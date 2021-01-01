×
Chris Anderson
Chris Anderson

Chris Anderson

5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
50
AGE
1992
Turned Pro
Mount San Antonio College
College
West Covina, California
Birthplace
Performance
Chris Anderson

Full Name

5  ft, 9  in

175 cm

Height

165 lbs

75 kg

Weight

December 11, 1970

Birthday

50

AGE

West Covina, California

Birthplace

Windermere, Florida

Residence

Wife, Jennifer; Madeline Grace (9/22/99), Molly Christine (11/25/03), Jack Christopher (2/2/05)

Family

Mount San Antonio College

College

1992

Turned Pro

$1,185,218

Career Earnings

Lake Arrowhead, CA, United States

City Plays From

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2004 SAS Carolina Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-1)

  • 2004 Defeated Paul Gow, Brendan Jones, Jason Buha, SAS Carolina Classic
  • 2008 Lost to Rick Price, Nationwide Tour Players Cup

Personal

  • Member of high school wrestling and football team.
  • After two years of college, left school to work at family-owned Industry Lift, Inc., a forklift company his grandfather founded more than 40 years ago. After working there for a year, he realized his heart was not in the business and his father convinced him to pursue a career as a professional golfer. He continued to work there in mornings and practice in afternoons when money was tight.

Special Interests

  • Hockey, poker, fishing, reading, movies

Career Highlights

2012 Season

Had made only one start on the Korn Ferry Tour in the past three years as of 2012, and none on the PGA TOUR.

2010 Season

Made one start early in the season but none since.

2009 Season

Finished the season No. 69 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with three top-10 finishes.

  • Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic Presented by Samsung: Finished T4 at the Ford Wayne Gretzky Classic in Canada.
  • BMW Charity Pro-Am: His next top-10 came at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. He fired an opening-round 63 to share the first-round lead.
  • Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: Was T3 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, where he posted the best 36-hole total on the weekend.

2008 Season

Made the cut in 11 of 24 starts, with a pair of top-10 finishes.

  • Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Was second after two rounds at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open. Closed with rounds of 68-70 to finish sixth. Struggled down the stretch, making only one cut in his last eight starts.
  • Nationwide Tour Players Cup: Posted his first top-10 finish of the year with a runner-up effort at the Korn Ferry Tour Players Cup. Hovered near the lead after each of the first three rounds at the Pete Dye GC and finally forced a playoff with Rick Price in the Tour's first $1-million event. Lost the playoff on the first extra hole but collected $108,000 for his finish, enough to boost him from No. 134 to No. 25 on the season money list

2007 Season

Finished the season No. 98 on the money list, with $56,423. Made the cut in 19 of 25 events but managed just three top-25 finishes and failed to crack the top 10.

2006 Season

Made the cut in eight of 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Ended the season No. 127 on the money list.

  • Legend Financial Group Classic Presented by Cynergies Solutions: Finished T10 at the Legend Financial Group Classic.
  • Peek'n Peak Classic: Top-10 finish came at the Peek'n Peak Classic (T8).

2005 Season

Ended the season No. 181 on the money list, with $270,347.

  • Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Only top-10 on the PGA TOUR came in his sixth start, a T9 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

2004 Season

Earned his way back to the PGA TOUR by finishing 18th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Had eight top-25 finishes and earned more than $200,000. Finished in the top 10 in following statistical categories–-Sand Save Percentage (sixth), All-Around Ranking (seventh) and Putting Average (T9).

  • SAS Carolina Classic: Notched his first career Tour victory, at the SAS Carolina Classic, with a 13-under-par 271, outlasting Brendan Jones, Jason Buha and Paul Gow in an eight-hole playoff, the second playoff of that length of the season and third in Korn Ferry Tour history.
  • Chattanooga Classic Presented by Cummings Cove and RealtyCenter GMAC: The win at the SAS Carolina Classic and a T2 at the Chattanooga Classic, earned him May Player of the Month honors.

2003 Season

Finished 152nd on the PGA TOUR money list in rookie season.

  • Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Picked up his first career top-10 in his 28th start on TOUR with a T4 at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic. The $124,000 paycheck nearly doubled his earnings for the season. Earned his first TOUR card via a T2 at the 2002 Qualifying Tournament.

1998 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 26 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and had six top-25 finishes.

  • NIKE Lehigh Valley Open: Best week was a T7 at the Lehigh Valley Open.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR: 2002