Chris Parra
Full Name
PAR-uh
Pronunciation
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
155 lbs
70 kg
Weight
March 05, 1976
Birthday
45
AGE
Irving, Texas
Birthplace
Dallas, Texas
Residence
Daughter, Ellie (10/4/04)
Family
Southern Methodist University
College
1999
Turned Pro
$73,319
Career Earnings
Dallas, TX, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2013 Season
2012 Season
Played on the Golfweek National Pro Tour.
2011 Season
2010 Season
2009 Season
Notched three straight wins on the Gateway Pro Tour during the Dallas Fort Worth spring and summer series. First at Las Colinas CC, followed by a second victory at the Texas Star GC, 4-under-par 209. Scored his third triumph at Stonebridge Ranch CC, with a five-stroke margin, 11-under-par 205.
2008 Season
Did not have a top-10 in 19 Korn Ferry Tour starts.
2007 Season
2006 Season
2005 Season
Amateur Highlights