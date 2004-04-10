×
Chris Parra

Full Name

PAR-uh

Pronunciation

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

155 lbs

70 kg

Weight

March 05, 1976

Birthday

45

AGE

Irving, Texas

Birthplace

Dallas, Texas

Residence

Daughter, Ellie (10/4/04)

Family

Southern Methodist University

College

1999

Turned Pro

$73,319

Career Earnings

Dallas, TX, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2008

Personal

  • Attended MacArthur High School in Irving, Texas, and was a four-year letterwinner and three-year captain of the golf team. Also played soccer in high school.
  • Has one brother, Michael.
  • Earliest golf memory is of his first eagle.
  • Favorite course is Cypress Point, and he would like to play Augusta National. Favorite pro teams are from Dallas; the Stars, the Mavericks, the Cowboys and the Texas Rangers. Favorite college team is SMU. Favorite TV show is "Californication," and his top movie is "The Thomas Crown Affair." Favorite entertainers are Justin Timberlake and Lil Wayne. Favorite athletes are Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel and baseball's Prince Fielder.
  • Enjoys traveling to St. Bart's, Paris and Carmel, Calif.
  • Were he not a professional golfer, he says he would be driving race cars or making movies.
  • Uses a head's-up silver dime to mark his ball.
  • Always has nutrition bars in his golf bag.
  • Not many people know he has five tattoos.
  • Dream foursome would include his dad, his brother and President George W. Bush.
  • Charity work includes the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

Special Interests

  • Cars, racing, watches, fishing

Career Highlights

2013 Season

  • Brasil Classic Presented by HSBC: Missed the cut at the Brasil Classic, his only Korn Ferry Tour start.

2012 Season

Played on the Golfweek National Pro Tour.

2011 Season

  • South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: Made one Korn Ferry Tour start, missing the cut at the South Georgia Classic.

2010 Season

  • Fort Smith Classic: Earned his first career top-10, a T7 at the Fort Smith Classic, where he opened with a 65 to get into contention.

2009 Season

Notched three straight wins on the Gateway Pro Tour during the Dallas Fort Worth spring and summer series. First at Las Colinas CC, followed by a second victory at the Texas Star GC, 4-under-par 209. Scored his third triumph at Stonebridge Ranch CC, with a five-stroke margin, 11-under-par 205.

2008 Season

Did not have a top-10 in 19 Korn Ferry Tour starts.

  • Melwood Prince George's County Open: Best performance was a T15 at the Melwood Prince George's County Open.

2007 Season

  • LaSalle Bank Open: Finished T58 at the LaSalle Bank Open in his lone Korn Ferry Tour start.

2006 Season

  • Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic: Was T23 at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2005 Season

  • Northern California Classic: On the Canadian Tour, enjoyed a top finish of T6 at the Northern California Classic.

Amateur Highlights

  • Posted a collegiate victory at the 1997 University of Texas-San Antonio Invitational.