JOINED TOUR
PGA TOUR: 2004
Korn Ferry Tour: 2006
International Victories (14)
1999 South Australian PGA Championship [Aus]
2000 Southern Classic [Aus]
2002 Victoria Open [Can]
2003 Southern Classic [Aus]
2003 Queensland Open [Aus]
2008 Indonesia President Invitational [Asia]
2012 ISPS Handa Singapore Classic [Asia]
2013 Chiangmai Golf Classic [Asia]
2013 Mercuries Taiwan Open [Asia]
2013 Macau Open [Asia]
2014 Hong Kong Open [Eur]
2015 2015 Venetian Macau Open [Asia]
2016 True Thailand Classic [Eur]
2019 Maybank Championship
National Teams
Personal
- Was a state representative at indoor cricket in his native Australia.
- Won a tournament in Canada four days after being married, with wife, Leanne, as his caddie.
- First golf memory was caddieing for his dad and watching the wildlife on the course.
- If not a professional golfer, would probably be a dog trainer in the military.
- Biggest thrill in golf was playing in his first U.S. Open and getting a PGA TOUR card in 2004.
- Favorite courses played are The National GL and TPC Sawgrass. Favorite teams are Brisbane Lions and Manchester United. Favorite athlete is Nascar racer Jimmy Johnson of the "Lowe's 48 car." Favorite apps are Whatsapp, Viber and Skype. Favorite TV show is "The Blacklist" and movie is "Meet The Millers." Favorite entertainer is Linkin Park and Pitbull.
- Would trade places with his kids for a day "to show them why I'm away so much."
- Dream foursome is "anyone on Sunday as long as I'm leading."
- Most people don't know he likes Dean Martin.
- Bucket list includes attending the Monaco F1 and owning a Ferrari.
- First-tee intro song would be "Burn It Down" by Linkin Park.
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Maybank Championship: Defeated Nacho Elvira in a playoff at the Maybank Championship for his third European Tour title. Started the final round three shots back of overnight leader Elvira, before closing with a 5-under 67 to enter in the playoff. After finishing 15-under 273, birdied the first extra hole for the win.
2017 Season
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: While making his first start at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, fired 7-under 63 in the third round to sit 8-under and one back of 54-hole co-leaders Thomas Pieters and Zach Johnson. Never made a birdie in final-round 73, leading to a T10 result. Event in Akron was first tournament in the United States for the Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida resident since the 2016 PGA Championship. Between those two events, played 30 tournaments in 25 different countries.
CIMB Classic: Following an opening-round, 2-over 74 at the CIMB Classic, tied the week's low score with a 9-under 63 in round three to finish T7 at 15-under 273.
2016 Season
The True Thailand Classic victory and Omega European Masters runner-up finish were highlights of another steady year. Made the cut in all five PGA TOUR starts during the 2015-16 season.
Olympic Men's Golf Competition: Represented Australia when golf returned to the Olympics for the first time since 1904 in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Finished T39 in 60-player field.
Omega Dubai Desert Classic: T8 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.
Volvo China Open: T6 at the Volvo China Open.
Shenzhen International: Finished in the top-ten at Shenzhen International (T4).
KLM Open: Added a top-10 finish at the KLM Open (T4).
Omega European Masters: Came close to his third European Tour title with a runner-up finish to Alex Noren at the Omega European Masters. Both players posted four rounds in the 60s to finish regulation at 17-under 263, but it was Noren coming out on top with a birdie on the first extra hole.
True Thailand Classic Presented by Black Mountain: Held off a final-round charge, a Black Mountain Golf Club course record 63 from hometown favorite Piya Swangarunporn, to win the True Thailand Classic. Entered the day with a six-stroke advantage over Swangarunporn, but that lead turned into a one-stroke deficit with five holes left to play. Went on to birdie Nos. 14 and 17 to close with a 68, good for a slim one-stroke victory (his second European Tour title). The victory was sweet redemption from a disappointing finish to the same event in 2015, where he also held the 54-hole lead but an eventual bogey on No. 17 kept him out of the winner's circle. With the victory, became the fifth different Australian to win on Tour this season, the first time that happened in European Tour history. Extended his record of consecutive winning years worldwide to five, inclusive of 2016, dating to 2012. In addition, owns victories in Asia in seven different destinations: Indonesia, Cambodia, China, Taiwan, Macau, Hong Kong and Thailand.
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: T19 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions was his best outing.
2015 Season
Venetian Macau Open: In mid-October, traveled to Macau and turned in a superb performance, winning the Venetian Macau Open for a second time in three years. Opened 66-68 at Macau G&CC and then was completely dominant on the weekend, turning in scores of 64-66 to finish three strokes ahead of India's Anirban Lahiri and Chiragh Kumar. Played bogey-free Sunday, making birdies on all three of Macau G&CC's three par-5s. The victory was his 12th international title.
True Thailand Classic Presented by Black Mountain: Held the 54-hole lead at the combined European Tour-Asian Tour's True Thailand Classic in mid-February after opening 67-68-66. In the final round at Black Mountain GC in Hua Hin, shot an even-par 72 to finish in a T2, a stroke behind winner Andrew Dodt.
2014 Season
Finished fourth on the final Asian Tour Order of Merit. Made three PGA TOUR starts and added four more on the Korn Ferry Tour. In the fall of 2013, played two PGA TOUR events. Qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals under the Non-Member/equivalent FedExCup points list. Missed the cut in all four events.
World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship: Competed in the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship in March based on his 2013 performance on the Asian Tour. Finished T16.
Thailand Golf Championship: Moved into the top 100 of the World Golf Ranking and earned an invite to the 2015 Open Championship when he T5 in December 2014 at the Thailand Golf Championship. Fired weekend rounds of 71-69 to finish fifth, four shots behind winner Lee Westwood. Earned a spot in the Open Championship field by being one of the four players finishing inside the top 12 who was not already exempt into the Open.
Resorts World Manila Masters: Opened with a 1-over 73 at the Asian Tour's Resorts World Manila Masters in late-November. Rattled off three consecutive 3-under 69s after that to T9 with 10 others at the Manila Southwoods G&CC.
Hong Kong Open: A week before defending his title at the nearby Macau Open, he began the final round of the Hong Kong Open a stroke behind 54-hole leader Marcus Fraser after opening with rounds of 67-66-67. On the final day at Hong Kong GC, shot a second consecutive, 3-under 67 to get into a playoff with the Philippines' Angelo Que. Won the extra session with a par on the first sudden-death hole. The win was the 11th of his career. After going four years between wins, has won at least one tournament in each of the last three seasons.
Venetian Macau Open: Appeared poised to successfully defend his Venetian Macau Open the following week. Shot an opening, 9-under 62 at Macau G&CC and trailed Anirban Lahiri by a shot. Took the 36- and 54-hole leads by going 70-67 in the second and third rounds. Led Lahiri by two shots with 18 holes to play and saw his advantage bulge to four shots midway through the round. Stumbled on the back nine and stepped to the 72nd hole a stroke behind Lahiri. Needing a pa.r to force a playoff, lipped out a 4-foot par effort to fall into a T2 with Prom Meesawat.
GS Caltex Maekyung Open Championship: Shot rounds of 71-66-72-72 at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open in South Korea in mid-May to T7 at the OneAsia Tour event.
2013 Season
Competed in 13 Asian Tour events, winning three times (Chiangmai Golf Classic, Mercuries Taiwan Open and Macau Open). Finished second on the Order of Merit, with $487,836 in earnings.
Australian PGA Championship: In two PGA Tour Australasia starts, made two cuts, with a T14 at the Australian PGA Championship his best.
Venetian Macau Open: Opened with a 3-over 74 at the Venetian Macau Open at the Macau G&CC. Improved by 10 shots on the second day, with a 64 to move into ninth place at the halfway point. In the third round, fired a tournament-best, 8-under 63 to move into the lead, four shots ahead of Ernie Els and Mohammed Rahman. Recorded a 67 on the final day to defeat Anirban Lahiri by three shots.
Mercuries Taiwan Open: Second win of the campaign came at the Mercuries Taiwan Open. On a difficult scoring final round, where no player broke 70, fired a 74 but still took a comfortable, four-shot victory over Samue Cyr, who fashioned a 77 in Taipei.
Chiangmai Golf Classic: At the Chiangmai Golf Classic, shot four rounds in the 60s in Thailand and then fired a final-round 64 to hold off a hard-charging Bryce Easton to win by three shots.
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: T21 after qualifying for the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, China.
CIMB Classic: Finished T40 at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia.
2012 Season
Added three top-10s late in the year.
Thailand Golf Championship: Final top-10 of the campaign came at the Thailand Golf Championship in early December, a T6.
Venetian Macau Open: At the Venetian Macau Open, added a T6.
CJ Invitational hosted by K.J. Choi: Was T5 at the CJ Invitational hosted by K.J. Choi. Finished five shots behind Choi's winning score.
ISPS Handa Singapore Classic: Won the ISPS Handa Singapore Classic. In the 54-hole event, opened with a 67-68 then came from behind on the final day with a 69 to edge Javier Colomo, Andreas Harto, David Lipsky and Lu Wei-chih by a shot.
Zaykabar Myanmar Open Presented by Air Bagan: Opened his year in February with a T4 at the Zaykabar Myanmar Open. Fired a first-round 64, followed by a 67-69 showing in his second and third rounds. Held a one-stroke lead over Kiradech Aphibarnrat until he dropped down the leaderboard with a Sunday 74.
2011 Season
U.S. Open: Qualified for the U.S. Open and started the tournament with a 69. A second-round 78 left him outside the cutline.
Nordea Masters: On the European Tour, finished T4 at the Nordea Masters.
CJ Invitational hosted by KJ Choi: First top-10 of the year was at the CJ Invitational hosted by K.J. Choi. Had weekend rounds of 67-69 to T5 in South Korea.
2010 Season
Had a pair of back-to-back fourth-place showings on the Asian Tour in the late summer.
Iiberdrola Open Cala Millor Mallorca: On the European Tour, was T5 at the Iiberdrola Open Cala Millor Mallorca. Shot a final-round 73 after entering the final 18 holes a stroke off the lead.
Black Mountain Masters: In his final start of the year, finished T3 at the Black Mountain Masters in Hua Hin, Thailand. Began the final round tied for 17th, seven strokes behind leader Piya Swangarunporn. Shot a final-round 65, matching the low round of the day, but fell a stroke short of the Tetsuji Hiratsuka-Namchoak Tantipokakul playoff that Hiratsuka won.
Handa Singapore Classic: Added a fourth-place showing at the Handa Singapore Classic. Had a second-round 71 to go with three 67s to finish five shots behind winner Peter Karmis.
Worldwide Selangor Masters: Was T4 at the Worldwide Selangor Masters.
2009 Season
Enjoyed two Asian Tour top-10 finishes.
Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open: Lone Japan Golf Tour top-10 was a T9 in September at the Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open.
Barclays Singapore Open: Contended all week at the Barclays Singapore Open in November. Opened with a 72 and then slowly climbed the leaderboard. Was tied for fourth with 18 holes to play, five shots behind leader Ian Poulter. His Sunday 69 left him T3, with Adam Scott, two shots behind Poulter's winning score.
Indonesian President Invitational: Top-ten came at the Indonesian President Invitational, where he T10, thanks to closing rounds of 69-68-67.
2008 Season
Picked up one victory and added a runner-up performance on the Asian Tour, making eight of 10 cuts.
Australian Masters: Had one PGA Tour of Australasia top-25 finish, a T25 at the Australian Masters after opening with a 67.
Brunei Open: Added a T9 at the Brunei Open in August.
BMW Asian Open: Had his first T9 of the year, at the BMW Asian Open on the European Tour.
SAIL Open Golf Championship at Jaypee Greens: Came close to recording two titles. In his first Asian Tour start of the campaign, was T2 at the SAIL Open Golf Championship. Through 54 holes, was tied for second with Rhys Davies, a stroke behind Mark Brown. Fired a final-round 72 to share runner-up honors with two others, four shots behind Brown.
Indonesian President Invitational: Victory came at the Indonesian President Invitational, where he parlayed a 69-66-66 finish over his final 54 holes into a three-shot victory over Taiwain's Wen-Tang Lin.
2007 Season
Two top-10s, at the Brunei Open and the Volvo Masters of Asia led to him earning Rookie of the Year honors. Contended in two European Tour events.
BMW Asian Open: Was in the major contention again. With 18 holes to play, was in solo second, traling Raphael Jacquelin by one stroke. A final-round 75 undid his bid for victory, and he settled for a T3 with Simon Yates, three shots behind Jacquelin.
Volvo China Open: Was T2 at the Volvo China Open, with Graeme McDowell and Andrew McLardy, five shots behind champion Markus Brier.
Volvo Masters of Asia: Finished T8 at the Volvo Masters of Asia.
Brunei Open: Finished T9 at the Brunei Open.
Pakistan Open: In his first start during his rookie year on the Asian Tour, finished second at the Pakistan Open, firing rounds of 70-66-66-69 only to fall by two shots to Airil-rizman Zahari.
2006 Season
U.S. Open Championship: Made the cut at the U.S. Open, his first weekend at a major championship, finishing T32 at Winged Foot GC in New York.
The Honda Classic: Only other made PGA TOUR cut came at The Honda Classic (T41).
Maekyung Open: Best finish of the year came on the Asian Tour, when he T7 at the Maekyung Open in South Korea. Enjoyed rounds of 67-67 on the weekend.
2005 Season
The Open Championship: Played in The Open Championship for the first time, missing the cut.
Bank of America Colonial: Notched first top-10 performance of the year, with a T5 at the PGA TOUR's Bank of America Colonial. En route to posting four rounds in the 60s, led the field in Driving Distance, averaging 347.3 yards. Led TOUR in Driving Distance, with 318.9-yard average.
2004 Season
Finished 136th on the TOUR money list in rookie season. Finished second in Driving Distance, behind Hank Kuehne, with a 312.6-yard average.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Improved status for 2005 with a T26 finish at TOUR's Qualifying Tournament.
FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort: Fired a career-best 64 in the first round of the FUNAI Classic at Walt Disney World Resort.
U.S. Open Championship: Made his major championship debut but missed the cut at the U.S. Open.
BellSouth Classic: Finished third at the BellSouth Classic outside Atlanta. Made the most of first made cut of career in sixth TOUR start, finishing solo third to earn $306,000, two strokes behind champion Zach Johnson.
2003 Season
Captured the Order of Merit on the Von Nida Tour, Australia's secondary tour, thanks, in part, to a victory at the Queensland Open. Played in five Korn Ferry Tour events, posting two top-20s, Finished 21st on the PGA Tour of Australasia's Order of Merit.
PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned inaugural TOUR card after finishing T21 at the Qualifying Tournament.
Alberta Calgary Classic: Captured a career-best T12 at the Alberta Calgary Classic.
2002 Season
Finished 10th on the Canadian Tour Order of Merit that season.
Victoria Open Championship: Won the Victoria Open.
New South Wales Masters: Enjoyed his top PGA Tour of Australiasia finish, a T3 at the New South Wales Masters.
2001 Season
ANZ Victorian Open: On the PGA Tour of Australasia, began his season with a T4 at the ANZ Victorian Open in mid-January. Posted a final-round 69.
2000 Season
Had a pair of seventh-place efforts, one on PGA Tour of Australasia and one on the Asian Tour.
Star Alliance Open: Nine months later, picked up a solo-seventh showing at the Star Alliance Open on the Asian Tour.
Ericsson Masters: In February, was T7 at the Ericsson Masters.
1999 Season
Made two cuts on PGA Tour Australasia.
Australian Open: T17 at the Australian Open was his best performance.
1998 Season
Schweppes Coolum Classic: Finished T25 at the Coolum Classic in Australia. Had a third-round 65.
1997 Season
Players Championship: Missed the cut at the Players Championship on PGA Tour Australasia.