Parker McLachlin
Full Name
muh-GLOCK-lun
Pronunciation
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
165 lbs
--
Weight
May 10, 1979
Birthday
42
AGE
Honolulu, Hawaii
Birthplace
Scottsdale, Arizona
Residence
Wife, Kristy; Kainoa
Family
UCLA (2002, Sociology)
College
2003
Turned Pro
$2,753,446
Career Earnings
Kohanaiki, HI, United States
City Plays From
http://www.parkermclachlin.com
Website
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
Of six made cuts in 11 starts, collected one top-20 finish. Recorded four under-par scores at the John Deere Classic to tie for 16th. Finished 191st in the FedExCup and entered the 2018-19 season competing out of the Past Champion category.
2016 Season
Played in three PGA TOUR events, missing the cut in each.
2015 Season
Made the cut in one of two PGA TOUR starts. Competed in one Korn Ferry Tour event, but failed to make the cut.
2014 Season
Missed the cut in only Korn Ferry Tour start.
2013 Season
Made two PGA TOUR starts. Made three Korn Ferry Tour starts but didn't play on the weekend at any of them.
2012 Season
Missed the cut in his only three starts in the PGA TOUR Season. Also missed the cut in both starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2011 Season
Missed the cut in his only three PGA TOUR starts and did not make a Korn Ferry Tour appearance.
2010 Season
Made only four of 20 cuts, missing his last eight.
2009 Season
Made 10 cuts in 25 starts, including three top-25 finishes, two of those coming in his first three events of the Season. Finished 176th in both the FedExCup standings and earnings.
2008 Season
Ended his second Season on the PGA TOUR with 17 made cuts in 27 starts, including four top-10 finishes and his first career TOUR victory.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 28 starts during his rookie Season.
2006 Season
Made the cut in 16 of 28 starts during his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, with five top-10s. Finished the season 29th on the money list, with $176,881.
2004 Season
2000 Season
Amateur Highlights