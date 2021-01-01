×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Doug LaBelle II
Doug LaBelle II

Doug LaBelle II

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
46
AGE
1998
Turned Pro
University of New Mexico (1998 Business and Human Resources)
College
Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
165 lbs
75 kg
Weight
46
AGE
1998
Turned Pro
University of New Mexico (1998 Business and Human Resources)
College
Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Birthplace
158
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2014)
$14,679
Official Money (2014)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2014)
71.37
Scoring Average (2014)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Doug LaBelle II
Doug LaBelle II
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Doug LaBelle II

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

165 lbs

75 kg

Weight

January 19, 1975

Birthday

46

AGE

Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Birthplace

Scottsdale, Arizona

Residence

Wife, Julie

Family

University of New Mexico (1998 Business and Human Resources)

College

1998

Turned Pro

$2,456,230

Career Earnings

Mt. Pleasant, MI, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2003
  • PGA TOUR: 2007

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (2)

  • 2006 Price Cutter Charity Championship
  • 2012 Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission

Special Interests

  • Red wine

Career Highlights

2014 Season

Made the cut in five of 12 PGA TOUR starts, ending the season No. 200 in the FedExCup standings, the cutoff to make the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Season-best finish on TOUR came in August at the Barracuda Championship, a T27 in the Modified Stableford scoring format in Reno. In 10 Korn Ferry Tour starts, made nine cuts. Lone top-25, a T19, came in June at the United Leasing Championship. Made the cut in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals' events (T32, T41, T46 and 76th), but it was not enough to regain exempt PGA TOUR status.

2013 Season

Made 14 of 23 PGA TOUR cuts but was unable to record a top-10. Finished No. 147 in the FedExCup standings. Best finish was T18 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Last TOUR top-10 came in 2008.

2012 Season

Was T13 at the Web.com Tour Championship, placing him 24th on the final money list and giving him 2013 PGA TOUR playing privileges. Finished the year sixth in Driving Accuracy Percentage.

  • Winn-Dixie Jacksonville Open Presented by Planters: Fired an opening round 65 at the Winn Dixie Jacksonville Open and held a one shot lead after the first round. Rounds of 70-74-71 resulted in his finishing T15. Held the lead on the front nine of the final round of the Mexico Open before stumbling over his final 15 holes to T17.
  • Utah Championship Presented by Utah Sports Commission: Took a share of the first-round lead at the Utah Championship but was five shots back when the final round began. Made a key birdie on No. 16 at Willow Creek CC then made another difficult up and down from behind the green on the par-3 18th, including a clutch 5-foot par putt, to post a 15-under score. When nobody could match that number, he had his second career Korn Ferry Tour victory and first in six years.

2011 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 23 starts with seven top-25 finishes and a pair of top-10s.

  • Children's Hospital Classic: Added a T6 at the Children's Hospital Classic in October, thanks to an 8-under 64 in the final round.
  • Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae: Wound up T4 at the Fresh Express Classic, a tournament reduced to 54 holes when the final round was ultimately canceled due to heavy fog in the late afternoon.

2010 Season

Made the cut in 19 of 27 starts and ended the year No. 57 on the money list.

  • WNB Golf Classic: Recorded his second top-10 finish 18 starts later, at the WNB Golf Classic. Made the 36-hole cut on the number at 3-under 141 (T50), before shooting the low-round of the day, a 7-under 65, on Saturday to move to T11. Bettered his position to T8 after a final-round 68.
  • Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae: In his fifth start of the year, posted his first top-10 finish of the year, at the Fresh Express Classic at TPC Stonebrae. He posted four rounds in the 60s, including a second-round 63, en route to a fourth-place finish, his best Korn Ferry Tour performance since winning the 2006 Price Cutter Charity Championship.

2009 Season

Made 10 cuts in 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with his best efforts a T12 at the Fort Smith Classic and a T15 at the Stonebrae Classic.

2008 Season

Ended year No. 175 on the PGA TOUR money list, making 11 cuts in 22 starts, including three top-20 finishes.

2007 Season

Finished 138th on the money list and recorded his first career top-10 during his rookie season.

  • Deutsche Bank Championship: Birdied the 72nd hole to finish T48 at The Barclays, the first of the four PGA TOUR Playoffs events, to move from 121st to 120th in the standings, thereby qualifying for the next week's Deutsche Bank Championship. He was 25 points better than Steve Allan, who missed the cut in New York.
  • Sony Open in Hawaii: In first career start as a PGA TOUR member, posted rounds of 66-65 on the weekend to finish T4 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, five shots behind champion Paul Goydos. It was his first made cut in his fourth career start on TOUR.

2006 Season

Finished 15th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to earn his rookie PGA TOUR card for 2007.

  • Price Cutter Charity Championship: Made his first career victory at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
  • LaSalle Bank Open: Among his four top-10s was a T3 at the LaSalle Bank Open.

2005 Season

  • National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic: Finished 53rd on the Korn Ferry Tour money list, including the second runner-up finish of his career, one shot behind tournament winner Jason Gore at the National Mining Association Pete Dye Classic.

2004 Season

Ranked 44th on the Korn Ferry Tour money list. Had his best showing of the season with a third-place performance at the Cox Classic.

2003 Season

Finished his Korn Ferry Tour rookie season 41st on the money list, thanks to a pair of top-five showings. Missed the cut in his first three career appearances on the PGA TOUR.

  • Price Cutter Charity Championship: Placed a T2 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship.
  • Knoxville Open: Solo third at the Knoxville Open.

Amateur Highlights

  • Two-time All-American at New Mexico and a three-time all-conference selection.