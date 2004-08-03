JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 1999
-
PGA TOUR: 2012
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
- 2009 Northeast Pennsylvania Classic
- 2011 Mylan Classic
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
-
2009 Defeated Mathias Grönberg, Northeast Pennsylvania Classic
Personal
- Non-golf-related jobs held include knife salesman and membership director at a country club.
- Favorite food is fresh, farm-grown fruit. Favorite athlete is Steven Gerrard, and his favorite cities are Sydney, Australia; London, England; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; San Francisco, Calif.; and Boise, Idaho.
- Played high school cricket and rugby.
- Claims mid-life crisis resulted in the purchase of "very tight, white trousers."
- His two sons are named after Faldo and Sandy Lyle, whose given first name is Alexander. Never travels without photos of his family.
- Got his start in golf from his dad at age 3.
- Biggest thrill in golf is overcoming mental obstacles.
- Lists Gary Player, Tom Watson, Nick Faldo and his parents as his heroes.
- Was on the TV show "The Weakest Link" in 2001.
- He and his brother were named after Player and Lee Trevino.
- Favorite college team is the Auburn Tigers. Favorite professional team is Liverpool Football Club of the Premier League.
- Lucky charm is a five-pence coin to mark his ball. Wears light blue in the final round to match his eyes for photos.
- Would round out his dream foursome with Harry Vardon, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
- Not many people know that he would rather score the winning goal for England in soccer's World Cup than win The Open Championship.
- Bucket list includes doing the Ashes Cricket Tour to Australia with the Barmy Army.
Special Interests
- Family, gardening, watching English soccer and comedies
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Missed the cut in his three PGA TOUR starts, at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, the FedEx St. Jude Classic and the Wyndham Champonship, which he played in as part of his Non-Exempt Medical Extension. Did not earn the neccessary points or money. Was able to use Medical Exemption to play in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Made two cuts in three starts.
-
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: T42 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship his best showing.
2013 Season
Made three cuts in 10 PGA TOUR starts. Suffered a knee injury in July and missed the rest of the season. Will have three events in 2013-14 to earn $520,151 in 2013-14 as part of a Non-Exempt Medical Extension. Made two of three cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
Travelers Championship: A T25 at the Travelers Championship was his best finish.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Season was highlighted by a T10 effort at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
2012 Season
PGA TOUR rookie advanced to the first round of the Playoffs, eventually finishing No. 103 in the FedExCup standings.
-
The Barclays: Ended the regular season making the final six cuts to advance to the first Playoffs event. Opened with a 5-under 66 at The Barclays, but eventually finished T46 to fail to advance to the Deutsche Bank Championship.
-
RBC Canadian Open: Claimed his first career top-10 finish when he T10 at the RBC Canadian Open, thanks to weekend rounds of 5-under 65 and 4-under 66 at Hamilton G&CC.
2011 Season
Playing in his seventh full season on the Korn Ferry Tour, wrapped up his PGA TOUR card for the first time with a No. 9 finish on the money list, guaranteeing him his first start in a TOUR event as a 40-year-old rookie.
-
Mylan Classic: Captured his second career Korn Ferry Tour title, at the Mylan Classic, by one shot over John Mallinger. Moved into contention with an 8-under 63 in the second round. Shared the 54-hole lead with Mallinger and defending champion Kevin Kisner. Was steady during the final round at the Southpointe GC and kept his challengers at bay with five birdies in his first 10 holes. Another birdie at No. 15 pushed him to 18-under par and helped him gain a two-stroke lead with one hole to go. Conservative play on final hole led to a bogey, but he was not threatened for the title, which came with a first-place check of $108,000. The victory moved him to fourth on the money list at the time and assured him of earning his PGA TOUR card for the 2012 season. Both his wins have come in Pennsylvania (2009 Northeast Pennsylvania Classic).
-
Cox Classic Presented by Lexus of Omaha: After opening with a 1-over-par 72 at the Cox Classic in early August, he shot 62-64-65 to finish 21-under-par and T2.
-
Melwood Prince George's County Open Presented by Under Armour: First top-10 of the year was a T7 at the Melwood Prince George's County Open, where he fired a career-low, 9-under 62 in Saturday's third round after making the 36-hole cut on the number.
2010 Season
Played in 22 Korn Ferry Tour events and made the cut in half of them. Ended the year No. 73 on the money list.
-
Stadion Classic at UGA: At the Stadion Athens Classic, he posted three of four rounds in the 60s to finish third.
-
South Georgia Classic Pres'd by First State Bank and Trust Company: Posted his first top-10 showing in his seventh event, the South Georgia Classic in Valdosta. After opening with a 73 in the first round, that left him in a tie for 70th, he went on to post three sub-par rounds to finish T9.
2009 Season
Ended the Korn Ferry Tour season No. 42 on the money list after making the cut in 12 of his 21 starts and had a half-dozen top-25 finishes.
-
Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Earned his first career title with a playoff win at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic in late August. Enjoyed a bogey-free weekend, posting scores of 63-64 to finish at 15-under par 265 and tied with Mathias Gronberg, who also carded 64 in Sunday's final round at Elmhurst CC. He and Gronberg tied the Korn Ferry Tour record for the longest playoff when they needed nine holes to determine a winner. The two repeated the uphill, par-4, 18th hole each time in the overtime session. The first eight holes of the playoff were halved with two-putt pars before Gronberg missed a par putt from 20 feet on the ninth extra hole. Christian, who hit driver-6 iron all nine times in the playoff, then rolled in a 5-foot birdie putt to end matters. The win was worth $94,500 for the Englishman and jumped him to No. 23 on the money list at the time. Made the cut in only two of six starts following his win. Finished the year No. 3 in Greens in Regulation.
2008 Season
Had a pair of top-10 finishes among his 17 cuts made.
-
Cox Classic Presented by Chevrolet: Weekend of 9-under earned him a T6 at the Cox Classic, his best performance of the season.
-
Melwood Prince George's County Open: Earned his first top-10 in nearly a year with a T7 effort at the Melwood Prince George's County Open. Payday helped him jump 25 places on the money list to No. 47.
2007 Season
Made the cut in 17 of 27 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with seven top-25 finishes. Was No. 54 on the money list, with $116,570.
-
Rochester Area Charities Showdown at Somerby presented by Think: Capped his top-10 finishes with a T5 at the Rochester Area Charities Showdown at Somerby. Ended the season ranked fourth in Greens in Regulation (73.67 percent).
-
Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship at Wente Vineyards: Fifth top-10 of his career came with a season-best T4 at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship when he ended the event three strokes behind winner Omar Uresti.
-
Jacob's Creek Open Championship: T17 at the Jacob's Creek Open Championship.
-
Movistar Panama Championship: Turned in a strong start to the season with a T7 finish at the Movistar Panama Championship.
2006 Season
Made the cut in 12 of 24 starts on Tour, tallying three top-10 finishes. Ended the season No. 58 on the money list, with $110,875. Solidified his spot in the Web.com Tour Championship with solid showings in his last two starts.
-
Nationwide Tour Championship at The Houstonian: Shared the lead after the first round of the Web.com Tour Championship before eventually finishing T22.
-
Miccosukee Championship: T10 at the Miccosukee Championship was set after he took the opening-round lead with a 7-under 64.
-
PalmettoPride Classic: T18 at the PalmettoPride Classic.
-
Scholarship America Showdown at Somerby: Posted a T8 at the Scholarship America Showdown at Somerby.
-
Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: Making his 35th career start on the Korn Ferry Tour, collected his first top-10 finish with an impressive runner-up showing at the Knoxville Open. Finished the tournament at 14-under 274, five strokes behind champion Hunter Haas. Collected a career-best $41,800 for his play.
1999 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 24 starts during his rookie year, tallying four top-25 finishes.
-
NIKE Inland Empire Open: Career-best T13 came at the Inland Empire Open.
Amateur Highlights
- Second-team All-SEC in 1994 at Auburn.
- First-team NJCAA All-American and academic All-American in 1995.