Andrew Johnson
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
January 10, 1972
Birthday
49
AGE
Columbus, Indiana
Birthplace
Orlando, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
Ball State University (1994, Management)
College
1995
Turned Pro
$218,926
Career Earnings
Columbus, IN, United States
City Plays From
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Missed the cut in his only two starts, the Mexico Open and the United Leasing Championship, where he was a Monday qualifier.
2011 Season
Missed the cut at the Stadion Classic at UGA in his only start.
2010 Season
Made only one cut in four starts, at the Price Cutter Charity Championship (T57).
2009 Season
Made just five cuts in 19 starts, with his lone top-25 finish a T23 at the South Georgia Classic.
2008 Season
Finished 209th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, making three cuts in 19 starts. Best finish was T39 at the Mexico Open. Shot 64 in the second round of the Oregon Classic to finish 63rd.
2007 Season
Made the cut in eight of 21 starts on Tour, with two top-10 finishes coming in back-to-back starts (T8 at Fort Smith Classic and T7 at BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs). Finished the season No. 105 on the money list.
2006 Season
Made the cut in seven of 26 starts on Tour, with T14 at the Cox Classic his only top-25 finish. Finished the year No. 143 on the money list, with $22,521.
2005 Season
Made the cut in nine of 22 events during his rookie season on Tour, with one top-10 finish. Concluded the season No. 58 on the money list, with $98,987. A T21 finish at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs represented his best finish among his first 15 starts of the season.
2004 Season
Made the cut in five of seven starts on the Canadian Tour in 2004. Member of the Hooters Tour in 2004.
2003 Season
Member of the European Challenge Tour in 2003.
2002 Season