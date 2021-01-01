×
Wales
Performance
International Victories (4)

  • 1997 Klassis Turkish Open [EurChall]
  • 1999 Is Molas Challenge [EurChall]
  • 2003 Madeira Island Open [Eur]
  • 2006 Omega European Masters [Eur]

Additional Victories (1)

  • 2005 World Cup [with Stephen Dodd]

National Teams

  • 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2016, 2018 World Cup
  • 2005, 2007 Seve Trophy
  • 1993 Walker Cup

Special Interests

  • Holidays, keeping fit, reading

Career Highlights

2016 Season

Had three top-five finishes in the season. Season highlighted by two runner-up finishes on the European Tour, giving him 13 second-place finishes during his European Tour career.

  • PGA Championship: Finished T79 at the PGA Championship in his first PGA TOUR start since a T27 at the 2010 Open Championship..
  • Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: T4 at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.
  • Made in Denmark: At 16-under-par, finished one stroke behind Thomas Pieters at the Made in Denmark. It marked his second runner-up effort at the event, having finished second to Marc Warren in 2014.
  • Irish Open: Along with Russell Knox at 9-under 279, finished T2 and three strokes behind Rory McIlroy at the Irish Open. Closed with a birdie-birdie finish at The K Club for a 66, but it was not enough to overtake McIlroy.

2015 Season

Finished No. 91 in the Race to Dubai.

  • Irish Open: Finished T10 at the Irish Open, one of two best outings.
  • Made in Denmark: Finished T6 at the Made in Denmark, one of two best outings.

2014 Season

Playing on a medical extension, posted five top-25 finishes in nine starts. Season highlighted by back-to-back second-place finishes to help him regain his playing card for the following season. Ended the year No. 81 in the Race to Dubai.

  • Made in Denmark: Second place finish at the Made in Denmark.
  • D+D Real Czech Masters: Second place finish at the D+D REAL Czech Masters.

2013 Season

Injuries led him to miss most of the season, with one made cut in five European Tour starts.

  • Lyoness Open powered by Greenfinity: A T43 at the Lyoness Open was his only made cut in five European Tour starts.

2011 Season

Finished No. 96 on the Order of Merit, the 11th consecutive year he finished inside the top 100 on the year-long race.

2010 Season

Took a 63rd place finish on the Order of Merit, the 10th consecutive year he had finished no worse than 74th (2008).

  • BMW International Open: Finished T3 at the BMW International Open.

2009 Season

  • Omega European Masters: Finished runner-up by two strokes to Alexander Noren at the Omega European Masters. Despite four rounds in the 60s, was unable to overcome a 63-66 weekend by Noren on the weekend.

2007 Season

  • Masters Tournament: Finished T44 in first appearance at the Masters despite a final-round 83.
  • World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Making his first start at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship, defeated No. 2 seed Ernie Els, 4 and 2, in the first round. Lost to Ian Poulter in the second round.
  • The Celtic Manor Resort Wales Open: Recorded a second-place finish at the Celtic Manor Wales Open.
  • Irish Open: Recorded a second-place finish at the Irish Open.

2006 Season

  • Omega European Masters: Won the Omega European Masters in September by eight strokes, the largest victory margin on the European Tour that season.

2005 Season

Recorded eight top-10s, including two seconds, on the way to 12th on the European Tour Order of Merit.

  • World Cup of Golf: Teamed with Stephen Dodd to win the World Cup for Wales.

2003 Season

  • Madeira Island Open: A third-round 60 led the way to his first victory, by eight strokes, in the Madeira Island Open.

Amateur Highlights

  • Was runner-up to Stephen Dundas in the British Amateur at Carnoustie, Scotland in 1992 but gained some consolation with a place in the 1993 Walker Cup team.