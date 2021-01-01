|
Doug LaBelle II
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
January 19, 1975
Birthday
46
AGE
Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Birthplace
Scottsdale, Arizona
Residence
Wife, Julie
Family
University of New Mexico (1998 Business and Human Resources)
College
1998
Turned Pro
$2,456,230
Career Earnings
Mt. Pleasant, MI, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Made the cut in five of 12 PGA TOUR starts, ending the season No. 200 in the FedExCup standings, the cutoff to make the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Season-best finish on TOUR came in August at the Barracuda Championship, a T27 in the Modified Stableford scoring format in Reno. In 10 Korn Ferry Tour starts, made nine cuts. Lone top-25, a T19, came in June at the United Leasing Championship. Made the cut in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events (T32, T41, T46 and 76th), but it was not enough to regain exempt PGA TOUR status.
2013 Season
Made 14 of 23 PGA TOUR cuts but was unable to record a top-10. Finished No. 147 in the FedExCup standings. Best finish was T18 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Last TOUR top-10 came in 2008.
2012 Season
Was T13 at the Web.com Tour Championship, placing him 24th on the final money list and giving him 2013 PGA TOUR playing privileges. Finished the year sixth in Driving Accuracy Percentage.
2011 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 23 starts with seven top-25 finishes and a pair of top-10s.
2010 Season
Made the cut in 19 of 27 starts and ended the year No. 57 on the money list.
2009 Season
Made 10 cuts in 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with his best efforts a T12 at the Fort Smith Classic and a T15 at the Stonebrae Classic.
2008 Season
Ended year No. 175 on the PGA TOUR money list, making 11 cuts in 22 starts, including three top-20 finishes.
2007 Season
Finished 138th on the money list and recorded his first career top-10 during his rookie season.
2006 Season
Finished 15th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to earn his rookie PGA TOUR card for 2007.
2005 Season
2004 Season
Ranked 44th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Had his best showing of the season with a third-place performance at the Cox Classic.
2003 Season
Finished his Korn Ferry Tour rookie season 41st on the money list, thanks to a pair of top-five showings. Missed the cut in his first three career appearances on the PGA TOUR.
Amateur Highlights