Performance
Full Name

6  ft, 1  in

185 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

March 11, 1986

Birthday

35

AGE

Thousand Oaks, California

Birthplace

Los Angeles, California

Residence

Single

Family

San Diego State University (Social Sciences, 2010)

College

2012

Turned Pro

$74,498

Career Earnings

Thousand Oaks, CA, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014

Personal

  • In addition to golf, also played basketball and baseball for two years while at Thousand Oaks High School in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
  • South Africa's Fancourt is the golf course he has enjoyed playing the most. Is a lover of all types of music. The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Chargers are his favorite professional teams.
  • His favorite movie is "Zoolander." MOG and Snapchat are his favorite apps.
  • LeBron James, Roger Federer, Tiger Woods and Kobe Bryant are his favorite athletes to watch. Cape Town, South Africa, is his favorite city. His parents and Arnold Palmer and his parents would round out his dream foursome.
  • His bucket list includes learning how to play the trumpet and the piano. Personal motto: "Live for now."

Special Interests

  • Music, fitness, travel

Career Highlights

2018 Season

  • Bupa Match Play: As the 50th seed, lost to No. 15 Harry Higgs in the first match-play event in PGA TOUR Latinoamerica history, falling 3 and 2 at Playa Paraiso GC.

2016 Season

Made 10 cuts in 17 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Made two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished the season ranked 68th on the Order of Merit.

  • Malinalco Classic presentado por CFSM-DEV SERIES FINAL: Secured exempt for first half of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica 2017 season with a T8 finish at the Dev Series Final in December.
  • News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: Made the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour's Knoxville, Tenn., event, finishing 73rd.
  • 58 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Best PGA TOUR Latinoamérica finish of the season came here, a T13, in May.

2015 Season

Had a third place, two top-10s, four top-25s and 8 cuts made in 12 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Finished the season ranked 49th on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in one of three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

  • Hyundai-BBVA 89 Abierto de Chile: Best performance was the solo third he turned in in Chile. Finished at 22-under in October. Held the tournament 36-hole lead following a season-low 63 in the second round. Reached the final round tied for the lead with Wil Bateman, who posted a 67 to win by two.
  • 57 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Enjoyed a T10 at Mexico's national open, carding a 64 in the third round.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the second consecutive year with a T17 finish in Sebring, Fla.

2014 Season

Had two top-25s and four cuts made in seven starts to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 109th on the Order of Merit.

  • Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Missed the cut in his only Korn Ferry Tour start of the season.
  • Lexus Panama Classic: Best finish was T11 in Panama, the only start in which he posted four sub-par rounds.
  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-North America: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica via a T32 finish in January in Sebring, Fla.

2013 Season

Made the cut in two of his six starts on the South African Tour.

  • Telkon PGA Championship: A T28 finish was his best at the Telkon PGA Championship in March.

2012 Season

Turned pro in March, almost two years after graduating from college.

1998 Season

Missed the cut in two starts he made as an amateur on the Korn Ferry Tour.