PGA TOUR Champions Victories (1)
- 2001 AT&T Canada Senior Open Championship
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS (1-1)
2000 Lost to José Maria Cañizares, Lanny Wadkins, Tom Watson, ACE Group Classic
2001 Defeated Ed Dougherty, AT&T Canada Senior Open Championship
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2011 Season
Made five appearances on the Champions Tour.
Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am: T37 at the rain-shortened Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am.
The ACE Group Classic: His best effort came in his initial start of the campaign when he was T21 at The ACE Group Classic.
2006 Season
Pair of top-10s came in the last third of the season.
Boeing Greater Seattle Classic: Was solo eighth at the Boeing Greater Seattle Classic, thanks to three consecutive sub-70 scores.
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Recorded his 17th career hole-in-one and third on the Champions Tour, when he aced the 10th hole in the second round of the U.S. Senior Open at Prairie Dunes CC. Used a 7-iron on the 172-yard hole, and it marked the second year in succession he had recorded a hole-in-one in the championship. He also became just the fourth player to score multiple holes-in-one in a career at the same USGA event.
2005 Season
SAS Championship: T12 at the SAS Championship near Raleigh.
U.S. Senior Open Championship: Made his second career ace on the Champions Tour at the U.S. Senior Open. Holed a 4-iron shot from 202 yards on the 13th hole at NCR CC's South course during the second round.
2004 Season
Commerce Bank Long Island Classic: T6 at the Commerce Bank Long Island Classic.
2003 Season
Went 340 consecutive holes without a three-putt during the season.
Charles Schwab Cup Championship: Made a late bid for the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup event in Sonoma, Calif., but came up two spots short, ending a streak of 85 consecutive appearances in Champions Tour events.
SBC Championship: Best effort was a T4 in the SBC Championship in San Antonio.
2002 Season
One of three players (Dana Quigley and Mike McCullough the others) to play in all 35 official events.
U.S. Senior Open: Was the 36-hole leader at the U.S. Senior Open at Caves Valley before fading to a T11 after posting a 6-over 77 on Sunday.
TD Waterhouse Championship: Was T3 at the rain-shortened TD Waterhouse Championship was his best since winning in Canada in 2000.
2001 Season
AT&T Canada Senior Open Championship: After six career runner-up performances that included one playoff loss, won his only event on the Champions Tour at the AT&T Canada Senior Open. Victory in Canada made him the last of nine first-time winners and the fourth consecutive first-time winner, a first in Champions Tour history. Made a 5-foot par putt on the last hole at Mississauga G&CC to force a playoff with Ed Dougherty. Then two-putted for par from 35 feet on the first extra hole for the victory. Was selected as the August Player of the Month after his Canadian victory along with two other top-10 finishes during the month.
2000 Season
Came close to victory three times.
Cadillac NFL Golf Classic: Made a run at Lee Trevino at the Cadillac NFL Golf Classic and finished as the runner-up, two strokes short of the Merry Mex.
SBC Championship: Contended at the SBC Championship in San Antonio for the second straight year. Despite being hospitalized with kidney stones early in the week, emerged as the 36-hole leader, but fell one stroke short of Doug Tewell despite a final-round 69.
Nationwide Championship: Made his first hole-in-one on the Champions Tour in the second round of the Nationwide Championship.
ACE Group Classic: Was one of five players tied for the 36-hole lead at The ACE Group Classic, but along with Tom Watson and Jose Maria Canizares, fell to Lanny Wadkins in a playoff.
1999 Season
EMC Kaanapali Classic: Fired a career-low, 9-under 62 on the last day of the EMC Kaanapali Classic.
-
The Transamerica: Challenged again at The Transamerica but again finished third, three strokes back of Fleisher.
American Express Invitational: Was solo third at the American Express Invitational, four strokes back of Bruce Fleisher.
1998 Season
Played in 28 events despite being conditionally exempt (11th at the National Qualifier).
Northville Long Island Classic: Also among the leaders down the stretch at the Northville Long Island Classic, but finished one stroke short of Gary Player.
State Farm Senior Classic: Lost by one stroke to Bruce Summerhays at the State Farm Senior Classic despite rounds of 68-70-68.
1997 Season
Recorded three victories on the Nitro Senior Series and was its leading money-winner with $89,889.
Kroger Senior Classic: Made his debut after Monday qualifying at the Kroger Senior Classic and T8.
The Belfry PGA Seniors Championship: Won The Belfry PGA Seniors Championship on the PGA European Seniors Tour.