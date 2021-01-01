×
Mark Walker
Mark Walker

Mark Walker

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2001

Additional Victories (1)

  • 2004 Texas State Open

Personal

  • Did not start playing golf until high school. Attended Burleson (Texas) High School.
  • Non-golf related jobs held include bartender and lawn-maintenance worker. Biggest thrill in golf was shooting a 29 on the front nine at the 2003 EDS Byron Nelson Championship. Has 16 holes-in-one. Lists Oak Hill CC in Rochester, N.Y., as his favorite course to play. Never travels without his pillow. Favorite college team is the Florida Gators. Other favorites include the Dallas Cowboys, the New England Patriots, "Seinfeld," "Pulp Fiction" and Mexican food. Favorite athlete to watch is Michael Jordan.
  • Favorite vacation spot is Hawaii.
  • Puts Tiger Woods, Jordan and Joe Montana in his dream foursome.
  • Lists collecting watches as a hobby. Good friend Jerod Turner caddied for him at the 2009 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.

Special Interests

  • Movies, fishing, dining

Career Highlights

2015 Season

Played in five Korn Ferry Tour events, making three cuts. Had two top 10s. Finished 118th on the Regular Season money list and 138th on the final year-long money list.

  • Nova Scotia Open: Monday qualified again in Wichita, posting all four rounds in the 60s for a T14 and earned a spot in the next week's Nova Scotia Open field. After an opening 70 in Halifax, played his way into contention with 65-69 to trail by one heading into Sunday. Final-round 69 resulted in a T6, two strokes out of the Abrahman Ancer-Bronson Burgoon playoff.
  • Greater Dallas Open: First start of the season came via Monday qualifying at the Greater Dallas Open, near his home. Opened with a 64 and was only one off the lead. Struggled the next two days, carding 72-73. Recovered nicely Sunday with a 69 that placed him T44.

2009 Season

  • Texarkana Classic: Won the Adams Pro Golf Tour's Texarkana Classic.

2008 Season

Made five cuts in 11 starts, with a pair of top-25 finishes.

  • Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Best finish was a T23 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
  • Capital One Classic: Won the Capital One Classic.
  • Coca-Cola Walmart Open: Won the Coca-Cola Walmart Open.
  • Garland Classic: Won consecutive Adams Pro Golf Tour starts including the Garland Classic.

2007 Season

Made the cut in two of six starts on Tour.

  • Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Finished T41 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.
  • Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr. Pepper: Had a T22 finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

2006 Season

  • Player's Championship: Won the Player's Championship on the National Golf Tour.

2004 Season

  • Texas State Open: Captured the Texas State Open.

2003 Season

Made the cut in eight of 22 starts, with three top-25 finishes.

  • Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic: T16 at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic.
  • Oregon Classic: T16 at the Oregon Classic.
  • EDS Byron Nelson Championship: Finished T65 at the EDS Byron Nelson Championship–his only career start on the PGA TOUR.

2002 Season

Ended the season No. 1 on the points list and No. 2 on the money list on the Tight Lies Tour.

  • Permian Basin Open: Led the Monday qualifiers for the Permian Basin Open, shooting a 10-under-par 61 at Green Tree CC but ended up missing the cut in the tournament itself.

2001 Season

Made the cut in nine of 14 starts during his rookie season, with two top-25 finishes. Wound up No. 125 on the money list.

  • BUY.COM Wichita Open: His best effort was a T15 at the Wichita Open.

1999 Season

Finished second on the Tight Lies Tour and was named Player of the Year.