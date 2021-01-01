×
Rich Barcelo
Rich Barcelo

Rich Barcelo

United States
6  ft, 4  in
193 cm
Height
195 lbs
89 kg
Weight
46
AGE
1998
Turned Pro
University of Nevada (1998, Communications)
College
Long Beach, California
Birthplace
6  ft, 4  in
193 cm
Height
195 lbs
89 kg
Weight
46
AGE
1998
Turned Pro
University of Nevada (1998, Communications)
College
Long Beach, California
Birthplace
Odds and Lines are subject to change
Rich Barcelo
Rich Barcelo
United States
Rich Barcelo

Full Name

BAR-suh-lo

Pronunciation

6  ft, 4  in

193 cm

Height

195 lbs

89 kg

Weight

July 12, 1975

Birthday

46

AGE

Long Beach, California

Birthplace

Reno, Nevada

Residence

Wife, Teresa; Milan (5/21/2005), Macy (12/23/08)

Family

Family

University of Nevada (1998, Communications)

College

1998

Turned Pro

$1,445,801

Career Earnings

Tucson, AZ, United States

City Plays From

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2009 Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha

Personal

  • Was an all-city basketball player during high school.
  • Played in the 1986 Little League World Series as a member of the Tucson team that lost 12-0 to Taiwan in the finals.
  • Brother, Marc, played in junior college and College World Series before going on to a six-year professional career as a pitcher in the Minnesota Twins' and Chicago Cubs' organizations.

Special Interests

  • Movies, dining, spending time with family, good wine

Career Highlights

2012 Season

Made six starts on the Korn Ferry Tour but did not make a cut.

2011 Season

Made the cut in seven of 21 starts.

  • Stadion Classic at UGA: Added a T18 at the Stadion Classic at UGA.
  • Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Was T4 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, where he opened with a 6-under 65 and held the first-round lead. Managed to hit only 10 greens in regulation but needed just 20 putts to complete his round.

2010 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 25 PGA TOUR starts. Ended the season No. 189 on the PGA TOUR money list. Also made two of three cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour but did not crack the top-25.

  • The McGladrey Classic: His best finish a T25 at The McGladrey Classic.

2009 Season

Earned his third trip to the PGA TOUR after finishing No. 21 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Early season success carried him through the year, making the cut in 11 of 22 total starts. Made only two cuts in his final nine starts and did not finish higher than T51 in those two events.

  • Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Entered the season-ending Tour Championship at Daniel Island in the 18th position on the money list but had no control of his own destiny after being disqualified from the event after signing for an incorrect scorecard in Saturday's third round. Forced to wait and see if he would hold his place in the top 25 depending on how the rest of the field finished. Dropped only three spots to No. 21 despite the disqualification.
  • Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: Earned his first career title with a one-stroke win at the Cox Classic. Fired a 6-under-par 65 in the final round at Champions Run to beat Tom Gillis and collect the first-place check of $130,500, moving to No. 7 on the money list at the time.
  • Athens Regional Foundation Classic: Earned his second top-10 of the year with a T4 at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic, where he shared the first-round lead for the second consecutive year.
  • Panama CLARO Championship: Was T6 at the season-opening Panama Digicel Championship.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 13 of 25 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with eight top-25 finishes.

  • Oregon Classic Pres'd by Kendall Automotive Group: Moved up the leaderboard with a final-round 66 to a T8 at the Oregon Classic.
  • Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Shot four rounds in the 60s at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic to finish T4.
  • Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: With the help of a final-round ace, finished T9 at the Knoxville Open. It was his second career Korn Ferry Tour hole-in-one.

2007 Season

Finished the PGA TOUR season No. 170 on the money list, with $334,244. Made the cut in 13 of 26 starts. Made just two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • Reno-Tahoe Open: Took advantage of playing in his hometown by registering a T4 in August at the Reno-Tahoe Open. His final-round 68 was the lowest round Sunday, helping earn his first top-10 of the year and his best career finish in his second season on TOUR.
  • LaSalle Bank Open: T9 at the LaSalle Bank Open was his best effort.

2006 Season

Played eight events on Korn Ferry Tour with two top-25s.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned his PGA TOUR card for the second time after third-place finish at PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament. One of eight players to successfully play through all three stages of Q-School.

2005 Season

Made the cut in eight of 19 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Finished solo sixth at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic.
  • Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: T10 at the Knoxville Open.

2004 Season

Earned two top-25s in rookie PGA TOUR season and finished 186th on money list.

2003 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 27 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing 45th. Posted three top-10s.

  • Monterey Peninsula Classic: T2 at the Monterey Peninsula Classic.

2002 Season

Finished No. 50 on the final money list.

  • Holden Clearwater Classic: Season's-best finish was a third place finish at the Holden Clearwater Classic.

2000 Season

  • California State Open: Winner of the California State Open.

1999 Season

Made the cut in 12 of 27 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • NIKE Dakota Dunes Open: His only top-10 was a T4 at the Dakota Dunes Open.

1998 Season

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Had a hole-in-one during the third round of the second stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.