×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Craig Lile
Craig Lile

Craig Lile

South AfricaSouth Africa
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
44
AGE
2001
Turned Pro
University of Arkansas (2001)
College
Capetown, South Africa
Birthplace
5  ft, 11  in
180 cm
Height
170 lbs
77 kg
Weight
44
AGE
2001
Turned Pro
University of Arkansas (2001)
College
Capetown, South Africa
Birthplace
--
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2011)
--
Official Money (2011)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2011)
72.50
Scoring Average (2011)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Craig Lile
Craig Lile
South AfricaSouth Africa
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Craig Lile

Full Name

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

Height

170 lbs

77 kg

Weight

October 21, 1976

Birthday

44

AGE

Capetown, South Africa

Birthplace

Rogers, Arkansas

Residence

Single

Family

University of Arkansas (2001)

College

2001

Turned Pro

$773,958

Career Earnings

Little Rock, AR, United States

City Plays From

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

  • 2004 Lost to Charley Hoffman, Jeff Gove, Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic

Personal

  • Father, who maintains a 7-handicap, got him started in the game. Splits time between Arkansas and South Africa.

Special Interests

  • Cricket, rugby

Career Highlights

2012 Season

Did not play during the season. Has been granted a Minor Medical Extension for 2013. Has made only one start in the past three years.

2011 Season

Was granted a Minor Medical Extension for 2012. Missed the cut in his only start, the WNB Golf Classic.

2010 Season

Did not play during the season.

2009 Season

In three Korn Ferry Tour starts, made one cut, a T41 at the WNB Golf Classic. Entered the final round tied for 19th but a final-round 73 dropped him to a T41.

2008 Season

Made two cuts in 11 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a season-best T14 at the Fort Smith Classic. Member of the Korn Ferry Tour from 2003-06.

2007 Season

Played his rookie season on the PGA TOUR, finishing No. 186 on the money list, with $255,659. Got off to a slow start, making just five cuts in his first 14 starts but finished the year with 10 straight weekend appearances. Top-25s came at the Viking Classic (T22) and the Turning Stone Championship (T25).

2006 Season

Made the cut in 14 of 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a career-best six top-10 finishes. Finished the season No. 27 on the money list, with $186,840. Ranked No. 6 in Putting Average (1.745) and No. 7 in Birdie Average (4.09). Strong start to the season with T16 finishes at the Livermore Valley Wine Country Championship and the BMW Charity Pro-Am at The Cliffs.

  • PalmettoPride Classic: Followed by a T4 at the PalmettoPride Classic in late October after holding a share of the first-round lead.
  • Utah Energy Solutions Championship: Was T9 at the Utah EnergySolutions Championship.
  • Legend Financial Group Classic Presented by Cynergies Solutions: Posted back-to-back, top-10 finishes to start September with the first at the Legend Financial Group Classic finishing T8.
  • Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Finished T3 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open, three strokes behind tournament champion Kevin Johnson.
  • Peek'n Peak Classic: Next top-10 was a T8 outing at the Peek'n Peak Classic.
  • Athens Regional Foundation Classic: Had a runner-up showing at the inaugural Athens Regional Foundation Classic. Held the second-round lead at 15-under-par 129 and was then tied with Paul Gow after 54 holes with a then-Tour-low, 18-under-par 198. Eventually fell by three strokes to Gow, collecting $54,000 for the second-place finish.

2005 Season

Failed to crack the top 25 in his first 12 starts of the season.

  • Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek 'n Peak Resort: Put together rounds of 69-72-71-68 for an 8-under 280 at the Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek'n Peak Resort for his first top-10 finish of the 2005 campaign. Was T7, six shots behind champion Esteban Toledo.

2004 Season

Made the cut in 15 of 21 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. Finished inside the top 25 on seven occasions. Ranked No. 48 on the final money list, with $121,469.

  • Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic: Had his best showing of the season at the Permian Basin Charity Golf Classic. Made it to a playoff with eventual winner Charley Hoffman and Jeff Gove, finishing at 6-under-par 282 after rounds of 72-71-67-72. Collected $39,600 for his efforts.
  • Lake Erie Charity Classic at Peek 'n Peak Resort: Posted at the Lake Erie Charity Classic with a T9.
  • LaSalle Bank Open: Placed T10 at the LaSalle Bank Open.
  • Chitimacha Louisiana Open: Started the season with a T7 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, two of four top-10s on the season.

2003 Season

Began the season with no status and became one of record eight players who played their way onto the Korn Ferry Tour. Made the cut in nine of 16 events and ended the season No. 48 on the money list, with $96,937. Posted top-10s at the Omaha Classic (second) and the Virginia Beach Open (T9). Played on the South African mini-tour from 2001-03. Had four top-10 finishes in 14 starts and was No. 7 on the season-long Order of Merit. Lost a playoff to Todd Rossetti at the 2003 Abilene Open on the Tight Lies Tour.

  • Omaha Classic: Set a Tour-record by making 31 birdies in Omaha. Birdied the final four holes for a 12-under-par 60 in the second round at Omaha to break The Champions Club course record. His 60 was also the lowest round posted on Tour in 2003. Shared the 36-hole lead with Todd Rose. Fired a final-round 65 but wound up two shots back of champion Bo Van Pelt, who carded a 62 to vault to title. Second-place check of $59,400 secured his playing status for the remainder of the year.