JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2002
-
PGA TOUR: 2006
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
International Victories (3)
-
2000 Queensland PGA Championship [Aus]
-
2000 Benefit Partners/NRCS Classic [Can]
-
2006 Blue Chip New Zealand Open [Eur]
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-1)
-
2006 Lost to José María Olazábal, Tiger Woods, Buick Invitational
-
2009 Defeated Retief Goosen, RBC Canadian Open
National Teams
- 2007 World Cup
- 2007 World Cup
Personal
- Accepted an invitation to host the New South Wales Open near his hometown of Newcastle. First time in the 78-year history of the tournament a player has hosted the event.
- Represented New South Wales in soccer.
- Formerly worked in a crematorium.
- Made a hole-in-one for $500,000 at the Ericsson Masters.
- After being introduced to the game by his brother, he used his grandmother's clubs.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Made one of four cuts on the PGA TOUR and four of 13 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2013 Season
Made five of nine PGA TOUR cuts and did not record a top-25 finish for the first time since he joined the TOUR in 2006. Played in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events but was not able to improve his status for the 2013-14 TOUR season.
-
Australian PGA Championship: In early November, opened 66-69 at the Australian PGA Championship to T6 in his homeland.
2012 Season
In the PGA TOUR Regular Season, made 11 cuts in 18 starts, with one top-10 finish.
-
Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Made all four cuts in the fall, with a T46 at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open his best finish.
-
RBC Canadian Open: Earned his best finish of the Regular Season, T10, at the RBC Canadian Open in July, an event he won as his first TOUR title in 2009. Posted a bogey-free, 5-under 65 in the third round, at Hamilton G&CC to claim the top-10 finish.
-
Australian PGA Championship: Opened 72-71 at the Australian PGA Championship in Queensland in mid-December but rallied nicely on the weekend with a 12-under score over his final 36 holes to T6.
2011 Season
Failed to record a top 10 for the first time since joining the PGA TOUR in 2006.
-
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: In December, closed with a final-round, 6-under 66 at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament at PGA West in Palm Springs, Calif., to finish T27 and earn a return trip to the PGA TOUR in 2012.
-
Valero Texas Open: Finished a season-best T23 at the Valero Texas Open.
2010 Season
Finished outside the top 125 on the money list but remains exempt for 2011, thanks to his win at the 2009 RBC Canadian Open. Picked up his first two PGA TOUR holes-in-one, with the first coming at the Masters Tournament and the second at AT&T National.
-
The Barclays: Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the fourth time, but missed the cut at The Barclays and failed to advance further.
-
Sony Open in Hawaii: Only top-10 finish of the season was T8 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, the second top-10 of his career at the event. He was also fifth in 2006.
2009 Season
Finished No. 59 on the PGA TOUR money list.
-
RBC Canadian Open: Won the first title of his career at the RBC Canadian Open. Shot a final-round 68 at Glen Abbey GC to get into a playoff with Retief Goosen, and made a two-putt par on the second playoff hole to record his first title. Prior to his Monday-finish victory, counted a playoff loss to Tiger Woods at the 2006 Buick Invitational as his best TOUR performance. Rain plagued the tournament all week, with players finishing their third rounds early Monday and then moving right into the final round. Green and Goosen were the only two players all week to record four sub-70 rounds. Victory was only top-10 of the season
2008 Season
Finished outside of the top 100 (No. 113) on the money list for the first time in his career. Managed 17 made cuts in 30 starts with six top-25 finishes.
-
The Honda Classic: Recorded his lone top-10 finish of the season with a third-place showing at The Honda Classic. Weekend rounds of 68-67 marked the low final 36 of any player in the event and allowed him to move from T27 to third.
2007 Season
In just his second season on the PGA TOUR, made 22 cuts in 29 starts and finished in the top-25 nine times. Played in three of the four PGA TOUR Playoffs for the FedExCup events and posted two top-20 finishes.
-
BMW Championship: T14 at the BMW Championship.
-
Deutsche Bank Championship: T17 at the Deutsche Bank Championship.
-
John Deere Classic: Held the 36- and 54-hole leads at the John Deere Classic before a final-round 71 dropped him to T3, his best effort of the season.
-
Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial: Just two weeks after his 32nd birthday in May, finished T5 at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial for his best finish since the 2006 THE INTERNATIONAL (9th). Two of his eight career top-10s have come at Colonial (T4 in 2006).
-
Verizon Heritage: Recorded the second double eagle of the season at the Verizon Heritage. Double eagle in the second round at the par-5 second hole enabled him to play the hole in 6-under par for the tournament.
2006 Season
Made the cut in 24 of 30 starts on TOUR, including six top-10s, second-most among rookies behind Trevor Immelman's eight. One of eight rookies to earn more than $1 million. Began season at World No. 347 and moved up to No. 120 at season's end.
-
Chrysler Championship: Made the cut in 13 straight tournaments prior to missing the cut at the final full-field event of the season, the Chrysler Championship. In doing so, fell from 38th on the money list to 41st and missed out on a chance at making his first Masters Tournament (top 40 on final money list).
-
Buick Invitational: In second start as a TOUR member, lost in a three-man playoff at the Buick Invitational that included winner Tiger Woods and Jose Maria Olazabal. Was eliminated after first extra hole.
-
Sony Open in Hawaii: Closed with weekend rounds of 65-64 to finish fifth at the Sony Open in Hawaii in first cut made in two career starts on TOUR.
-
Blue Chip New Zealand Open: Shot a final-round 65 in early December to claim his first European Tour title, at the Blue Chip New Zealand Open.
2005 Season
Finished 18th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to earn his initial PGA TOUR card.
-
Albertsons Boise Open Pres'd by First Health: T3 at the Albertsons Boise Open.
-
Alberta Classic: T3 at the Alberta Classic.
-
Jacob's Creek Open Championship: Was propelled by a T2 at the Jacob's Creek Open in his native Australia in first start of the season.
2004 Season
Ranked No. 39 on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2003 Season
-
Henrico County Open: Finished T2 at the Henrico County Open. His 26-under total matched the Korn Ferry Tour's previous all-time record, first set by Chris Smith at the 1997 Omaha Classic.
2002 Season
-
LaSalle Bank Open: Lone top-10 on Korn Ferry Tour was a T9 at the LaSalle Bank Open.
2001 Season
Made the cut in all eight events during the 2001 season. Ended the season No. 5 on the Order of Merit.
-
The Open Championship: Missed the cut at The Open Championship in his only PGA TOUR start to that point.
-
ANZ Championship: Was runner-up, with a one-shot loss to Peter Lonard at the ANZ Championship.
-
Ericsson Masters: Runner-up in consecutive weeks, including one-shot losses to Colin Montgomerie at the Ericsson Masters.
2000 Season
-
Benefit Partners/NRCS Classic: Won the Benefit Partners/NRCS Classic on the Canadian Tour.
-
Queensland PGA Championship: Won the Queensland PGA Championship in Australia.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE