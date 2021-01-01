|
Henrik Bjornstad
Full Name
bih-YORN-stad
Pronunciation
5 ft, 9 in
175 cm
Height
163 lbs
74 kg
Weight
May 07, 1979
Birthday
42
AGE
Oslo, Norway
Birthplace
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Residence
Wife, Camilla; Beck Edvard (6/1/08), Levi Henry (10/28/10)
Family
1997
Turned Pro
$1,115,337
Career Earnings
Oslo, Norway
City Plays From
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
National Teams
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2009 Season
Earned a return trip to the PGA TOUR in 2010 after finishing No. 18 on the 2009 Nationwide Tour money list, thanks to 12 top-25 finishes. A stretch of 11 consecutive cuts made started in the summer and was highlighted by four top-10s in a five-week period. Two top-10s in a row at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open (T9) and the Price Cutter Charity Championship (T5) moved him to No. 20 on the money list at the time.
2008 Season
Made the cut in eight of 22 Nationwide Tour starts, with two top-10s.
2007 Season
Completed his first stint on the Nationwide Tour by finishing No. 78 on the money list, with $79,340. Made the cut in 11 of 24 starts, with seven top-25 finishes, including top-10s at the Chattanooga Classic (T6) and the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship (T9).
2006 Season
Finished No. 152 on the money list during his rookie season on the PGA TOUR. Made the cut in 17 of 31 starts and earned first top-10 of his career in just his second career start–a T10 at the Buick Invitational. At one point, held or shared the lead during the final round but finished three strokes out of a three-man playoff won by Tiger Woods.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE