Exempt status

Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 76-100 on Regular Season points list and additional Qualifying Tournament finishers (thru 2020)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2007

2007 PGA TOUR: 2012

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

2012 Panama Claro Championship

Panama Claro Championship 2013 Chitimacha Louisiana Open

International Victories (2)

2003 Thailand Open [Asia]

Thailand Open [Asia] 2004 Kolon Korean Open [Asia]

National Teams

1999 Walker Cup

1998 Palmer Cup

Personal

Became a father for the first time in September 2011 when he and his wife welcomed triplets Collins, James and William into their home.

A natural lefthander, he resisted his father's efforts to get him to play right-handed.

Lists Joseph Mayo as his instructor and Joey Uek as his trainer.

Says finishing second at the 2006 Dunhill Links Championship is his biggest thrill in golf.

Enjoys fast cars. His first car was a Honda Prelude.

Favorite course is Carnoustie GL, and he would like to play Pine Valley. Favorite teams are the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Dallas Mavericks. Favorite TV show is "Million Dollar Listing New York" and "Caddyshack" is his favorite movie. Bringing Down the House is his favorite book. Will Ferrell is his favorite entertainer, and Dirk Nowitzki is his favorite athlete to watch. Likes Mexican food. Favorite places to visit are Hong Kong, Bangkok, Thailand, and Singapore. Phuket, Thailand, and Colorado are his favorite vacation spots.

Would include his dad, his brother and Fred Couples in his dream foursome.

Not many people know he is an excellent cook.

Bucket list includes driving on the Autobahn and attending the Army-Navy Game.

Charity work includes Legacy Boxer Rescue in the Dallas area. He owns a boxer named Lucy. Also supports the March of Dimes.

Father, Jay, was the long-time golf coach at Southern Methodist University, where younger brother, Nicholas, played and lettered.

Wife is a nine-time state track champion & 1999 KCAC basketball player of the year.

First tee walk-up song would be "Don't Stop Believing" by Journey.

Aspirations outside of golf include being a TV announcer.

Earliest golf memory is attending the 1985 PGA Championship at Cherry Hills CC.

Special Interests

Fishing, cooking, watching TV

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Finished the season at No. 78 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-10s in 22 starts, including a season-best T7 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz.

WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz: Carded rounds of 67-67-67-68 to finish T7 at 15-under at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz.

Carded rounds of 67-67-67-68 to finish T7 at 15-under at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz. Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Chevrolet: Used four rounds under-par to finish T9 in Omaha.

2018 Season

Finished the season at No. 57 on the Regular Season money list. Recorded two top-10 finishes in 25 starts, highlighted by a runner-up at the Panama Championship. Finished at No. 90 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Savannah Golf Championship: Held the 36-hole lead in a Korn Ferry Tour event for the third time in his career after a 68-65 start to the Savannah Golf Championship. Extended the lead on Saturday before going bogey-double-bogey, to fall one-shot behind Sam Burns. Posted a final-round 70 for a T5.

Held the 36-hole lead in a Korn Ferry Tour event for the third time in his career after a 68-65 start to the Savannah Golf Championship. Extended the lead on Saturday before going bogey-double-bogey, to fall one-shot behind Sam Burns. Posted a final-round 70 for a T5. Panama Championship: Past champion was the outright leader early in the final round at the Panama Championship, but double-bogeyed the par-3 13th and wound up at 5-under 275, two shots back of winner Scott Langley. The T2 effort marked his first top-10 on the Korn Ferry Tour since 2013.

2017 Season

Made three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour but failed to make a cut. Spent most of 2017 playing on the APT, where he recorded six top-10 finishes in 12 events.

2016 Season

Made one cut in six starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Played six events on the Adams Pro Tour, recorded three top-10s including one victory.

2015 Season

Played in 20 Korn Ferry Tour events and made nine cuts. Had four top 25s. Finished 104th on the Regular Season money list and 124th on the final year-long money list. Other top 25s came in Cartagena in March (T22) and Dallas (T20) and Wichita (T19), both in late June.

Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Top performance was a T16 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in August, when he carded a 67 followed by three rounds of 68.

2014 Season

Made just three of 19 PGA TOUR cuts, including missed cuts in his first eight starts. Best finish was a T53 at the RBC Canadian Open.

Rex Hospital Open: Played in five Korn Ferry Tour events, making two cuts, with his top outing a T29 at The Rex Hospital Open in May.

2013 Season

Finished with a career-best $423,193 in earnings on the Korn Ferry Tour. Had one win, two runners-up, one third and seven top-10s. Missed only three cuts in 18 starts. Led the Tour in Putting Average (1.707) and Birdie Average (4.58), and was T3 in Scoring Average (69.22) and 4th in All-Around Ranking. Finished the Regular Season fourth in earnings to secure his 2013-14 PGA TOUR card, having led the list for six weeks in the first half of the season.

Web.com Tour Championship: Elected not to play the Web.com Tour Championship to spend time with his wife and triplet sons prior to the start of the 2013-14 TOUR season.

Elected not to play the Web.com Tour Championship to spend time with his wife and triplet sons prior to the start of the 2013-14 TOUR season. Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, fired a 6-under 65 in the final round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to vault up to a solo-second finish. Wound up a distant five shots back of winner Seung-Yul Noh and was not a factor on the last day but did charge through the pack with the day's best round. Runner-up check moved him from No. 36 to No. 6 on the Finals' Priority Ranking list, with just one event left on the schedule.

In the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, fired a 6-under 65 in the final round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to vault up to a solo-second finish. Wound up a distant five shots back of winner Seung-Yul Noh and was not a factor on the last day but did charge through the pack with the day's best round. Runner-up check moved him from No. 36 to No. 6 on the Finals' Priority Ranking list, with just one event left on the schedule. Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Posted a fifth at the Midwest Classic in July on the strength of a final-round, 7-under 64.

Posted a fifth at the Midwest Classic in July on the strength of a final-round, 7-under 64. Rex Hospital Open: During the summer posted a third at The Rex Hospital Open.

During the summer posted a third at The Rex Hospital Open. U.S. Open: Shared medalist honors at the U.S. Open qualifying event at Dallas' Lakewood CC in early June. Tied with Matt Weibring and Jordan Spieth at 8-under 134. Shot rounds of 70-64 to earn his second consecutive U.S. Open invitation and then went on to T32 at Merion outside Philadelphia.

Shared medalist honors at the U.S. Open qualifying event at Dallas' Lakewood CC in early June. Tied with Matt Weibring and Jordan Spieth at 8-under 134. Shot rounds of 70-64 to earn his second consecutive U.S. Open invitation and then went on to T32 at Merion outside Philadelphia. WNB Golf Classic: Finished T4 at the WNB Golf Classic a couple weeks later for his third consecutive top-five finish. Had a pair of eagles during the second round and then fired a 9-under 63 in the third round at Midland CC and took a one-stroke lead into the final day. Stumbled with three straight bogeys to close the front nine to fall off the pace. Increased his season total to $189,484 and solidified his grasp on the No. 1 spot on the money list at the time.

Finished T4 at the WNB Golf Classic a couple weeks later for his third consecutive top-five finish. Had a pair of eagles during the second round and then fired a 9-under 63 in the third round at Midland CC and took a one-stroke lead into the final day. Stumbled with three straight bogeys to close the front nine to fall off the pace. Increased his season total to $189,484 and solidified his grasp on the No. 1 spot on the money list at the time. Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Earned his second career title with a two-stroke win over Morgan Hoffmann at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in March. Held the 54-hole lead and needed only a 2-under 69 during the wind-swept final day at Le Triomphe CC to finish at 17-under and collect the $99,000 first-place check. Led by one after three rounds and upped his lead to four with birdies at Nos. 5, 6 and 8. Lead dropped to two with a three-putt bogey at No. 16, but he bounced back with a 10-foot birdie putt at No. 17. Played the final hole conservatively and saw his winning margin reduced with a bogey-5. Victory moved him to No. 1 on the money list–the first time in Korn Ferry Tour history a left-hander had held that distinction.

Earned his second career title with a two-stroke win over Morgan Hoffmann at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in March. Held the 54-hole lead and needed only a 2-under 69 during the wind-swept final day at Le Triomphe CC to finish at 17-under and collect the $99,000 first-place check. Led by one after three rounds and upped his lead to four with birdies at Nos. 5, 6 and 8. Lead dropped to two with a three-putt bogey at No. 16, but he bounced back with a 10-foot birdie putt at No. 17. Played the final hole conservatively and saw his winning margin reduced with a bogey-5. Victory moved him to No. 1 on the money list–the first time in Korn Ferry Tour history a left-hander had held that distinction. Chile Classic: Runner-up by one stroke to Kevin Kisner at the Chile Classic in Santiago, the third stop on the schedule. Opened with back-to-back 65s at the Prince of Wales CC and held a two-shot lead at the halfway point. Third-round 69 put him in a three-way tie after 54 holes, with Kisner and Benjamin Alvarado. Was in contention most of the final day, but a rollercoaster round saw him post four bogeys and seven birdies (two of those birdies coming on final two holes) to close the gap.

Runner-up by one stroke to Kevin Kisner at the Chile Classic in Santiago, the third stop on the schedule. Opened with back-to-back 65s at the Prince of Wales CC and held a two-shot lead at the halfway point. Third-round 69 put him in a three-way tie after 54 holes, with Kisner and Benjamin Alvarado. Was in contention most of the final day, but a rollercoaster round saw him post four bogeys and seven birdies (two of those birdies coming on final two holes) to close the gap. Waste Management Phoenix Open: Played in one other PGA TOUR event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where he missed the cut.

2012 Season

Made the cut in five of nine starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and finished No. 36 on the final money list. PGA TOUR rookie split time between the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR during the season. Made four cuts in 19 starts during the PGA TOUR Season, claiming one top-25 in four made cuts. On the Korn Ferry Tour, won in his first of four starts.

Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Closed the season with a T8 at the Web.com Tour Championship near Dallas.

Closed the season with a T8 at the Web.com Tour Championship near Dallas. Mylan Classic: Made five starts late in the year and had a T15 at the Mylan Classic.

Made five starts late in the year and had a T15 at the Mylan Classic. U.S. Open: Qualified for the U.S. Open in San Francisco in June to play in his first major championship. Missed the cut at The Olympic Club.

Qualified for the U.S. Open in San Francisco in June to play in his first major championship. Missed the cut at The Olympic Club. Panama Claro Championship: Won the Korn Ferry Tour's Panama Claro Championship in March after not getting a playing spot in that week's Honda Classic on the PGA TOUR. It was his first win in 40 Tour starts. He became only the sixth left-handed Tour winner. Had a four-shot lead entering the final round, which he lost on the front nine of one of the toughest courses on Tour. Nailed a 6-footer for par on the last hole to avoid a five-man playoff.

2011 Season

Made 12 Korn Ferry Tour starts, with his lone top-20 finish being a T17 at the Mexico Open in his third start of the season.

PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: In December, he finished T18 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament to earn his PGA TOUR card for the first time.

2010 Season

Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Missed the cut in his only Korn Ferry Tour start, at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

2009 Season

Christmas In October Presented by Kansas City Crusaders: Opened with a 68 at the Christmas in October Classic but then fell to a 76 in the second round to miss the cut in his only Korn Ferry Tour start.

Opened with a 68 at the Christmas in October Classic but then fell to a 76 in the second round to miss the cut in his only Korn Ferry Tour start. St. Jude Classic presented by FedEx: Made one PGA TOUR appearance, at the St. Jude Classic, where he missed the cut.

2007 Season

Utah EnergySolutions Championship: Enjoyed best Korn Ferry Tour finish, a T3 at the Utah Energy Solutions Championship.

Enjoyed best Korn Ferry Tour finish, a T3 at the Utah Energy Solutions Championship. AT&T Classic: Missed the cut at the AT&T Classic in Georgia in May.

2006 Season

Missed the cut in both of his Korn Ferry Tour starts–at the LaSalle Bank Open and the Cox Classic.

Hong Kong Open: Finished T2 at the Hong Kong Open in early December 2005, a stroke behind winner Colin Montgomerie at Hong Kong GC.

Finished T2 at the Hong Kong Open in early December 2005, a stroke behind winner Colin Montgomerie at Hong Kong GC. Volvo Masters: Top Asian Tour finish was a T6 in mid-December, at the Volvo Masters of Asia, five shots behind winner Thongchai Jaidee.

2005 Season

Was No. 13 on the Asian Tour order of merit. Added three top-10s.

Macau Open: Used middle rounds of 66-66 to vault into the top five at the Macau Open. Final-round 71 left him T4, four shots behind winner Wang Ter-Chang.

Used middle rounds of 66-66 to vault into the top five at the Macau Open. Final-round 71 left him T4, four shots behind winner Wang Ter-Chang. SK Telecom Open: At the SK Telecom Open in South Korea, shot a final-round 68 to T6.

2004 Season

Shell Houston Open: Played on the weekend in his second PGA TOUR event. Finished T54 at the Shell Houston Open.

2003 Season

Thailand Open: In capturing the Thailand Open, he became the first left-handed winner in Asia. Shot rounds of 67-66-67-69 to cruise to a five-shot win over Jason Dawes.

2002 Season

Volvo Masters: Finished T6 at the Volvo Masters of Asia, for his only other top-10 of the campaign.

Finished T6 at the Volvo Masters of Asia, for his only other top-10 of the campaign. Kolon Korean Open: Finished No. 14 on the Asian Tour Order of Merit. Earned his second career title on that Tour, taking the Kolon Korean Open.

2000 Season

B.C. Open: Made his first PGA TOUR cut, at the B.C. Open, going on to finish T18 in upstate New York.

Amateur Highlights