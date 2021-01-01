|
Mark R Brown
Full Name
6 ft, 1 in
185 cm
Height
235 lbs
--
Weight
September 14, 1966
Birthday
54
AGE
Boston, Massachusetts
Birthplace
Oyster Bay, New York
Residence
Wife: Debbie
Family
Eckerd College
College
1990
Turned Pro
$52,263
Career Earnings
Oyster Bay, NY, United States
City Plays From
International Victories (2)
National Teams
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
In late September, joined the exclusive "59 Club" when he fired an 11-under-par 59 in the second round of the Carrus Tauranga Open on the Charles Tour (named after New Zealand great Bob Charles) in Wellington, N.Z. Sank a 14-foot putt on his final hole to better his career best by three at Tauranga Golf Club. Had seven birdies and an eagle on his second nine to post 26. He would go on to win the tournament by two. Recorded top-10s on PGA Tour of Australasia in February (T6 at the Lexus of Backburn Heritage Classic) and March (second at New Zealand Open), finishing four back in the latter. Qualified for November 2013's World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, based on his 2013 PGA Tour of Australasia performance. Posted a T34 in Shanghai.
2013 Season
Made just one cut in four European Tour starts, with the highlight a T44 at his first Open Championship. In nine PGA TOUR of Australasia events, made five cuts and had four top-25s, his best being a T6 at the Emirates Australian Open.
2012 Season
In seven PGA Tour of Australasia starts, posted three top-four results and made six of seven cuts overall. Top finish was a runner-up showing at the New Zealand PGA Pro-Am Championship. Finished T3 at the Talisker Masters. Was fourth at the BMW New Zealand Open. Also competed in four Asian Tour events, recording a pair of sixth-place finishes–at the SK Telecom Open and the Thailand Open.
2011 Season
Once again, played in 28 European Tour events, recording three top-25s, with his best a T11 at the Irish Open. Slid to 154th on the Order of Merit.
2010 Season
Made 28 European Tour starts and 14 cuts, with his best finish a T4 at the Nordea Scandinavian Open. Added a T10 at the Maybank Malaysian Open for his only other top-10 performance. Broke into the top 100 on the Order of Merit, with $296,417 in earnings.
2009 Season
With European Tour membership, made nine cuts in 22 starts, which included a T3 at the Volvo China Open.
2008 Season
In the spring, won in consecutive weeks in India. Captured the Asian Tour's SAIL Open followed by the European Tour's Johnnie Walker Classic in New Delhi, India, finishing with a back-nine 31 to post a three-stroke victory over Greg Chalmers, Scott Strange and Taichiro Kiyota. Received invitations to play the World Golf Championships-CA Championship (76th), World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational (80th) and his first major, the PGA Championship (T24). Finished the season with a T5 at the Panasonic Open on the Japan Golf Tour and a T22 in the World Cup representing New Zealand, with teammate David Smail.
2007 Season
Competed primarily on the Asian Tour, playing 17 tournaments. Made 12 cuts and had four top-10s, all of which came over the last five weeks of the season.
2006 Season
Won New Zealand Order of Merit.
2005 Season
2003 Season
From 1996 to 2003, played in 20 events on the PGA Tour of Australasia. Making his Korn Ferry Tour debut, missed the cut at the Jacob's Creek Open Championship and the Clearwater Classic.
2002 Season
2001 Season
2000 Season
In four Australasian Tour starts, missed the cut in all four.
1999 Season
Missed the cut at the ANZ Players Championship on the Australasian Tour.
1997 Season
Missed the cut in his lone Australasian Tour start–the Air New Zealand Open.
1996 Season
Amateur Highlights