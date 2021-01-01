JOINED TOUR
International Victories (5)
2003 Nykredit Danish Open [EurChall]
2003 Talma Finnish Championship [EurChall]
2003 BMW Russian Open [Eur]
2010 2010 Ballantine's Championship [Eur]
2016 2016 Maybank Championship Malaysia [Eur]
National Teams
Personal
- His brother Adam is an Asian Tour player.
- Established the course record at the Olympic Golf Course in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil when he opened with a first-round 63.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented Australia when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Led the event after firing 8-under 63 in the opening round to establish the course record, eventually finishing T5 in the 60-man field.
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: A T38 finish at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational marked his best finish in five PGA TOUR starts on the season.
Maybank Championship Malaysia: In February on the European Tour, began the final round three strokes behind 54-hole leader Soomin Lee, but closed with a 68 to win the inaugural Maybank Championship Malaysia at Royal Selangor GC by two strokes over Lee and Miguel Tabuena. Was two strokes behind Lee heading to No. 16, but a double bogey from the South Korean, coupled with a nearly holed chip, opened the door for his third European Tour title and first since the 2010 Ballantine's Championship. Also became the first Australian to win a Tour event in Malaysia.
2015 Season
UBS Hong Kong Open: In mid-October, was T5 at the Hong Kong Open at Hong Kong GC. Took a one-shot lead into the final round after a 6-under 65 left him ahead of Scott Hend. On the final day, opened with a double bogey-6 and never recovered, playing the front nine in 1-over and eventually posting a 2-over 72 to T5 with Ernie Els, S.S.P. Chawrasia and Lucas Bjerregaard, four shots out of the Hend-Angelo Que playoff.
British Masters supported by Sky Sports: Was T5 at the British Masters. Opened with a 5-under 66, and only a second-round 73 kept him from putting pressure on the leaders as he posted a pair of 67s on the weekend to T5 at Woburn GC, four shots short of winner Matthew Fitzpatrick.
Hero Indian Open: Was in contention all week at the Hero Indian Open in February. Shot a final-round, 1-over 72 at Delhi GC that left him at 6-under and one shot out of the Anirban Lahiri-S.S.P Chawrasia playoff that Lahiri won. Finished T3 with Joakim Lagergren, Prayad Marksaeng and Mithun Perera.
Thailand Golf Championship: Held the 54-hole lead at the Thailand Golf Championship in December 2014. Opened with rounds of 69-72-70. Fired a final-round 70 at Amata Spring CC but watched as Lee Westwood passed him by to win. Finished in a T2 with Martin Kaymer.
2014 Season
Enjoyed one top-10 during the European Tour season in a mere six starts.
2013 Season
Played in two World Golf Championships events.
PGA Championship: Best finish in a major came at the PGA Championship, where he T47 at Oak Hill CC.
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Was T17 at the Accenture Match Play Championship, winning his opening-round match against Keegan Bradley before dropping a 1-down decision to Freddie Jacobson.
Thailand Golf Championship: In mid-December, finished T10 at the Thailand Golf Championship in Chonburi.
70 OPEN D'ITALIA LINDT: Added a T8 in mid-September in Italy on the European Tour, at the 70 Degree Open D'Italia.
Ballantine's Championship: A year after finishing T3 at the Ballantine's Championship and two years removed from winning that tournament in South Korea, he was back in contention in the Asian Tour-European Tour co-sponsored event. Battled his way into a playoff with Brett Rumford and Peter Whiteford after shooting a Sunday 68 at the Blackstone Resort in Icheon. Couldn't match Rumford's birdie on the first extra hole (No. 18), dropping into a T2, giving him a win, a runner-up and a third-place showing in his last three Ballantine's Championships.
Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Had four rounds in the 60s at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in early February, including opening and closing 67s at Emirates GC to T5.
2012 Season
UBS Hong Kong Open: Played well late in the year, at the UBS Hong Kong Open. Had four rounds in the 60s at Hong Kong GC, including a final-round 64 to finish solo third at the course in Hong Kong's New Territories. Finished three shots shy of winner Miguel Angel Jimenez.
Omega European Masters: Despite shooting a final-round 66 at the Omega European Masters in late-August, couldn't put any pressure on Richie Ramsay and finished T2, four strokes behind Ramsay at Crans-sur-Sierre.
BMW International Open: Made it into a playoff at the BMW International Open in June but three-putted the fourth extra hole at GC Gut Larchenhof in Cologne, Germany, to bogey to Willett's par.
Ballentine's Championship: Had a strong performance at the Ballantine's Championship in South Korea. Put together four under-par rounds to T3.
Volvo China Open: Finished T6 at the Volvo China Open in April, a distant six strokes back of winner Branden Grace.
2011 Season
Did his best work late in the year when he had a pair of runner-up finishes. Turned in three top-10 European Tour finishes.
World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: In his lone PGA TOUR start, he was T45 at the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship.
Iskandar Johor Open: On the Asian Tour, was T8 at the Iskandar Johor Open in Malaysia
CASTELLÓ MASTERS Costa Azahar: Finished 8th at the Castello Masters.
BMW PGA Championship: His best showing was at the BMW PGA Championship where he used a final-round 67 to move from a tie for 23rd when the day began into a T4.
JBWere Masters: He moved up the leaderboard at the JBWere Masters with a Sunday 64 at Victoria GC in Melbourne, Australia, to finish solo second, three strokes behind Ian Poulter. The win helped move him into the top 100 (No. 97) in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time.
Australian PGA Championship: Had a final-round 69 at the Australian PGA Championship, a day after shooting a 74 to seemingly knock himself out of contention. Made it into a playoff against Greg Chalmers and Robert Allenby, an extra session Chalmers would win.
2010 Season
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Was T58 at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in his only PGA TOUR start of the campaign.
UBS Hong Kong Open: His only other European Tour top 10 came at the UBS Hong Kong Open (T10).
Ballentine's Championship: Earned his biggest victory of his career when he took home the trophy at the Ballantine's Championship on Jeju Island in South Korea. He won by four strokes over Gareth Maybin and Brett Rumford at the weather-shortened event.
2009 Season
Michael Hill New Zealand Open: Made his first Korn Ferry Tour cut, finishing T25 at the Michael Hill New Zealand Open.
European Open: Finished T8 at The European Open.
SAS Masters: Finished T4 at the SAS Masters. At the SAS Masters, he took a one-shot lead into the final round but skied to a 77 Sunday to lose by six strokes.
2008 Season
Had his only two European Tour top-10s on successive weekends late in the season.
Moonah Classic: Made one start on the Korn Ferry Tour, missing the cut at the Moonah Classic.
Australian Masters: On the Australasian Tour, he began the final day five strokes back of the leaders at the Australian Masters, shot a final-round 65 to force a playoff with Rod Pampling, a session Pampling would go on to win.
2007 Season
He had three top-10s, one each on the Australasian Tour, the Asian Tour and the European Tour.
U.S. Open Championship: In his first U.S. Open appearance, he made the cut at Oakmont CC and T45.
Telecom Italia Open: T7 at the Italian Open.
UBS Hong Kong Open: T7 at the UBS Hong Kong Open.
MasterCard Masters: T10 at the MasterCard Masters.
2006 Season
The Open Championship: Made his first major championship cut, finishing T35 at The Open Championship.
-
OSIM Singapore Masters: Added a T9 at the Singapore Masters earlier in the year.
Open de France: Top European Tour finish came at the Open de France Alstom, where he T3 on the strength of four under-par rounds.
New Zealand Open: Came close to winning the New Zealand Open. Entered the final round with the lead but shot a Sunday 73 to T2 and fall by two strokes to Nathan Green.
2005 Season
Had a pair of top-10s on two different Tours; PGA Tour of Australasia and the European Tour.
The Open Championship: Played in his first major championship, missing the cut at The Open Championship.
Caltex Masters: T5 at the Caltex Masters in Singapore.
Australian PGA Championship: Was T9 at the Australian PGA Championship.
2004 Season
Had three European Tour top-10s.
The Barclays Scottish Open: At The Barclays Scottish Open, finished T5.
Canarias Open de Espana: At the Canarias Open de Espana, finished 10th.
South African Open Championship: Had a top-ten at the South African Airways Open (T5.)
2003 Season
Was a three-time winner, with two victories coming on the European Challenge Tour and a third on the European Tour.
Jacob's Creek Open: Made his Korn Ferry Tour debut, at the Jacob's Creek Open Championship in his native Australia. Despite opening 66-70 and sharing the 36-hole lead with eventual winner Joe Ogilvie, he was disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard.
Nykredit Danish Open: First European Challenge Tour title came at the Nykredit Danish Open, a three-shot victory over Gregory Bourdy.
Talma Finnish Challenge: At the Talma Finnish Challenge, he won a playoff to win his second European Challenge Tour title, in a playoff over Tony Edlund at Talma GC in None.
BMW Russian Open: Held at least a share of the lead after 36 holes of the BMW Russian Open and then forced a playoff that he won over Martin Wiegle to capture his first European Tour crown.