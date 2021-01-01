|
Bradley Dredge
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
168 lbs
--
Weight
July 06, 1973
Birthday
48
AGE
Tredegar, Wales
Birthplace
Cardiff, Wales
Residence
Wife, Germaine
Family
1996
Turned Pro
$125,358
Career Earnings
Wales
City Plays From
International Victories (4)
Additional Victories (1)
National Teams
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2016 Season
Had three top-five finishes in the season. Season highlighted by two runner-up finishes on the European Tour, giving him 13 second-place finishes during his European Tour career.
2015 Season
Finished No. 91 in the Race to Dubai.
2014 Season
Playing on a medical extension, posted five top-25 finishes in nine starts. Season highlighted by back-to-back second-place finishes to help him regain his playing card for the following season. Ended the year No. 81 in the Race to Dubai.
2013 Season
Injuries led him to miss most of the season, with one made cut in five European Tour starts.
2011 Season
Finished No. 96 on the Order of Merit, the 11th consecutive year he finished inside the top 100 on the year-long race.
2010 Season
Took a 63rd place finish on the Order of Merit, the 10th consecutive year he had finished no worse than 74th (2008).
2009 Season
2007 Season
2006 Season
2005 Season
Recorded eight top-10s, including two seconds, on the way to 12th on the European Tour Order of Merit.
2003 Season
Amateur Highlights