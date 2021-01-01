×
Andrew Johnson
Andrew Johnson

Andrew Johnson

United States
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
160 lbs
73 kg
Weight
49
AGE
1995
Turned Pro
Ball State University (1994, Management)
College
Columbus, Indiana
Birthplace
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2013)
Official Money (2013)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2013)
73.50
Scoring Average (2013)

Performance
RESULTS

Andrew Johnson
Andrew Johnson
United States
Andrew Johnson

Full Name

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

160 lbs

73 kg

Weight

January 10, 1972

Birthday

49

AGE

Columbus, Indiana

Birthplace

Orlando, Florida

Residence

Single

Family

Ball State University (1994, Management)

College

1995

Turned Pro

$218,926

Career Earnings

Columbus, IN, United States

City Plays From

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2005 The Cleveland Open Presented by Legend Financial

Personal

  • Biggest thrill in golf was winning on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2005. Lists his dad–who was a firefighter for 35 years–and Richard Ullman as his heroes.
  • His mom, a school teacher, gave him his start in golf.

Career Highlights

2012 Season

Missed the cut in his only two starts, the Mexico Open and the United Leasing Championship, where he was a Monday qualifier.

2011 Season

Missed the cut at the Stadion Classic at UGA in his only start.

2010 Season

Made only one cut in four starts, at the Price Cutter Charity Championship (T57).

2009 Season

Made just five cuts in 19 starts, with his lone top-25 finish a T23 at the South Georgia Classic.

2008 Season

Finished 209th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, making three cuts in 19 starts. Best finish was T39 at the Mexico Open. Shot 64 in the second round of the Oregon Classic to finish 63rd.

2007 Season

Made the cut in eight of 21 starts on Tour, with two top-10 finishes coming in back-to-back starts (T8 at Fort Smith Classic and T7 at BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs). Finished the season No. 105 on the money list.

2006 Season

Made the cut in seven of 26 starts on Tour, with T14 at the Cox Classic his only top-25 finish. Finished the year No. 143 on the money list, with $22,521.

2005 Season

Made the cut in nine of 22 events during his rookie season on Tour, with one top-10 finish. Concluded the season No. 58 on the money list, with $98,987. A T21 finish at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs represented his best finish among his first 15 starts of the season.

  • The Cleveland Open Presented by Legend Financial: Appeared to be headed for his 11th missed cut after opening with a 2-over-par 73 in the first round of the Cleveland Open. Made the cut by two strokes after a second-round, 3-under 68. Pulled into a tie for the lead after 54 holes with a course-record, 9-under-par 62 in the third round. Ran away with his first career win by three strokes with a final-round, 4-under 67, collecting a career-best $81,000 for his efforts. His 62-67 finish was the lowest final 36-hole score of the season. The win propelled him to the No. 41 spot on the money list at the time. Member of the Canadian Tour from 2000-04.

2004 Season

Made the cut in five of seven starts on the Canadian Tour in 2004. Member of the Hooters Tour in 2004.

  • Barton Creek Challenge: His best showing a T3 at the Barton Creek Challenge.

2003 Season

Member of the European Challenge Tour in 2003.

2002 Season

  • MTS Classic: Runner-up finish at the 2002 MTS Classic was his best finish on that Tour.