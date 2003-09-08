JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR: 2005
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2014
International Victories (2)
-
1999 Schweppes Coolum Classic [Aus]
-
2006 Australian PGA [Aus]
National Teams
- 2005, 2007 Presidents Cup
- 2003, 2004, 2007 World Cup
Personal
- Started golf at age 9, following his father, a 3-handicapper. He played baseball for Western Australia, while his father played for Australia. It was a tossup between turning professional at baseball, tennis or golf. Lists former Major League pitcher Greg Maddux as his favorite athlete.
- A native of Australia, marks his golf ball with a drawn-on kangaroo. The marking has been featured in Titleist advertisements.
- After high school worked in a supermarket stacking shelves.
- Biggest thrill in golf was winning the 2006 Australian PGA.
- Supports the Ronald McDonald House.
Special Interests
- Collecting wine, tennis, playing guitar
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Finished No. 152 in FedExCup standings to miss the PGA TOUR Playoffs for the second time in three years.
-
FedEx St. Jude Classic: Collected his first top-10 of the year and best finish on TOUR since a T3 at the 2009 Shell Houston Open with a T3 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Held a share of the third-round lead, at 6-under, and was 8-under with a chance to tie Dustin Johnson at 9-under heading to the 72nd hole, but his tee shot found the water left of No. 18 fairway, leading to a bogey and a final-round 69. He finished at 7-under, two shots behind Johnson's winning pace.
-
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am: Recorded an ace Saturday on No. 14 at Monterey Peninsula CC with a 6-iron from 182 yards, his second hole-in-one in as many years at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am (No. 12, second round, Pebble Beach in 2011) and the third of his career.
-
Emirates Australian Open: Finished T10 at the Emirates Australian Open at the Lakes GC in Sydney in December.
2011 Season
Bounced back after an injury-plagued season in 2010 to finish inside the top 125 on the money list. Four top 10s tied a personal best from 2008. All four top 10s were T6 finishes.
-
Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: He matched that last finish later at the season's final event, the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic. It marked the first time he posted back-to-back, top-10 finishes since June 2006. His 1-under 71 Sunday at Disney World was his 24th par-or-better score in his previous 28 rounds.
-
The McGladrey Classic: Making his 150th career PGA TOUR start, carded four rounds in the 60s to finish T6 at the McGladrey Classic.
-
Reno-Tahoe Open: Held the outright, first-round lead following a bogey free, 7-under 65 at the Reno-Tahoe Open en route to a T6, his second top 10 of the season.
-
The Heritage: Making his 11th start of the season, posted his first top 10, with a T6 at The Heritage, his first top-10 finish on TOUR since a T8 at the same event in 2010.
-
Australian Open: Played well at his national open in Sydney, Australia. Began the final round of the Australian Open three strokes behind leader John Senden after a third-round 66. Fired an even-par 72 Sunday to T4.
2010 Season
Made six of 11 cuts and recorded two top-10 finishes before having knee surgery and missing the rest of the season Coupled with 2010 earnings of $398,633, had 16 events to earn $388,344, equaling No. 125 from 2010.
-
Verizon Heritage: Came back two starts later with another T8 at the Verizon Heritage, thanks, in large part, to a 7-under 64 Saturday. Led the 132-player field in Driving Accuracy, hitting 51 of 56 fairways (91.7 percent).
-
Transitions Championship: One of two left-handers (Bubba Watson) to finish in the top 10 at the Transitions Championship, posting T8 for first top-10 of season.
2009 Season
Made 18 of 27 cuts, highlighted by top-five finishes early and late in the season.
-
Children's Miracle Network Classic: Closed the season with a T4 at the Children's Miracle Network Classic, missing the playoff by one stroke.
-
Shell Houston Open: After thumb surgery late in 2008, recorded his first top-10 of the season with a T3 at Shell Houston Open, playing the front nine 9-under par and the back nine even par for the week.
2008 Season
Had most successful year on the PGA TOUR, with several career-best numbers, including earnings ($1,370,771), cuts made (18), top-10 finishes (four) and top-25 finishes (nine).
-
AT&T National: Best finish was a T3 at the AT&T National, falling just shy of career-best finish on TOUR (a T2 at the 2006 Booz Allen Classic which was played just down the street from Congressional CC at TPC Avenel).
2007 Season
Season included more than $1.3 million in earnings, a defeat of Tiger Woods and a spot on the International Team for The Presidents Cup.
-
The Presidents Cup: A Captain's Pick by International team Captain Gary Player, went 1-4-0 in the competition at Montreal.
-
Travelers Championship: Closed with rounds of 66-66 to finish third at the Travelers Championship, second-best finish of PGA TOUR career. It was O'Hern's best finish of the year and his third top-10.
-
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Finished T5 at the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship. Defeated Lucas Glover, Rory Sabbatini and Tiger Woods (20 holes) before falling to Henrik Stenson, 1-up. It marked the second time in the event that he had knocked out Woods (2005, second round), the only player to accomplish that feat.
2006 Season
Made 10 cuts in 15 starts and had two top-10 finishes.
-
Booz Allen Classic: Finished T2 at the Booz Allen Classic, five strokes behind champion Ben Curtis. Posted consecutive 7-under 64s (career best) at TPC Avenel.
-
U.S. Open Championship: Made just his second start at the U.S. Open, finished T6, his first top-10 in a major championship (12 career starts in majors).
-
Australian PGA Championship: Chipped in from a greenside bunker on the fourth hole of a sudden-death playoff with Peter Lonard to win the Australian PGA Championship in mid-December.
-
Johnny Walker Classic: Finished second to Kevin Stadler at the Johnny Walker Classic in Perth, Australia.
2005 Season
Left-hander played TOUR as a Special Temporary Member. Member of the European Tour since 1999, finished 21st in the Order of Merit with four top-10s.
-
The Presidents Cup: Compiled a 2-3-0 record for International team in first Presidents Cup appearance.
-
the Memorial Tournament: Finished T6 in his first appearance at the Memorial Tournament for his third top-10 in six TOUR starts during the season. During the week joined the TOUR as a Special Temporary Member for the remainder of season.
-
MCI Heritage: Finished T9 at the MCI Heritage, his first top-10 in a stroke-place event on TOUR.
-
Masters Tournament: Made his first start at the Masters, finished T45.
-
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Playing in ninth career TOUR event, defeated two-time defending champion Tiger Woods in second round en route to T5 finish at Accenture Match Play Championship. Beat Charles Howell III, Woods and Luke Donald before falling to Ian Poulter, 3 and 1, in the quarterfinals.
-
Heineken Classic: Best finish on European Tour was runner-up at the Heineken Classic in homeland of Australia.
2004 Season
Enjoyed his best season on European Tour, with two seconds and a career-best 11 top-10s. Finished 12th on the European Tour Order of Merit.
-
Linde German Masters: Finished second at the Linde German Masters.
-
Open de France: Finished second at the French Open.
2003 Season
Finished 37th in the European Tour Order of Merit.
-
Telefonica Open de Madrid: Finished T2 at the Telefonica Open de Madrid.
-
The ANZ Championship: Finished T2 at the ANZ Championship.
2002 Season
71st in the European Tour Order of Merit with two top-10s.
2001 Season
Six top-10s led to 42nd finish on European Tour Order of Merit.
-
World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship: Reached the quarterfinals of the World Golf Championships-Accenture Match Play Championship in Australia.
2000 Season
Three top-10s on European Tour.
1999 Season
Came through European Tour Qualifying School on first attempt in 1998. Rookie posted two top-10s in 18 starts.