|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Bryan Martin
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
March 11, 1986
Birthday
35
AGE
Thousand Oaks, California
Birthplace
Los Angeles, California
Residence
Single
Family
San Diego State University (Social Sciences, 2010)
College
2012
Turned Pro
$74,498
Career Earnings
Thousand Oaks, CA, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
2016 Season
Made 10 cuts in 17 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Made two starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished the season ranked 68th on the Order of Merit.
2015 Season
Had a third place, two top-10s, four top-25s and 8 cuts made in 12 starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Finished the season ranked 49th on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in one of three starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2014 Season
Had two top-25s and four cuts made in seven starts to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 109th on the Order of Merit.
2013 Season
Made the cut in two of his six starts on the South African Tour.
2012 Season
Turned pro in March, almost two years after graduating from college.
1998 Season
Missed the cut in two starts he made as an amateur on the Korn Ferry Tour.