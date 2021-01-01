×
Peter Gustafsson
6  ft, 1  in
185 cm
Height
183 lbs
83 kg
Weight
44
AGE
1999
Turned Pro
(Western Texas College, Economics, 1999)
College
Uddevalla, Sweden
Birthplace
Performance
RESULTS

Peter Gustafsson
JOINED TOUR

  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2014

International Victories (1)

  • 2009 Abierto Internacional Copa Antioquia [TLA]

Personal

  • Favorite golf courses he has played are Carnoustie (Scotland) and Shadow Creek (Las Vegas).
  • Greg Norman is his favorite golfer.
  • Tiger Woods, Meg Ryan and Al Pacino would round out his dream foursome.

Special Interests

  • Paddle tennis, sports, traveling

Career Highlights

2017 Season

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Colombia: Earned PGA TOUR Latinoamérica conditional status with a T26 finish at the Colombia Q-School in January.

2014 Season

Missed the cut in all four of his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica starts.

  • PTLA Qualifying Tournament-South America: Earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T36 finish at the South American Q-School in Lima, Peru in January.

2010 Season

  • Puerto Rico Open presented by Banco Popular: Finished T45 at the Puerto Rico Open on his first career start on the PGA TOUR.

2009 Season

  • XXVI Abierto Internacional de Golf Copa Antioquia: Won the XXVI Abierto Internacional de Golf Copa Antioquia in Rionegro, Colombia on his way to finishing the year ranked No. 1 on the Tour de las Américas Order of Merit.

2007 Season

Had no top-10s in 30 starts on the European Tour to finish the year 156th on the Order of Merit.

2006 Season

Had three top-10s in 29 starts on the European Tour, where he finished the year ranked 100th on the Order of Merit.

2005 Season

Enjoyed a solid rookie season on the European Tour, finishing 46th on the Order of Merit having come second on two occasions.

  • Omega European Masters: Finishes 2nd at the Omega European Masters.
  • Jazztel Open de Espana en Adnalucia: Finished 2nd at the Jazztel Open de España en Andalucia, where he lost a play-off.