Open [Eur]
-
2006 BMW Asian Open [Eur]
-
2007 Italian Open [Eur]
-
2008 2008 British Masters [Eur]
-
2011 Barclays Singapore Open [Eur]
-
2012 BMW Italian Open [Eur]
-
2013 BMW Masters [Eur]
National Teams
- 2007, 2009, 2013 Seve Trophy
- 2012 Royal Trophy
- 2014 Eurasia Cup
- 2006, 2009 World Cup
Personal
- An accomplished tennis player.
- Began playing golf under the tutelage of his father at age 5.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
-
Club Colombia Championship: Opened play at the Club Colombia Championship with back-to-back 3-under-par 68s to enter Saturday three strokes behind 36-hole leader Ben Taylor. Finished the tournament T8.
-
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: Posted a final-round 67 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club for a T4. Birdied two of his final three holes to move inside the top five.
2016 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 22 starts, seven top-25s, including two top-10s, and 17 cuts made. Was 25th in the final priority-ranking order.
-
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Secured a return to the PGA TOUR for the 2016-17 season with rounds of 68-68-66-68--270 (-14) at the Albertsons Boise Open en route to a T9 finish.
-
Rust-Oleum Championship: After making the cut in six of his first nine starts in 2016 on the Korn Ferry Tour, posted his season-best T9 finish at the Rust-Oleum Championship. Posted back-to-back 5-under 67s to get within one of the 36-hole lead. Playing in the final group on Saturday, posted a 4-over 76 but bounced back with a 2-under 70 on Sunday to finish in the top 10.
-
Sanderson Farms Championship: Made two starts on the PGA TOUR with a T15 at the Sanderson Farms Championship his best outing.
2015 Season
Made 13 of 28 cuts on the PGA TOUR. Ended the season at No. 165 in the FedExCup standings.
-
AT&T Byron Nelson: A T16 at the AT&T Byron Nelson was his lone top-25.
2014 Season
Made 18 of 25 cuts, with only one top-10 in his first season as a PGA TOUR member. Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career.
-
The Barclays: Season ended at the second Playoffs event near Boston, where he finished T45.
-
RBC Canadian Open: Making his 20th start of the season, finished T4 (with four rounds in the 60s) in his inaugural appearance at the RBC Canadian Open for his only top-10 of the season.
-
EurAsia Cup: Represented Europe in the inaugural Eurasia Cup in March in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In the event's 10-10 draw, went 1-0-2 in his three matches.
2013 Season
Made eight of 12 cuts on the PGA TOUR, with three top-10s as a non-member. Earned enough non-member FedExCup points during the season to achieve Special Temporary Membership. Parlayed that into a top-125 finish on the non-member FedExCup points list to earn his TOUR card for the 2013-2014 season.
-
PGA Championship: Only missed major championship cut came at the PGA Championship.
-
The Open Championship: Finished T54 at The Open Championship.
-
U.S. Open: Making his 13th major championship start, finished inside the top 10 for the first time, with a T10 at the U.S. Open (71-72-72-72).
-
Masters Tournament: Finished T20 at the Masters.
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: Best career finish on TOUR came when he finished T3 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in his first start at Bay Hill.
-
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Made it to the quarterfinals of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship before finally falling to Webb Simpson, 2-down.
-
ISPS Handa Wales Open: Added a T8 late in the summer at the ISPS Handa Wales Open at Celtic Manor.
-
BMW Masters: In late-October, held off the challenges of Thongchai Jaidee and Francesco Molinari to win the BMW Masters in Shanghai. Entered the final round a stroke behind Rafael Cabrera-Bello and Luke Guthrie at Lake Malaren GC. His 4-under 68 was the best round of the three near the top of the leaderboard, but Jaidee shot a 6-under 66 and Molinari an 8-under 64 that left them a stroke behind. The victory gave him at least one European Tour title in each of the last three seasons.
-
Seve Trophy: Was part of the winning Continental Europe Seve Trophy team. Won both of his four-ball matches, with Nicolas Colsaerts as his partner.
-
Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship: Finished T9 in mid-January at the European Tour's Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.
-
Dunlop Phoenix: Finished T4 at the Dunlop Phoenix on the Japan Golf Tour in late-November 2013.
2012 Season
-
DP World Tour Championship: Shot rounds of 68-68 on the weekend at the DP World Tour Championship, the European Tour's season finale, to T9 in Dubai.
-
BMW Italian Open: Won a European Tour event for a second consecutive season when he picked up his second career Italian Open win in September to go with his 2007 title. Had a bogey-free final round and birdied three of his final six holes–including a birdie on the 72nd hole for an 8-under 64 and a two-stroke victory over Garth Mulroy in Turin.
-
KLM Open: Took a share of the 54-hole lead into Sunday at the KLM Open in the Netherlands. Came in with a 3-over 73 in the final round to drop into a T5, five shots behind winner Peter Hanson.
-
BMW International Open: Contended all week at the BMW International Open in Germany. Opened with a 1-under 71 then shot three consecutive 69s to fall a stroke short of the Danny Willett-Marcus Fraser playoff that Willett won. It was his top European Tour finish since his victory at the Sinapore Open in 2011.
2011 Season
-
The Barclays: Highlight of his injury-plagued year was his victory at the rain-shortened Barclays Singapore Open in November. Went to the 72nd hole needing a birdie to win and a par to force a playoff. Hit his drive on the par-5 finishing hole at Sentosa GC into the water but rallied and made a 13-foot par putt to force a playoff with Juvic Pagunsan. The duo only hit two shots during the sudden-death extra session when bad weather forced a Monday morning finish. Made a birdie on the second extra hole to hold off Pagunsan.
-
CASTELLÓ MASTERS Costa Azahar: Added a second top-10, also in Spain, finishing solo second but a distant 11 strokes behind winner Sergio Garcia at the Castello Masters in Valencia.
-
Madrid Masters: Picked up his first top-10 in his ninth European Tour start, at the Bankia Madrid Masters in October.
-
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: After a missed cut at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in early February, he didn't play again until August due to an ongoing back injury.
2010 Season
Had six top-10 European Tour finishes.
-
Open de Andalucia de Golf: T6 at the Open de Andalucia de Golf.
-
CASTELLÓ MASTERS Costa Azahar: T7 at the Castello Masters.
-
IIiberdrola Open Cala Millor Mallorca: T5 at the Iberdria Open Cala Millor Mallorca.
-
KLM Open: T4 at the KLM Open.
-
Irish Open: T3 at the 3 Irish Open.
-
Portugal Masters: His best showing was a runner-up performance at the Portugal Masters.
2009 Season
Recorded four runner-up finishes on the European Tour, including three consecutive in April.
-
PGA Championship: Best PGA TOUR finish in five starts was a T32 at the PGA Championship.
-
Ballentine's Championship: Was runner-up to Thongchai Jaidee at the Ballantine's Championship.
-
Volvo China Open: Was second to Scott Strange at the Volvo China Open.
-
Estoril Open De Portugal: Lost in a playoff at the Estoril Open de Portugal to Michael Hoey.
2008 Season
-
Quinn Insurance British Masters: Captured the fourth European Tour title of his career on the third playoff hole against Lee Westwood at the Quinn Insurance British Masters at The Belfry.
2007 Season
-
Telecom Italia Open: Won third European Tour title, at the Italian Open.
2006 Season
-
BMW Asian Open: Second career European Tour victory came in the BMW Asian Open in a playoff, after which he promptly proposed to his girlfriend, Alicia, whom he married later in the year.
2005 Season
-
KLM Open: Won for the first time on the European Tour, at the KLM Open, the same event where his hero, Seve Ballesteros, captured his first victory, in 1976. Win propelled him to European Tour Rookie of the Year honors.
2004 Season
-
Turespana Mallorca Classic: Had his first European Tour top-10, a T7 at the Mallorca Classic.