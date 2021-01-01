International Victories (2)

2008 SAIL Open [Asia]

SAIL Open [Asia] 2008 Johnnie Walker Classic [Eur]

National Teams

2008, 2018 World Cup

1994 World Amateur Team Championship

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2014 Season

In late September, joined the exclusive "59 Club" when he fired an 11-under-par 59 in the second round of the Carrus Tauranga Open on the Charles Tour (named after New Zealand great Bob Charles) in Wellington, N.Z. Sank a 14-foot putt on his final hole to better his career best by three at Tauranga Golf Club. Had seven birdies and an eagle on his second nine to post 26. He would go on to win the tournament by two. Recorded top-10s on PGA Tour of Australasia in February (T6 at the Lexus of Backburn Heritage Classic) and March (second at New Zealand Open), finishing four back in the latter. Qualified for November 2013's World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, based on his 2013 PGA Tour of Australasia performance. Posted a T34 in Shanghai.

2013 Season

Made just one cut in four European Tour starts, with the highlight a T44 at his first Open Championship. In nine PGA TOUR of Australasia events, made five cuts and had four top-25s, his best being a T6 at the Emirates Australian Open.

2012 Season

In seven PGA Tour of Australasia starts, posted three top-four results and made six of seven cuts overall. Top finish was a runner-up showing at the New Zealand PGA Pro-Am Championship. Finished T3 at the Talisker Masters. Was fourth at the BMW New Zealand Open. Also competed in four Asian Tour events, recording a pair of sixth-place finishes–at the SK Telecom Open and the Thailand Open.

2011 Season

Once again, played in 28 European Tour events, recording three top-25s, with his best a T11 at the Irish Open. Slid to 154th on the Order of Merit.

2010 Season

Made 28 European Tour starts and 14 cuts, with his best finish a T4 at the Nordea Scandinavian Open. Added a T10 at the Maybank Malaysian Open for his only other top-10 performance. Broke into the top 100 on the Order of Merit, with $296,417 in earnings.

2009 Season

With European Tour membership, made nine cuts in 22 starts, which included a T3 at the Volvo China Open.

2008 Season

In the spring, won in consecutive weeks in India. Captured the Asian Tour's SAIL Open followed by the European Tour's Johnnie Walker Classic in New Delhi, India, finishing with a back-nine 31 to post a three-stroke victory over Greg Chalmers, Scott Strange and Taichiro Kiyota. Received invitations to play the World Golf Championships-CA Championship (76th), World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational (80th) and his first major, the PGA Championship (T24). Finished the season with a T5 at the Panasonic Open on the Japan Golf Tour and a T22 in the World Cup representing New Zealand, with teammate David Smail.

2007 Season

Competed primarily on the Asian Tour, playing 17 tournaments. Made 12 cuts and had four top-10s, all of which came over the last five weeks of the season.

2006 Season

Won New Zealand Order of Merit.

2005 Season

ING New Zealand PGA Championship: At the Korn Ferry Tour's ING New Zealand PGA Championship, missed the cut in his only Tour start of the campaign.

2003 Season

From 1996 to 2003, played in 20 events on the PGA Tour of Australasia. Making his Korn Ferry Tour debut, missed the cut at the Jacob's Creek Open Championship and the Clearwater Classic.

Holden New Zealand Open: Lone made cut on the Australasian Tour was a 66th-place showing at the Holden New Zealand Open.

Lone made cut on the Australasian Tour was a 66th-place showing at the Holden New Zealand Open. New Zealand Open: In 2003, best finish was T7 in the New Zealand Open.

2002 Season

Australian PGA Championship: Top Australasian Tour finish was a T16 at the Australian PGA Championship, thanks to an opening 68 and a closing 69.

2001 Season

New Zealand Open: Top finish of the campaign came in his first start of the Australasian Tour season–a T7 at the New Zealand Open Championship. Recovered from an opening 75 to shoot rounds of 67-69-66 over his final 54 holes.

2000 Season

In four Australasian Tour starts, missed the cut in all four.

1999 Season

Missed the cut at the ANZ Players Championship on the Australasian Tour.

1997 Season

Missed the cut in his lone Australasian Tour start–the Air New Zealand Open.

1996 Season

Air New Zealand Open: Finished T28 at the Air New Zealand Open.

Amateur Highlights