JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (4)
- 2004 Knoxville Open
- 2006 Knoxville Open Presented by Food City
- 2010 Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper, Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-1)
-
2004 Defeated Shane Bertsch, Justin Bolli, Knoxville Open
-
2004 Lost to Bradley Hughes, Erik Compton, Scott Harrington, Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open
National Teams
Personal
- Has six brothers and sisters who all play competitive golf. Credits his father and sister for giving him his start in golf.
- Biggest thrill in golf is giving advice to amateur players and seeing improvement in their game. Favorite golf course played is Spyglass Hill.
- Would most like to play Bandon Dunes in Oregon.
- Favorite professional team is the Dallas Cowboys. Favorite movie is "Unforgiven" and likes Minnesota Vikings' running back Adrian Peterson. Favorite food is Lebanese. Favorite city to visit is Norman, Okla.
- Would most like to play golf with Clint Eastwood.
Special Interests
- Wood working, barbecue chili competition, yard work, star gazing, hunting
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Announced on August 13 that he would be undergoing hip surgery and "out until next year." Would have five events in the 2013 season to earn $248,146, which coupled with 2012 earnings of $399,364 would equal No. 125 from the 2012 money list.
-
Reno-Tahoe Open: His last start before surgery was the Reno-Tahoe Open, where he T31.
-
Valero Texas Open: First top-10 finish of the season came in April in his third start at the Valero Texas Open. After a T15 at TPC San Antonio in 2011, opened the event with a bogey-free, 6-under 66, highlighted by the par-5 18th hole's lone eagle of the day. Along with Ryan Moore and Cameron Tringale, finished T8.
2011 Season
Enjoyed a banner year, making 18 cuts in 30 starts. Of those starts, collected eight top-25 finishes, four of which were top-10s.
-
Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Next top 10 also came in Nevada, finishing T10 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Tied the course record with a career-best 10-under 61 in the second round, equaling Davis Love III (2001) and Tag Ridings (2004) for the best rounds at TPC Summerlin. The 61 equaled the second-best round on TOUR during the season, behind only amateur Patrick Cantlay's 60 at the Travelers Championship.
-
Reno-Tahoe Open: Produced third top 10 of the season, with a T10 at the Reno-Tahoe Open.
-
Viking Classic: Rolled in a 53-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole to climb to 20-under 268 and finish T4 at the Viking Classic. Playing in his third Viking Classic, posted the best Mississippi finish of his career. He missed the cut in 2001 and finished T44 in 2005.
-
AT&T National: Shared the first-round lead with Adam Scott for at the AT&T National after carding an opening, 4-under 66. Went on to card rounds of 74-70-73 to finish T51. It marked the first time he held the lead/co-lead after the first round in his PGA TOUR career.
-
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Finished T3 at the Puerto Rico Open, two shots out of the Michael Bradley-Troy Matteson playoff. Only other top 10 on TOUR came at the 2005 BellSouth Classic (T10). Opened with three rounds in the 60s. It is the first time in 74 starts on TOUR (196 rounds) he recorded three consecutive rounds in the 60s.
2010 Season
Made 23 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and collected a pair of titles among his six top-10s. Was one of a Tour-record four players to go over the $400,000 mark in a single season and finished the year with $408,047 to wind up No. 3 on the money list.
-
Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Closed the season with another T5 at the Web.com Tour Championship at Daniel Island and earned enough to pass Tommy Gainey by $4,090 and into third place on the money list.
-
Soboba Golf Classic: Recorded his fifth top-10 at the Soboba Classic (T5), two starts after his Boise win.
-
Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Earned his second win of the year and the fourth of his career with a one-stroke victory at the Albertsons Boise Open in September. Started the last day three shots back but posted a career-best final-round score of 64 to overtake 54-hole leader Daniel Summerhays. Birdied six of the first 10 holes to draw into a tie and then rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole to take the lead. The victory was worth $130,500 and vaulted him from No. 12 to No. 4 on the money list, wrapping up a return trip to the PGA TOUR for the 2011 season.
-
Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Final-round 7-under 65 led to a tournament-record six-stroke victory at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. Collected his third-career Tour win with a 26-under winning total, one shy of Doug LaBelle's tournament-record winning score in 2006. The victory came in Springfield, Mo., which is the home of Rick Neal, his instructor and the director of golf at nearby Hickory Hills CC (the home course of the late Payne Stewart). Collected $112,500 to move from No. 48 to No. 10 on the official money list.
-
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Four sub-70 rounds in Kansas at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open led to T4 the week before his Springfield win.
-
Mexico Open Bicentenary: Prior to his wins, made three cuts in a row before finally breaking into the top 10 with a T5 at the Mexico Open Bicentenary. Birdied four of the final seven holes Sunday for a 5-under 67, finishing at 9-under par and three strokes out of a playoff.
2009 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season No. 68 on the money list, with eight top-25 finishes but only two top-10s.
-
WNB Golf Classic: Added a T7 at the WNB Golf Classic, thanks to a final-round 66 at Midland CC.
-
Christmas In October Presented by Kansas City Crusaders: Earned his first top-10 of the year with a T6 at the Christmas In October Classic.
2008 Season
Played 26 Korn Ferry Tour events, with six top-10s. Had back-to-back top-10s on the western swing.
-
Nationwide Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Final round 72 at the season-ending Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch dropped him from 26th to 27th on the money list.
-
Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: Shot 19-under to finish fourth at the Chattanooga Classic.
-
Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive Group: T8 at the Oregon Classic. Moved to No. 27 on the money list after Oregon.
-
Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: T6 at the Albertsons Boise Open.
-
Xerox Classic: Putted well (tying for second in the category for the week) for a T6 finish at the Xerox Classic.
-
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Had a season-best T2 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.
-
Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: An opening-round 65 and a closing 66 helped earn a T5 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Rounds of 80-70 at the U.S. Open led to a missed cut in his first PGA TOUR start since his rookie season in 2004.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 25 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with five top-25 finishes. Concluded the season No. 59 on the money list, with $102,985.
-
Athens Regional Foundation Classic: Only other top-10 came at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic (T6).
-
Movistar Panama Championship: Opened the year with a runner-up finish at the Movistar Panama Championship, two strokes behind tournament winner Miguel Carballo. It represented the third second-place showing of his career to go along with two wins.
2006 Season
Made the cut in 20 of 29 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with 10 top-25 finishes–two of which were top 10s. Finished the season No. 30 on the money list, with $175,189.
-
Chattanooga Classic: Came back the following week with a T8 outing at the Chattanooga Classic. For his efforts, was named the Tour's June Player of the Month.
-
Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Failed to crack the top 10 in any of his first 12 starts of the season but more than made up for it with his second Tour victory at the Knoxville Open. Rounds of 67-66-67-69 led to a 19-under-par 269, five strokes clear of his nearest challenger and tying Andrew Buckle for the largest winning margin on Tour that year. Collected $85,500 for the victory, becoming one of just six players in Tour history to win the same event twice (first victory came at the 2004 Knoxville Open).
2005 Season
Returned for his second stint on the PGA TOUR after spending the past three seasons on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: Opened with a personal-best, bogey-free 9-under 63 to hold the first-round lead at the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort. Finished T58.
-
BellSouth Classic: Picked up his first top-10 of the season, a T10 at the weather-shortened, 54-hole BellSouth Classic, in his sixth start. It was his then-career-best finish on TOUR in 43 starts..
2004 Season
Posted five top-10s and finished 16th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $212,065.
-
Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Lost a playoff to Bradley Hughes at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.
-
Knoxville Open: Broke through for his first career win at the Knoxville Open. Birdied the first extra hole to defeat Shane Bertsch and Justin Bolli for the $85,500 first-place check.
2003 Season
Finished 54th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with four top-10s.
2002 Season
Was 44th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with two top-10s.
-
Gila River Classic at Wild Horse Pass Resort: Posted one of three double eagles on Tour when his 3-iron from 234 yards found the bottom of the cup in the final round of the Gila River Golf Classic.
-
Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek 'n Peak Resort: Had a second-place showing at the Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek 'n Peak Resort, one stroke behind winner Patrick Moore.
2001 Season
Earned his PGA TOUR playing privileges with a T8 at the 2000 PGA TOUR National Qualifying Tournament. Made the cut in eight of 30 TOUR events.
-
Invensys Classic at Las Vegas: Best round of the year was a 65 in the second round of the Invensys Classic at Las Vegas.
-
Touchstone Energy Tucson Open: Only top-25 finish came in his first event of season and seventh career start, a T15 at the Touchstone Energy Tucson Classic.
Amateur Highlights
- Three-time All-American.
- Reached the semifinals at the 1999 U.S. Amateur.
- Named the 1998 Big 12 Player of the Year.
- Summer of 1999, shortly after finishing his college golf eligiblity, won the U.S. Public Links and the Porter Cup in back-to-back weeks. The Public Links victory gave him an automatic exemption to the U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach GL and the 2000 Masters.
- Was planning on playing professionally in 2000 while finishing his degree but could not pass up a guaranteed spot in the Masters, where he eventually missed the cut. Did manage to make a 35-foot putt on his final hole at the annual Masters Par-3 Contest t
- Member of the 1999 U.S. Walker Cup team.