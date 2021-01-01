|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Rich Barcelo
Full Name
BAR-suh-lo
Pronunciation
6 ft, 4 in
193 cm
Height
195 lbs
89 kg
Weight
July 12, 1975
Birthday
46
AGE
Long Beach, California
Birthplace
Reno, Nevada
Residence
Wife, Teresa; Milan (5/21/2005), Macy (12/23/08)
Family
University of Nevada (1998, Communications)
College
1998
Turned Pro
$1,445,801
Career Earnings
Tucson, AZ, United States
City Plays From
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Made six starts on the Korn Ferry Tour but did not make a cut.
2011 Season
Made the cut in seven of 21 starts.
2010 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 25 PGA TOUR starts. Ended the season No. 189 on the PGA TOUR money list. Also made two of three cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour but did not crack the top-25.
2009 Season
Earned his third trip to the PGA TOUR after finishing No. 21 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Early season success carried him through the year, making the cut in 11 of 22 total starts. Made only two cuts in his final nine starts and did not finish higher than T51 in those two events.
2008 Season
Made the cut in 13 of 25 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with eight top-25 finishes.
2007 Season
Finished the PGA TOUR season No. 170 on the money list, with $334,244. Made the cut in 13 of 26 starts. Made just two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2006 Season
Played eight events on Korn Ferry Tour with two top-25s.
2005 Season
Made the cut in eight of 19 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2004 Season
Earned two top-25s in rookie PGA TOUR season and finished 186th on money list.
2003 Season
Made the cut in 16 of 27 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing 45th. Posted three top-10s.
2002 Season
Finished No. 50 on the final money list.
2000 Season
1999 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 27 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
1998 Season