JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2003 Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic
- 2010 Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational
Additional Victories (1)
Personal
- Lists "Top Gun" as his favorite movie and considered accepting an appointment to the Air Force Academy. "Based on commitments after graduation, I knew it would hamper my golf game–flying F-16s and then trying to find time to practice."
- Biggest thrill in golf was making a 15-foot putt at the Nationwide Tour Championship in 2003 to secure his PGA TOUR card.
- Favorite golf course is Pebble Beach GL. Would most like to play St. Andrews.
- Superstitions include eating Lucky Charms cereal.
- Enjoys watching shows on the Food Network. Favorite city to visit is Queenstown, New Zealand, and he likes to vacation in Cabo San Lucas. Other favorites include the band U2, the book The Shack and Michael Jordan. Favorite professional team is the Dallas Cowboys.
- Bucket list includes winning a major championship, becoming a grandfather, driving fast around a speedway and reading the entire Bible.
- Would round out his dream foursome with Ben Hogan, Jesus Christ and Mother Teresa.
- Not many people realize that he cuts out recipes when on the road and then cooks them while at home.
- First car was a Jeep Cherokee.
Special Interests
- Working out, cooking, fishing, extreme sports, bungee jumping
Career Highlights
2014 Season
In 18 starts, made six cuts.
El Bosque Mexico Championship: His best performance was a T9 at the El Bosque Mexico Championship in April. Was even-par after 36 holes. Posted 65 in the third round to get within two strokes of the lead. Shot 73 in the final round to record his lone top-10 of the year.
2013 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 23 starts and had four top-25 finishes and three top-10s.
Chiquita Classic: Made the cut in one of four Finals' events (T28 at the Chiquita Classic).
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Third top-10 came at the Cox Classic, where a Sunday charge (one eagle, six birdies and one bogey on No. 18) almost pushed him into the top 25 on the money list and a PGA TOUR card for 2013-14. Finished T4 for a 35th-place finish in Regular Season earnings.
Mexico Championship Presented by Banamex: Fired three consecutive rounds of 69 over his final 54 holes after opening with a 73 at the Mexico Championship to T6, a career-best at this event. It was his second top-10 of the year.
South Georgia Classic Presented by First State Bank and Trust Company: Finished T2 at the South Georgia Classic in Valdosta, four shots back of winner Will Wilcox. Opened with rounds of 70-67 and was only one off the lead after 36 holes at Kinderlou Forest GC. Tied the tournament record with four consecutive birdies during the first round. Runner-up effort was the fourth of his career.
2012 Season
Was elected chairman of the Korn Ferry Tour's Player Advisory Council prior to the start of the season and re-elected to that same position at the conclusion of the campaign.
-
News Sentinel Open Presented by Pilot: In August, he shot four rounds in the 60s at the News Sentinel Open, including a Sunday 63 that led to a T2 finish, his best since he won the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational in July 2010.
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: His first top 10 of the year (T8) came in May at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship presented by Samsung: As chairman of the Korn Ferry Tour's Player Advisory Council, was afforded the honor of playing with former President Bill Clinton in the Pacific Rubiales Colombia Championship pro-am to start the season. Opened with a pair of 69s and finished T33 in Bogota.
2011 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 23 starts on the PGA TOUR.
Viking Classic: His best finish was a T16 at the Viking Classic.
2010 Season
Made 25 Nationwide Tour starts and had four top-10 finishes, including a win in the summer, to finish 18th on the final money list and earn a return trip to the PGA TOUR in 2011.
Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by Kraft: Added a T9 at the Albertsons Boise Open, finishing at 15-under par for the week.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: Earned his second career title with a come-from-behind effort at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational in July. Began the final round at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course four strokes behind 54-hole leader Nick Flanagan. Fired a 7-under 64 to overtake the leaders and finish at 10-under 274. Had to wait to see if any of the 12 players still on the course would catch him. Victory was worth $144,000 and vaulted him from No. 47 to No. 6 on the money list. Win came in his 87th start after winning the 2003 Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic.
Stadion Classic at UGA: At the Stadion Athens Classic, posted his second top-10. Rounds of 72-68-70-70 led to a T10.
Panama CLARO Championship: After making his first two cuts of the season, had an up-and-down T4 finish at the Panama CLARO Championship. His first-round, 4-under-par 66 left him at T7. A second-round 72 pushed him to a tie for 41st. On Saturday, he moved into the top-10 after posting a 5-under 65, which was bettered only by the eventual winner, Fran Quinn, who shot a course record 8-under par 62. Improved five spots on Sunday after shooting a 69.
2009 Season
Was No. 53 on the Nationwide Tour money list, thanks to three top-five finishes in a five-week summer stretch.
Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: Finished T4 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic.
The Rex Hospital Open: Finished T4 at The Rex Hospital Open.
BMW Charity Pro-Am: Earned his first top-10 of the year with a T3 at the BMW Charity Pro-Am on the strength of a final-round, 7-under 64.
2008 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 21 Nationwide Tour starts.
Nationwide Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Posted fourth top-10 of the year at the season-ending Nationwide Tour Championship, where he enjoyed four rounds in the 60s at TPC Craig Ranch.
Nationwide Tour Players Cup: Finished T6 at the Nationwide Tour Players Cup.
Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Held a two-stroke lead after 36 holes at the Knoxville Open and finished T3, two shots back of playoff winner Jarrod Lyle.
Moonah Classic: Finished T2 at the Moonah Classic despite opening with a 74.
2007 Season
Finished No. 183 on the PGA TOUR money list, with $268,205. Made the cut in half of his 22 starts, with both top-25 finishes coming in his last four starts.
Children's Miracle Network Classic presented by Wal-Mart: Season was highlighted by season-best T20 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic.
Shell Houston Open: Opened 70-68 to hold a share of the 36-hole lead at the Shell Houston Open. Finished T42.
Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: Was T4 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in his only made cut in two Nationwide Tour starts.
2006 Season
Finished 111th on Nationwide Tour money list, with two top-25s in 24 starts. Finished No. 177 on the TOUR money list during his sophomore season.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Made his return to the PGA TOUR in 2007 after T29 finish at 2006 PGA TOUR Qualifying School.
FedEx St. Jude Classic: Was T12 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, his best of three top-25s.
2004 Season
Finished 160th on money list in rookie season. Had three top-25s in 27 starts.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Regained 2005 TOUR card via T13 finish at 2004 National Qualifying Tournament.
Bell Canadian Open: Also finished T11 at the Bell Canadian Open.
Shell Houston Open: Finished career-best T11 the Shell Houston Open.
2003 Season
Nationwide Tour Championship: Jumped from 32nd to 16th on the Nationwide Tour by finishing second at the season-ending Nationwide Tour Championship. Made 15-foot putt on final hole to earn his first PGA TOUR card. A miss would have left him outside the top 20 on the final money list.
Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic: Collected his first Nationwide Tour win, at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic two weeks before the Nationwide Tour Championship, which helped him earn spot in season-ending event. Shot a bogey-free, 6-under 66 in the final round to wipe out a three-stroke deficit to Mark Hensby. 2001: Won the Chester's San Antonio Classic on the Hooters Tour. Amateur: Winner of the 2000 New Mexico Open and the 1996 and 1998 New Mexico State Amateur titles. Twice named first-team all-Western Athletic Conference. Won the 1998 U.S. Collegiate Golf Championship, thanks to a final-round 68 to beat Charles Howell III by one stroke.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE
- PGA TOUR: 2004
- PGA TOUR: 2006