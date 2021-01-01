|
Craig Lile
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
October 21, 1976
Birthday
44
AGE
Capetown, South Africa
Birthplace
Rogers, Arkansas
Residence
Single
Family
University of Arkansas (2001)
College
2001
Turned Pro
$773,958
Career Earnings
Little Rock, AR, United States
City Plays From
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
Did not play during the season. Has been granted a Minor Medical Extension for 2013. Has made only one start in the past three years.
2011 Season
Was granted a Minor Medical Extension for 2012. Missed the cut in his only start, the WNB Golf Classic.
2010 Season
Did not play during the season.
2009 Season
In three Korn Ferry Tour starts, made one cut, a T41 at the WNB Golf Classic. Entered the final round tied for 19th but a final-round 73 dropped him to a T41.
2008 Season
Made two cuts in 11 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a season-best T14 at the Fort Smith Classic. Member of the Korn Ferry Tour from 2003-06.
2007 Season
Played his rookie season on the PGA TOUR, finishing No. 186 on the money list, with $255,659. Got off to a slow start, making just five cuts in his first 14 starts but finished the year with 10 straight weekend appearances. Top-25s came at the Viking Classic (T22) and the Turning Stone Championship (T25).
2006 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a career-best six top-10 finishes. Finished the season No. 27 on the money list, with $186,840. Ranked No. 6 in Putting Average (1.745) and No. 7 in Birdie Average (4.09). Strong start to the season with T16 finishes at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship and the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs.
2005 Season
Failed to crack the top 25 in his first 12 starts of the season.
2004 Season
Made the cut in 15 of 21 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished inside the top 25 on seven occasions. Ranked No. 48 on the final money list, with $121,469.
2003 Season
Began the season with no status and became one of record eight players who played their way onto the Korn Ferry Tour. Made the cut in nine of 16 events and ended the season No. 48 on the money list, with $96,937. Posted top-10s at the Omaha Classic (second) and the Virginia Beach Open (T9). Played on the South African mini-tour from 2001-03. Had four top-10 finishes in 14 starts and was No. 7 on the season-long Order of Merit. Lost a playoff to Todd Rossetti at the 2003 Abilene Open on the Tight Lies Tour.