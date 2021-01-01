×
United States
No additional profile information available

Parker McLachlin

Full Name

muh-GLOCK-lun

Pronunciation

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

165 lbs

--

Weight

May 10, 1979

Birthday

42

AGE

Honolulu, Hawaii

Birthplace

Scottsdale, Arizona

Residence

Wife, Kristy; Kainoa

Family

UCLA (2002, Sociology)

College

2003

Turned Pro

$2,753,446

Career Earnings

Kohanaiki, HI, United States

City Plays From

http://www.parkermclachlin.com

Website

Exempt status

  • PGA TOUR: Past champion beyond 150 in 2019-20 FedExCup (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2006
  • PGA TOUR: 2007

PGA TOUR Victories (1)

  • 2008 Legends Reno-Tahoe Open

Personal

  • His dad, Chris, was the high school basketball coach of U.S. President Barack Obama at Punahou High School in Honolulu, Hawaii.
  • Father played basketball and volleyball for Stanford, while his mom, Beth was captain of the 1976 U.S. Olympic volleyball team and served as an alternate in 1968. Brother Spencer is a 6-7 sophomore outside hitter on the Stanford volleyball team.
  • Plays a lot of golf with Michelle Wie.
  • Earned all-state honors in high school in volleyball. Non-golf related jobs held include high school volleyball referee.

Special Interests

  • Body surfing, ping-pong, movies

Career Highlights

2018 Season

Of six made cuts in 11 starts, collected one top-20 finish. Recorded four under-par scores at the John Deere Classic to tie for 16th. Finished 191st in the FedExCup and entered the 2018-19 season competing out of the Past Champion category.

2016 Season

Played in three PGA TOUR events, missing the cut in each.

2015 Season

Made the cut in one of two PGA TOUR starts. Competed in one Korn Ferry Tour event, but failed to make the cut.

  • Barbasol Championship: Recorded a T61 at the Barbasol Championship.

2014 Season

Missed the cut in only Korn Ferry Tour start.

2013 Season

Made two PGA TOUR starts. Made three Korn Ferry Tour starts but didn't play on the weekend at any of them.

  • Reno-Tahoe Open: Missed the cut at the Reno-Tahoe Open.
  • Sanderson Farms Championship: Missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

2012 Season

Missed the cut in his only three starts in the PGA TOUR Season. Also missed the cut in both starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

2011 Season

Missed the cut in his only three PGA TOUR starts and did not make a Korn Ferry Tour appearance.

2010 Season

Made only four of 20 cuts, missing his last eight.

  • HP Byron Nelson Championship: Was T53 at the HP Byron Nelson Championship.
  • Waste Management Phoenix Open: Was T53 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

2009 Season

Made 10 cuts in 25 starts, including three top-25 finishes, two of those coming in his first three events of the Season. Finished 176th in both the FedExCup standings and earnings.

  • Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Low round of the Season (65) came in round two of the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
  • U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee: Posted four rounds of par or better for a T24 at the U.S. Bank Championship in Milwaukee.
  • FBR Open: Had a season-best T17 finish at the FBR Open.
  • Mercedes-Benz Championship: Finished T24 at the Mercedes-Benz Championship in his native Hawaii.

2008 Season

Ended his second Season on the PGA TOUR with 17 made cuts in 27 starts, including four top-10 finishes and his first career TOUR victory.

  • Legends Reno-Tahoe Open: At age 29 years, 2 months and 25 days, posted his first career victory at the Legends Reno-Tahoe Open, thanks in large part to a career-best, course-record-tying 10-under 62 in the second round. Held a four-stroke lead at the midway point, a six-shot advantage after 54 holes and, despite a 2-over 74 on the final day, finished with a seven-stroke win (second largest of the Season) over Brian Davis and John Rollins. The win earned a spot the next week in the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut.
  • AT&T Classic: Next top-10 finish came at the AT&T Classic, where he shared the first-round lead with four others after a 6-under 66. Went on to equal his then career-best finish with a T5.
  • Sony Open in Hawaii: Playing in his native state, opened the Season with a T10 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

2007 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 28 starts during his rookie Season.

  • Turning Stone Resort Championship: Included a then-career-best T5 at the Turning Stone Resort Championship.

2006 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 28 starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, with five top-10s. Finished the season 29th on the money list, with $176,881.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned first PGA TOUR card for 2007 with T16 finish at 2006 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.
  • Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Later place T2 at the Knoxville Open.
  • LaSalle Bank Open: Did not finish in the top 10 on the Korn Ferry Tour again until at the LaSalle Bank Open (T6).
  • AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Finished T38 at the PGA TOUR's AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am later.
  • Movistar Panama Championship: T2 at the season-opening Movistar Panama Championship, only his third career start on the Korn Ferry Tour.
  • Sony Open in Hawaii: Finished T59 at the PGA TOUR's Sony Open in Hawaii after gaining a spot in the field on a Sponsor Exemption. Champions Tour player Scott Simpson caddied for him that week.

2004 Season

  • U.S. Open Championship: Missed the cut in his first-career major championship start at the U.S. Open.

2000 Season

  • Sony Open in Hawaii: Missed cut in his first PGA TOUR start at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Amateur Highlights

  • Winner of the 1996 Junior America's Cup in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Was the 1996 Hawaii High School Athletic Association individual champion.