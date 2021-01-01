JOINED TOUR
-
Forme Tour: 2014
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2015
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016
Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2014 The Great Waterway Classic
Additional Victories (8)
-
2004 West Virginia Open
-
2006 West Virginia Open
-
2007 West Virginia Open
-
2009 West Virginia Open
-
2010 West Virginia Open
-
2011 West Virginia Open
-
2013 West Virginia Open
-
Personal
- Biggest thrill was Monday qualifying for the 2011 Honda Classic.
- Favorite city to visit is New Orleans, and his favorite book is Road Less Traveled by M. Scott Peck. His favorite band is the Beatles.
- Talents include juggling, "clown style, pro stuff," and his bucket lists includes climbing Mount Everest.
- Non-golf job since college includes being a valet.
- Competed on eGolf Professional Tour and Golden State Tour since turning professional in 2006.
- Seven-time winner of the West Virginia State Open.
Special Interests
- Snowboarding, tennis, pickleball
Career Highlights
2018 Season
Made seven cuts in eight Mackenzie Tour starts, finishing in the top-25 three times. Picked up one top-10 on his way to a 47th-place Order of Merit finish to earn full Mackenzie Tour status through 2019.
2016 Season
Made seven cuts in as many starts before withdrawing. Finished the Latin American season ranked 55th on the Order of Merit. Collected two top-10s in consecutive starts.
-
Shell Championship: Withdrew from the season-ending Shell Championship in Miami.
-
Copa Diners Club International: Finished solo seventh at the Copa Diners Club International in Ecuador in September.
-
Flor de Cana Open presented by The Mortgage Store: Finished T5 at the Flor de Caña Open in Nicaragua.
-
58 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Followed an opening 74 with rounds of 66-68-66 to finish T13 at the Abierto Mexicano de Golf in his first start of the season in May.
-
United Leasing & Finance Championship: Missed the cut at the United Leasing & Finance Championship while making sixth career start on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T18 finish at the Mazatlán, Mexico Q-School in January.
2015 Season
-
Mazatlan Open presentado por Heineken: Finished T17 at the Mazatlán Open in his only start of the season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.
-
Frys.com Open: Missed the cut at the Frys.com Open, where he made his sixth career start on the PGA TOUR in October.
2014 Season
Finished 14th on the Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit. In consecutive weeks in October on his first two career starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, had two top-20 finishes. Played in four PGA TOUR events and five Korn Ferry Tour events.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T118 at Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
-
56 TransAmerican Power Products CRV Mexico Open presented by Heineken: Finished T10 at the Abierto Mexicano de Golf.
-
Transamerican Power Products CRV Mazatlan Open: Finished T20 at the Mazatlán Open.
-
The Great Waterway Classic: In fifth start of the season, captured The Great Waterway Classic, with rounds of 66-68-66-67, two-putting from 25 feet on the 72nd hole to clinch a two-stroke victory over Tommy Chocha and Adam Long. Moved to ninth in the season-long Order of Merit.
-
PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Crown Isle Resort: Cruised to an eight-stroke victory at PGA TOUR Canada's British Columbia Qualifying Tournament in early May, finishing at 17-under par for the week. Set the Crown Isle Resort and Golf Community course record with a second-round 62.
-
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Missed the cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
2013 Season
-
WNB Golf Classic: Won his seventh West Virginia Open title, defeating amateur Sam O'Dell at the Pakersburg CC.
-
Tampa Bay Championship presented by EverBank: Missed the cut at the PGA TOUR's Tampa Bay Championship.
-
2012 Season
-
West Virginia Open: Seeking a fourth consecutive West Virginia Open, finished runner up with Christian Brand behind winner Jonathan Clark at Edgewood CC in Sissonville.
2011 Season
-
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Missed the cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
-
The Honda Classic: Made his PGA TOUR debut at The Honda Classic, where he missed the cut.
-
West Virginia Open: Defeated former Korn Ferry Tour palyer Bob Friend to win his sixth West Virginia Open crown, capturing the title at Pines CC in Morgantown.
2010 Season
-
West Virginia Open: Won the West Virginia Open for a fifth time, defeating amateur Tim Fisher at Sleepy Hollow GC in Hurricane.
2009 Season
-
West Virginia Open: Took home the West Virginia Open title for a fourth time, defeating John Ross at Oglebay Park in Wheeling.
2008 Season
-
West Virginia Open: Seeking his third consecutive West Virginia Open, finished runner-up to Barry Evans at Berry Hills CC in Charleston.
2007 Season
-
West Virginia Open: Successfully defended his 2006 West Virginia Open title, winning at Lakeview CC in Morgantown.
2006 Season
-
West Virginia Open: Earned his second West Virginia Open title and first as a profession, taking home the trophy at The Resort at Glade Springs.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE