Chris Anderson
Full Name
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
December 11, 1970
Birthday
50
AGE
West Covina, California
Birthplace
Windermere, Florida
Residence
Wife, Jennifer; Madeline Grace (9/22/99), Molly Christine (11/25/03), Jack Christopher (2/2/05)
Family
Mount San Antonio College
College
1992
Turned Pro
$1,185,218
Career Earnings
Lake Arrowhead, CA, United States
City Plays From
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Had made only one start on the Korn Ferry Tour in the past three years as of 2012, and none on the PGA TOUR.
2010 Season
Made one start early in the season but none since.
2009 Season
Finished the season No. 69 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, with three top-10 finishes.
2008 Season
Made the cut in 11 of 24 starts, with a pair of top-10 finishes.
2007 Season
Finished the season No. 98 on the money list, with $56,423. Made the cut in 19 of 25 events but managed just three top-25 finishes and failed to crack the top 10.
2006 Season
Made the cut in eight of 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Ended the season No. 127 on the money list.
2005 Season
Ended the season No. 181 on the money list, with $270,347.
2004 Season
Earned his way back to the PGA TOUR by finishing 18th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Had eight top-25 finishes and earned more than $200,000. Finished in the top 10 in following statistical categories–-Sand Save Percentage (sixth), All-Around Ranking (seventh) and Putting Average (T9).
2003 Season
Finished 152nd on the PGA TOUR money list in rookie season.
1998 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 26 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and had six top-25 finishes.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE