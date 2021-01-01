×
Henrik Bjornstad
Henrik Bjornstad

Henrik Bjornstad

Norway
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
163 lbs
74 kg
Weight
42
AGE
1997
Turned Pro
Oslo, Norway
Birthplace
5  ft, 9  in
175 cm
Height
163 lbs
74 kg
Weight
42
AGE
1997
Turned Pro
Oslo, Norway
Birthplace
--
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2009)
--
Official Money (2009)
Top 10 Finishes 6
Top 10 Finishes (2009)
70.03
Scoring Average (2009)

Performance
Henrik Bjornstad
Henrik Bjornstad
NorwayNorway
Henrik Bjornstad

Full Name

bih-YORN-stad

Pronunciation

5  ft, 9  in

175 cm

Height

163 lbs

74 kg

Weight

May 07, 1979

Birthday

42

AGE

Oslo, Norway

Birthplace

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Residence

Wife, Camilla; Beck Edvard (6/1/08), Levi Henry (10/28/10)

Family

1997

Turned Pro

$1,115,337

Career Earnings

Oslo, Norway

City Plays From

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

  • 2008 Lost to Greg Chalmers, Henrico County Open

National Teams

  • 2001 World Cup

Personal

  • At age 11, a friend of his father was invited to dinner and brought his golf clubs. He asked to try them out and became hooked on the game. Began serious pursuit of the game two years later and went on to win the Norwegian Amateur in 1996.
  • Older brother, Marius, is a scratch golfer and has played for the Norwegian national team. Inspired by David Duval and Australian coach Jim McGowan, the professional at Drobak, an hour from Oslo. Lists Tiger Woods as his hero.
  • Lists competing against himself as his biggest thrill in golf.
  • Held a job as a carpenter in 2005.
Special Interests

  • Music quiz, cycling, coffee, "Lord of the Rings"

Career Highlights

2009 Season

Earned a return trip to the PGA TOUR in 2010 after finishing No. 18 on the 2009 Nationwide Tour money list, thanks to 12 top-25 finishes. A stretch of 11 consecutive cuts made started in the summer and was highlighted by four top-10s in a five-week period. Two top-10s in a row at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open (T9) and the Price Cutter Charity Championship (T5) moved him to No. 20 on the money list at the time.

  • Mexico Open Presented by Corona Light: He continued his money-list climb the with a T7 at the Mexico Open.
  • Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Added a third-place finish at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic, where he finished at 13-under par and missed a playoff by two strokes. Money was enough to get him beyond the $175,000 mark for the year and got him to No. 16 on the money list.
  • Panama CLARO Championship: Was T4 at the season-opening Panama Digicel Championship. Earned his second top-10 of the year at the HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship, where he also T4.

2008 Season

Made the cut in eight of 22 Nationwide Tour starts, with two top-10s.

  • Henrico County Open: Finished runner-up to Greg Chalmers at the Henrico County Open, where he lost a playoff on the second extra hole.
  • Athens Regional Foundation Classic: Earned his first top-10 of the year with a T9 at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic.

2007 Season

Completed his first stint on the Nationwide Tour by finishing No. 78 on the money list, with $79,340. Made the cut in 11 of 24 starts, with seven top-25 finishes, including top-10s at the Chattanooga Classic (T6) and the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship (T9).

2006 Season

Finished No. 152 on the money list during his rookie season on the PGA TOUR. Made the cut in 17 of 31 starts and earned first top-10 of his career in just his second career start–a T10 at the Buick Invitational. At one point, held or shared the lead during the final round but finished three strokes out of a three-man playoff won by Tiger Woods.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR: 2003