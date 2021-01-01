|
Mark Walker
Full Name
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
185 lbs
--
Weight
November 12, 1967
Birthday
53
AGE
Fort Worth, Texas
Birthplace
Hurst, Texas
Residence
Wife, Patty
Family
University of Texas-Arlington
College
1996
Turned Pro
$184,339
Career Earnings
Hurst, TX, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Additional Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2015 Season
Played in five Korn Ferry Tour events, making three cuts. Had two top 10s. Finished 118th on the Regular Season money list and 138th on the final year-long money list.
2009 Season
2008 Season
Made five cuts in 11 starts, with a pair of top-25 finishes.
2007 Season
Made the cut in two of six starts on Tour.
2006 Season
2004 Season
2003 Season
Made the cut in eight of 22 starts, with three top-25 finishes.
2002 Season
Ended the season No. 1 on the points list and No. 2 on the money list on the Tight Lies Tour.
2001 Season
Made the cut in nine of 14 starts during his rookie season, with two top-25 finishes. Wound up No. 125 on the money list.
1999 Season
Finished second on the Tight Lies Tour and was named Player of the Year.