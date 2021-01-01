International Victories (5)
-
2007 Jakarta Astro Indonesia Open [Eur]
-
2007 Scandinavian Masters [Eur]
-
2013 Nordea Masters [Eur]
-
2014 Irish Open [Eur]
-
2014 Volvo World Match Play Championship [Eur]
National Teams
- 2007, 2018 World Cup
- 2016 Summer Olympics
- 2007, 2013 Seve Trophy
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
-
Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented Finland when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T21 in 60-player field.
2015 Season
Best finish of the season were a pair of T18s.
-
KLM Open: In September, was again T18 at the KLM Open. Shot impressive rounds of 64 in the first round and a third-round 62 to go with a pair of 71s in the Netherlands.
-
Volvo China Open: Was T18 at the Volvo China Open in April.
2014 Season
Played in four medal-play PGA TOUR events and the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship for his five TOUR starts. On the European Tour, finished 18th on the final Race to Dubai standings.
-
PGA Championship: Top finish was a T7 at the PGA Championship, where he turned four sub-70 rounds into his second top-10 in a major championship (T9 at The Open Championship).
-
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Lost in the first round of the Accenture Match Play Championship.
-
Volvo World Match Play Championship: At the European Tour's Volvo World Match Play Championship at The London GC in England, lost his opening match to Joost Luiten then reeled off five consecutive match victories on his way to a 3-and-1 win in the final match over Henrik Stenson. Also defeated Graeme McDowell, Alexander Levy and Victor Dubuisson before exacting revenge against Luiten in the semifinals (2 and 1) in earning his second European Tour title of the season.
-
Irish Open: Won on the European Tour for a second consecutive year and fourth time overall when he captured a wire-to-wire victory at the Irish Open in mid-June. Opened with a 7-under 64 at Fota Island Resort and shot two more rounds in the 60s to take a one-shot lead over Danny Willett. Fired a final-round, 1-under 70 and was able to hold off a hard-charging Edoardo Molinari, who shot a final-round 67, by a stroke. Made birdies on two of his first four holes Sunday but made no more birdies the rest of the way (13 consecutive pars) and survived a 72nd-hole bogey on the par-5 18th to secure the title.
-
Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Added another top-10, finishing T5 with Thorbjorn Olesen, Robert Rock and Steve Webster at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, three strokes behind winner Stephen Gallacher.
-
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: Played well all week at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. Closed with a 6-under 66 at Doha GC to force a playoff with Sergio Garcia. Birdied the 16th and 18th holes in the final round to get into the overtime session, where he and Garcia both birdied No. 18 to move the playoff to a third extra hole. Playing 18 again, he could only make par to Garcia's birdie.
-
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: Was T21 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in November.
2013 Season
-
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Of his three PGA TOUR appearances, the T65 he recorded at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational was his best effort.
-
Volvo China Open: Was in contention again before settling on a solo second, this time at the Volvo China Open in Tianjin. Opened 69-63 to hold a three-shot advantage at the halfway point at Binhai Lake GC. Was a stroke out of the lead when the final round began, and he shot a 1-under 71 to fall to Brett Rumford by four strokes.
-
Trophee Hassan II: Enjoyed a runner-up finish at the Hassan Trophy II in late-March. Shot four under-par rounds to T2 with David Horsey, three shots behind winner Marcel Siem.
-
The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: First top-10 of the season came at The Commerical Bank Qatar Masters. Opened with a 71 and then put together three sub-70 rounds in late-January.
-
Nordea Masters: Won for the first time since 2007 when he captured the Nordea Masters in Stockholm, Sweden, in early June. Fired weekend rounds of 65-69 at Bro Hof Slott GC after opening 70-63 to come from behind to defeat Jonas Blixt by three shots.
2012 Season
Had two European Tour top-10s during the season.
-
U.S. Open: Missed the cut at the U.S. Open at The Olympic Club in his second U.S. Open start.
-
Irish Open: Added a T10 when he fired a final-round 67 at the Irish Open.
-
Nordea Masters: Was in contention all week at the Nordea Masters in Stockholm, Sweden. Had four under-par rounds to T3 but still finished a distant six shots behind winner Lee Westwood.
2011 Season
-
Hassan II Golf Trophy: In an abbreviated European Tour playing schedule, only top-10 came at the Hassan Trophy II in early April. Finished T7 in Morocco, four shots short of winner David Horsey.
2010 Season
Had a strong European Tour season, with five top-10s that included a pair of tournaments where he was in contention all week.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Played in his first U.S. Open, missing the cut after rounds of 75-77 at Pebble Beach GL.
-
Portugal Masters: Final top-10 of the campaign came in Portugal in October, at the Portugal Masters, where he shot a final-round 72 at Oceanico Victoria GC in Algarve to T9.
-
Omega European Masters: Added a T9 in September, at the Omega European Masters. Was well back when the day began but a final round, 5-under 66 gave him the top-10 finish.
-
Ballentine's Championship: Was T9 at the Ballantine's Championship in South Korea.
-
Volvo China Open: Added a T4 at the Volvo China Open at Suzhou Jinji Lake GC in April. Entered the final round tied for second, a stroke behind Y.E. Yang. Stumbled to a 1-over 73 in Suzhou, four shots short of Yang's winning score.
-
Hassan II Golf Trophy: Finished T3 at the Hassan Trophy II in Morocco. Opened with a 71 at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam then fired rounds of 69-67-66 but still seven shots short of winner Rhys Davies.
2009 Season
-
Madrid Masters: Best showing in a disappointing campaign came late in the season, at the Madrid Masters. In a season where he at one point missed five consecutive cuts and had a withdrawal, finished solo second in Spain. Had back-to-back 63s in the second and third rounds then came in with a 6-under 66 on the last day. Finished three shots short of winner Ross McGowan.
2008 Season
-
European Open: Best European Tour showing was at the European Open, where he opened with a 69 and went on to T14.
-
SK Golf Challenge: Only top-10 of the season came on the European Challenge Tour's SK Golf Challenge. Capitalized on rounds of 71-67-68-72 to T4 in Lohja, Sweden, seven shots behind winner Simon Robinson.
2007 Season
-
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Represented Finland at the Omega Mission Hills World Cup. Partnered with Pasi Purhonen to T13 in China, 10 strokes behind Scotland's winning score.
-
The Celtic Manor Resort Wales Open: Had a top-10 at the Celtic Manor Resort Wales Open, using a final-round 63 to move from a tie for 23rd through 54 holes into a T6, two shots behind winner Richard Sterne.
-
Scandinavian Masters: Added a second title in August, at the Scandinavian Masters. Birdied the par-3 18th hole to tie Germany's Martin Kaymer, who double bogeyed the hole in the next group.
-
Enjoy Jakarta Astro Indonesian Open: Became the first player from Finland to win on the European Tour with a victory in the Jakarta Astro Indonesia Open.
2006 Season
Performance at The Open Championship, along with a top-10 at the Omega European Masters saw him regain his place on the European Tour by finishing 112th on the Order of Merit.
-
The Open Championship: At The Open Championship, finished 16th at Royal Liverpool, the site of his 2000 British Amateur victory.
-
Omega European Masters: T7 at the Omega European Masters.
2005 Season
Had a disappointing season, with 19 missed European Tour cuts in 28 starts.
-
Madeira Island Open: Did carve out one top-10, at the Madeira Island Open in April. Was three strokes out of the lead through 54 holes, shot a final-round 72 and ended up T7, seven strokes behind winner Robert-Jan Derksen.
2004 Season
-
The Heritage: Only made one top-10, at The Heritage late in the season. A third-round 65 was instrumental in his strong showing at the two-course event (Duke's Course and Woburn G&CC) in Great Britain.
2003 Season
Missed nine consecutive cuts between July and October and saw his greatest success early in the season.
-
Madeira Island Open: Was T8 at the Madeira Island Open in late-March.
-
Dubai Desert Classic: Was T6 at the Dubai Desert Classic.
2002 Season
-
The Open Championship: Finished T50 in his second Open Championship appearance.
-
The Celtic Manor Resort Wales Open: Turned in his top European Tour finish to that point in his career when he was solo third at the Celtic Manor Resort Wales Open. Began the final round five shots behind leader Paul Lawrie and couldn't cut into Lawrie's advantage. Shot a Sunday 72 and fell by six shots.
2001 Season
Played in three PGA TOUR events in 2001, missing the cut at the Bay Hill Invitational, the Masters Tournament and the Memorial Tournament.
-
The Open Championship: Turned professional and immediately showed great potential by finishing T9 behind David Duval in The Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes. Opened with a 68 and closed with a 66.
2000 Season
-
The Open Championship: Made his PGA TOUR and major tournament debut at the 2000 Open Championship, shooting rounds of 74-71 to miss the cut.
Amateur Highlights
- Became the first Finn to win the British Amateur when he won the title in 2000.