JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
International Victories (13)
2002 Philip Morris KK Championship [Jpn]
2003 Sun Chlorella Classic [Jpn]
2004 Tsuruya Open [Jpn]
2004 Mizuno Open [Jpn]
2006 Tsuruya Open [Jpn]
2007 Golf Nippon Series JT Cup [Jpn]
2007 Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters [Jpn]
2007 Tsuruya Open [Jpn]
2010 Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open [Asia]
2011 The Crowns [Jpn]
2012 Token Homemate Cup [Jpn]
2012 Sun Chlorella Classic [Jpn]
2013 Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open [Jpn]
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2004 Lost to Paul Gow, Chris Anderson, Jason Buha, SAS Carolina Classic
National Teams
Special Interests
- Sydney Swans Australian Rules Football team
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Fijisankei Classic: Shot weekend rounds of 68-67 to finsih third at the Fijisankei Classic in early September on the Japan Golf Tour.
2013 Season
Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open: Won a tournament for the fourth consecutive year when he rolled to a three-shot victory at the Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open in Japan. Was one of two players in the field to shoot four rounds in the 60s. A pair of weekend 66s to go with his opening 67-66 earned him the win over Kyung-Tae Kim.
Token Homemate Cup: In April, recovered from a second-round 77 to fashion a 67-68 finish at the Token Homemate Cup to T7, six shots short of winner Yoshinobu Tsukada.
2012 Season
The Open Championship: Made his third career Open Championship cut, finishing solo 72nd at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.
U.S. Open: In May, he was the medalist at the U.S. Open qualifier in Japan. He shot rounds of 66-68 at Lake Hamamatsu CC to qualify. Missed the cut at The Olympic Club.
Sun Chlorella Classic: On the Japan Golf Tour, shot rounds of 69-66-68-70 to win the Sun Chlorella Classic nine years after he won his first Sun Chlorella title. The victory, a two-shot triumph over a trio of players, was his second of the season.
Totoumi Hamamatsu Open: At the Totoumi Hamamatsu Open, he had a solid T6 after opening with a 7-under 65.
Token Homemate Cup: Playing in the Token Homemate Cup on the Japan Golf Tour in mid-April, he began the final round tied for sixth, three strokes behind Shingo Katayama. On Sunday at Token Tado CC in Nagoya, he had opened with a bogey-free, 3-under 32 and then made five back-nine birdies for a final-nine 30 to win his third international tournament in as many years. The victory was also his 10th on the Japan Golf Tour.
2011 Season
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: He teamed with Richard Green to represent Australia at the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup, reprising the duo's 2008 pairing. The team led after the first round and contended all week until settling on a solo-fourth showing.
-
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Played in his third Accenture Match Play Championship but lost in the first round for a third time.
Dunlop Phoenix: Was solo fifth late in the season at the Dunlop Phoenix.
Token Homemate Cup: Added two other top-fives on the Japan Golf Tour. Was T4 at the Token Homemate Cup.
The Crowns: Won The Crowns in May for his ninth Japan Golf Tour title. After getting into a playoff, defeated South Korea's I.J. Jang with a 6-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole.
2010 Season
Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open: Won for the first time since 2007, capturing the Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open at Rokko Kokusai GC in Japan. Shot a final-round 66 to win by one.
2009 Season
Spent most of his season on the Japan Golf Tour, where he finished second twice and battled for the Order of Merit title.
PGA Championship: Best PGA TOUR finish was a T24 at the PGA Championship, his best showing in a major championship.
-
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Lost to Tiger Woods, who was making his first start after 2008 knee surgery, in the first round of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship.
2008 Season
OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup: Played for Australia in the OMEGA Mission Hills World Cup in China. Joined teammate Richard Green for a T3 finish.
-
The Open Championship: Made his first cut in a major championship, finishing T70 at The Open Championship.
2007 Season
Won three times on the Japan Golf Tour, finishing second in the Order of Merit. He won the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup, followed by the Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters and the Tsuruya Open.
2005 Season
Played a full season on the PGA TOUR, finishing 144th on the money list.
B.C. Open: Finished T2 at the B.C. Open in his 20th career TOUR start. Held the 54-hole lead, but a closing round, 4-under 68 dropped him into T2.
-
Chrysler Classic of Tucson: Aced the par-3, 164-yard fourth hole during the first round of the Chrysler Classic of Tucson with an 8-iron and eventually finished T62.
2004 Season
Placed sixth on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, averaging more than $36,000 per start in his eight appearances. Made the cut six times and finished four times in the top two.
LaSalle Bank Open: Broke through for his first Tour win at the LaSalle Bank Open with a tournament-record, 16-under 268.
Knoxville Open: Had a T4 at the Knoxville Open.
SAS Carolina Classic: Third runner-up came three months later at the SAS Carolina Classic, losing in an eight-hole playoff to Chris Anderson.
New Zealand PGA Championship: Had another T2 at the New Zealand Open.
Jacob's Creek Open: Was T2 at the Jacob's Creek Open in his native Australia.