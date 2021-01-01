×
Trevor Fisher Jr
Trevor Fisher Jr

Trevor Fisher Jr

South Africa
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
42
AGE
2002
Turned Pro
Johannesburg, South Africa
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
185 lbs
84 kg
Weight
42
AGE
2002
Turned Pro
Johannesburg, South Africa
Birthplace
76.00
Scoring Average (2006)

Trevor Fisher Jr
Trevor Fisher Jr
South AfricaSouth Africa
Trevor Fisher Jr

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

185 lbs

84 kg

Weight

June 08, 1979

Birthday

42

AGE

Johannesburg, South Africa

Birthplace

Johannesburg, South Africa

Residence

Wife, Rochel; Gia

Family

2002

Turned Pro

South Africa

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2014

International Victories (7)

  • 2003 FNB Botswana Open [SAf]
  • 2006 Eskom Power Cup [SAf]
  • 2008 Seekers Travel Pro-Am [SAf]
  • 2009 Vodacom Business [SAf]
  • 2012 Wild Waves Golf Challenge [SAf]
  • 2012 Vodacom Origins-Sishen [SAf]
  • 2012 Nedbank Affinity Cup [SAf]

Personal

  • Earliest golf memory was making a double eagle.
  • If not a professional golfer, he would be a Moto GP rider or a race car driver.
  • Favorite course he's played is Leopard Creek in Malelane, South Africa.
  • Would like to play Augusta National.
  • Favorite TV show is "Counting Cars" and favorite movie is "The Godfather." Favorite entertainers are Elvis Presley, Tupac Shakur and Kenny G. Favorite food is Thai, and favorite athlete is Valentino Rossi, an Italian motorcycle racer who "I would like to trade places with for one day, riding on the edge." Favorite city/vacation spot is Durban, South Africa.
  • Dream foursome would feature his dad, Mike Tyson and Al Pacino.
  • Motto is "Be happy, smile and enjoy the journey."
  • Is involved with his family church's charity efforts.
  • First-tee introduction song would be "Eye of the Tiger."
  • Since turning pro in 2002, has competed in 121 South African Tour events and 16 European Tour events (through 2013).

Special Interests

  • Cars, bikes

Career Highlights

2013 Season

Played 17 tournaments on the South Africa Tour. Had seven top-10s and nine top-25s. Finished the year 63rd, with $251,985 in earnings. Made five European Tour starts, making two cuts.

  • Africa Open: Best finish was a T27 in the Africa Open.
  • Wild Wales Golf Challenge: Added another 62 in the Wild Wales Golf Challenge in September.
  • Joburg Open: Fired a 62 the week before the Dimension Data Pro-Am, in the Joburg Open to finish T6.
  • Dimension Data Pro-Am: His best finish was a third-place showing at the Dimension Data Pro-Am in February.

2012 Season

In South Africa, won three times. Added a runner-up performance and a third-place showing, tallying a total of eight top-10s and 12 top-25s. Made 17 of 19 cuts to finish third on the order of merit, with $856,558 in earnings.

  • Nedbank Affinity Cup: Won at the Nedbank Affinity Cup.
  • Vodacom Origins-Sishen: Won at the Vodacom Origins-Sishen.
  • Wild Wales Golf Challenge: Won at the Wild Waves Golf Challenge.

2006 Season

  • Henrico County Open Pres'd by Saxon Capital, Inc.: Missed the cut at the Henrico County Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2005 Season

  • Henrico County Open Pres'd by Saxon Capital, Inc.: In his Korn Ferry Tour debut, missed the cut at the Henrico County Open..