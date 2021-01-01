|
Michael Connell
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
195 lbs
88 kg
Weight
July 02, 1975
Birthday
46
AGE
Dallas, Texas
Birthplace
Austin, Texas
Residence
Wife, JaNette; Katherine Elizabeth (6/4/09), Dylan James (10/25/11)
Family
Mississippi State University (1998, Banking and Finance)
College
1998
Turned Pro
$1,407,469
Career Earnings
Austin, TX, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2013 Season
Made the cut in seven of 13 Korn Ferry Tour starts and had a pair of top-25 finishes. Finished the season No. 100 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with $54,799 in official earnings.
2012 Season
Made 12 cuts in 23 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2011 Season
Failed to record a top-10 finish in a career-high 26 starts. Wound up making the cut 12 times.
2010 Season
Entered the season having not played on the PGA TOUR or Nationwide Tour since 2006. Played 25 PGA TOUR events, making 19 cuts. Enjoyed two top-10 finishes. After posting three top-15 finishes in four Fall Series starts, had a top-10 finish, and jumped from No. 129 to No. 115 on the final money list. Finished the year 144th in the FedExCup standings and 115th on the money list ($846,459).
2009 Season
2006 Season
Rookie on the PGA TOUR after finishing T26 at the 2005 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. Made it through all three stages of Q-School that year and made it to finals for the first time since he began trying to qualify in 1998. Went on to record one top-25 finish (T17 at the John Deere Classic) among four made cuts in 22 starts. Prior to that, had made the cut in one of three previous TOUR events, a T76 at the 2002 Verizon Byron Nelson Classic.
2005 Season
Made it to the finals for the first time since he began trying to qualify in 1998.
2002 Season
Played on Hooters and Tight Lies Tours and was named Hooters Tour Player of the Year in 2002. Two-time winner that season and edged out current PGA TOUR player Zach Johnson by less than $2,200 for the money title.
Amateur Highlights