Anthony Kang
Anthony Kang

Anthony Kang

United States
6 ft, 0 in
183 cm
Height
205 lbs
93 kg
Weight
48
AGE
1996
Turned Pro
Oregon State
College
Seoul, South Korea
Birthplace
6  ft, 0  in
183 cm
Height
205 lbs
93 kg
Weight
48
AGE
1996
Turned Pro
Oregon State
College
Seoul, South Korea
Birthplace
FEDEXCUP Rank
OWGR--
OWGR
74.38
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Anthony Kang
Anthony Kang
United StatesUnited States
Anthony Kang

Full Name

6  ft, 0  in

183 cm

Height

205 lbs

93 kg

Weight

November 30, 1972

Birthday

48

AGE

Seoul, South Korea

Birthplace

Phoenix, Arizona

Residence

Kalia, Braden

Family

Oregon State

College

1996

Turned Pro

$215,723

Career Earnings

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR China: 2014

International Victories (3)

  • 1999 Casino Filipino Philippine Open [Asia]
  • 2001 Myanmar Open [Asia]
  • 2009 Maybank Malaysian Open [Eur]

Personal

  • Enjoys riding motorcycles.

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2014 Season

  • Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open: Fourth top-10 of the season came in late-September when he T9 with five others at the Jianye Tianzhu Henan Open.
  • Yulongwan Yunnan Open: Shot four under-par rounds at the Yulongwan Yunnan Open, including opening and closing 68s at Yulongwan GC to finish T4, matching his career-best PGA TOUR performance (also T4 at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open).
  • United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open: Finished T4 at the United Investment Real Estate Wuhan Open in mid-May for his second top-10 in a row. Made a birdie at Yishan GC's 15th hole but then closed par-par-bogey to finish two shots out of the Brett Drewitt-Xin Jun Zhang-Hao Tong Li playoff.
  • Venetian Macau Open: Finished at 1-over at the Asian Tour's Venetian Macau Open in late-October. A final-round, 2-over 73 left him T46.
  • Buick Open: Making his PGA TOUR China Series' debut, enjoyed a strong start to the Buick Open–with a 69-68 36-hole score. Entering the weekend at 7-under, he was only 1-over Saturday and Sunday but still earned a top-10, finishing solo seventh.
  • Maybank Malaysian Open: Delayed his PGA TOUR China Series debut by playing in the European Tour's Maybank Malaysian Open. At Kuala Lumpur G&CC, finished 68th after rounds of 71-74-75-74.
  • Second Global Qualifying Tournament: Earned his PGA TOUR China Series playing privileges with a T14 at Shenzhen Guangzhou CTS Tycoon GC. Appeared in trouble following a second-round, 7-over 79 following an opening 70. But he was even-par of his final 36 holes to secure his position.
  • Jakarta Invitational: Finished seventh at the Linc Group Jakarta Invitational in Indonesia, shooting weekend rounds of 69-69.

2013 Season

  • Jakarta Invitational: Finished in seventh on the Asian Development Tour's Jakarta Invitational, seven shots behind winner Pavit Tangkamolprasert.
  • PGM LADA Langkawi Masters: Was T4 at the PGM LADA Langkawi Masters, finishing two shots out of the Mitsuhiko Hashizume-Lindsey Renolds playoff won by Hashizume.
  • Worldwide Holdings Selangor Masters: Added a T15 at the Worldwide Holdings Selangor Masters in late-June. Finished 88th on the order of merit.
  • Indonesian Masters: Did not record a top-10 on the Asian Tour, with his top finish a T12 at the Indonesian Masters in May. Enjoyed weekend rounds of 69-69.

2012 Season

Missed the cut at the Ballentine's Championship in South Korea, and the Barclays Singapore Open and the Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open in Japan.

  • Donfeng Nissan Cup: On the OneAsia Tour, was T33 at the Donfeng Nissan Cup.
  • Zaykabar Myanmar Open: Opened his Asian Tour season at the Zaykabar Myanmar Open and finished T6. After a first 18 holes of 72, he played his final three rounds in 69-68-66. It was his lone top-10 of the season as he finished 143rd on the order of merit. Did add a T11 at the Philippine Open.

2011 Season

Played primarily on the European Tour. Best showings came in back-to-back starts in August.

  • Avantha Masters: Only other top-25 outing was a T22 at the Avantha Masters, thanks to weekend rounds of 69-69 in New Delhi.
  • Czech Open: At the Czech Open, was T12.
  • Johnnie Walker Championship: Finished T11 at the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles on the European Tour.

2010 Season

  • Trophy Hassan II: Only other European Tour top-20 was a T19 at the Trophy Hassan II in March.
  • UBS Hong Kong Open: At the beginning of the 2011 European Tour season, in November, parlayed a second-round 61 at Hong Kong GC and weekend rounds of 67-65 into a fourth-place finish at the UBS Hong Kong Open. His 20-under score left him two shots behind winner Ian Poulter.

2009 Season

  • World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: In November, traveled to Shanghai for the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions. Broke par on the final day (69) to finish T68.
  • World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Qualified for his initial World Golf Championships events. Finished T36 at the Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio. Final 36 of 66-69 at Firestone CC helped him move up the leaderboard.
  • Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia Open: Also had a T12 at the Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia Open in March.
  • Maybank Malaysian Open: Earned his World Golf Championships invites on the strength of his Maybank Malaysian Open title. Opened with a 74 in Kuala Lumpur but then scorched the Saujana G&CC with rounds of 66-64-67 over his final 54 holes to edge David Horsey, Prayad Marksaeng, Jyoti Randhawa and Miles Tunicliff by a shot.

2008 Season

  • Ballantine's Championship: Top European Tour finish was a T24 at the Ballantine's Championship in South Korea.

2007 Season

  • Enjoy Jakarta Astro Indonesia Open: Was T41 at the Enjoy Jakarta Astro Indonesia Open in February.

2006 Season

  • UBS Hong Kong Open: Best performance of the campaign came in his final start of the year, at the UBS Hong Kong Open. Parlayed weekend rounds of 68-66 into a T13, with Simon Khan, Gary Simpson, Angelo Que, Wen Chong Liang and Raphael Jacquelin.

2005 Season

Enjoyed three Asian Tour top-10s.

  • Singapore Open: Best showing of the season came at the Singapore Open. Started with a first-round 67 that led to a T6.
  • Macau Open: Was seventh at the Macau Open in May, on the strength of a final-round 67.
  • Myanmar Open: First came at the Myanmar Open in his season-opener (T8).

2004 Season

  • Caltex Masters: Added a T17 at the European Tour's Caltex Masters.
  • Myanmar Open: Only top-10 on the Asian Tour was a T6 at the Myanmar Open (72-70-70-71).

2003 Season

  • Malaysian Open: Made five European Tour starts, a T40 at the Malaysian Open his best showing.
  • Hero Honda Masters: Best Asian Tour effort was a T13 at the Hero Honda Masters.

2002 Season

  • Caltex Singapore Masters: Added one European Tour top-10, a T10 at the Caltex Singapore Masters.
  • Kolon Open: Other top-10 during the year came in Korea, a T9, with a closing-round 66.
  • Acer Taiwan Open: Added another T4 in September, at the Acer Taiwan Open.
  • Casino Filipino Open: Was T4 twice during the season. First came at the Casino Filipino Open.
  • Myanmar Open: Finished T21 in defense of his Myanmar Open title.
  • Volvo Masters: Looking for his third Asian Tour title, came up just short in the season-ending event–the Volvo Masters of Asia. Shot three 68s to go with a third-round 70 to T2 with Craig Kamps, Arjun Singh and Simon Yates, two shots behind winner Kevin Na.

2001 Season

  • U.S. Open Championship: Made his PGA TOUR debut at the U.S. Open, where he made the cut after rounds of 74-72. Finished 77-73 at Southern Hills CC in Tulsa, Okla., to finish T74.
  • Volvo China Open: In his final Asian Tour start, was T10 at the Volvo China Open.
  • SK Telecom Open: Finished T9 at the SK Telecom Open in South Korea.
  • Macau Open: Was also eighth at the Macau Open.
  • Myanmar Open: Won his second career Asian Tour title, taking the Myanmar Open by two strokes over Charlie Wi.

2000 Season

  • Kolon Korean Open: Placed T5 at the Kolon Korean Open.
  • Ericsson Classic: Another top-10 came at the Ericsson Classic (T7).
  • Volvo Masters: Chased a victory all week at the Volvo Masters of Malaysia after opening 64-65 to hold a six-shot 36-hole lead. Saw his lead shrink to four shots with 18 holes to play then shot a final-round 76 to drop into a playoff with Stephen Lindskog and Shinichi Akiba, a playoff Lindskog won.

1999 Season

  • Casino Filipino Philippine Open: Won his first professional title, taking a one-shot victory over South Africa's James Kingston and Japan's Kazuyoshi Yonekura at the Casino Filipino Philippine Open. Shot weekend rounds of 67-66 for the title.