International Victories (19)
-
1995 PTT Performa Championship [Thai]
-
1996 Sabah Masters [Asia]
-
2001 Alcatel Singapore Open [Asia]
-
2001 Volvo Masters of Malaysia [Asia]
-
2001 Singha TPC Championship [Thai]
-
2004 Mercuries Taiwan Masters [Asia]
-
2005 Enjoy Jakarta Standard Chartered Indonesia Open [Asia]
-
2005 Taiwan Open [Asia]
-
2005 Hero Honda Indian Open [Asia]
-
2005 Carlsberg Masters Vietnam [Asia]
-
2005 Enjoy Jakarta Standard Chartered Indonesia Open [Eur]
-
2008 Bangkok Airways Open [Asia]
-
2009 Macau Open [Asia]
-
2009 Heritage Melaka Classic [Mal]
-
2009 Dongfeng Nissan Teana Open [China]
-
2010 Yeangder Tournament Players Championship [Asia]
-
2012 Queen's Cup [Asia]
-
2012 Selangor Masters [Asia]
-
2012 Hero Indian Open [Asia]
National Teams
- 2003, 2005 Dynasty Cup
- 2006, 2007 Royal Trophy
Personal
- Possesses an unorthodox swing, where his hands move directly above his head at the apex of his backswing. Has a long, extended follow-through. Says of his swing: "It worked well for me during my amateur days, and it works now."
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2018 Season
-
The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: Wiratchant was a first-round co-leader after opening with a 7-under 65 at The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex. He went on to finish T6.
2013 Season
-
Indonesia PGA Championship: After shooting an opening, 1-under 71 at the Indonesia PGA Championship on the Japan Golf Tour, completed his final 54 holes in 14-under (68-66-68) to T7, four shots behind winner Choi Ho-Sung.
-
Indonesia Open: Again had success in Indonesia, finishing T6 at the Asian Tour's Indonesia Open in Jakarta. Enjoyed a second-round 64, a score that gave him a tie for low round of the tournament.
2012 Season
Named the Asian Tour Player of the Year as he earned his second order of merit title on that Tour, easily outdistancing second-place finisher Marcus Fraser by almost $200,000. At 14 days short of his 46th birthday, he became the oldest Asian Tour player to win the money title.
-
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: At the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, was T39 outside Shenzhen, China.
-
CIMB Classic: Played in the CIMB Classic in Malaysia for a second consecutive season, finishing T16 at The Mines G&CC on the strength of a 65-68-66 finish.
-
Mercuries Taiwan Masters: Finished T9 at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters.
-
ISPS Handa Singapore Classic: Finished T6 at the ISPS Handa Singapore Classic.
-
Kskandar Johor Open: In his final event of the campaign, shot rounds of 69-65 over the final 36 holes of the Kskandar Johor Open in Malaysia to finish T5 and wrap up the order of merit title.
-
Handa Faldo Cambodian Classic: Another top-10 came at the Handa Faldo Cambodian Classic with a T10.
-
CIMB Niaga Indonesian Masters: Had one other runner-up finish, at the CIMB Niaga Indonesian Masters in Jakarta. Battled Lee Westwood all weekend, shooting rounds of 66-67 in the final two rounds. Still fell to the Englishman by two strokes.
-
Yeangder Tournament Players Championship: Had another close call, this time at the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship, an event he won two years earlier. This time, Bhullar got the better of him in Taiwan, winning by four strokes at Linkou International G&CC in Taipei.
-
Hero Indian Open: Picked up his third title of the year when he shot four rounds in the 60s to win the Hero Indian Open. Shot a final-round 66, including a birdie on the 72nd hole to get into a playoff with Richie Ramsay, then prevailed on the first extra hole when he made another birdie.
-
Selangor Masters: Won his second tournament of the campaign, the Selangor Masters at Kota Permai G&CC in Malaysia. At the early September event, shot four rounds in the 60s (66-69-68-69) to cruise to a three-shot victory over Gaganjeet Bhullar.
-
Volvik Hildesheim Open: In his next start finished T2, at the Volvik Hildesheim Open J Golf Series, a stroke behind winner Lee In-Woo in South Korea.
-
Queen's Cup: Won for the first time in more than two years when he captured the Queen's Cup on the Asian Tour. Shot a final-round 68 at Santiburi GC in Thailand to defeat Juvic Pagunsan and Siddikur by three strokes.
2011 Season
Went winless but still contended in a pair of events.
-
Macau Open: At the Macau Open in mid-September, he made a late rally, shooting a final-round 66 to finish solo third, four strokes behind winner Chan Yih-Shin.
-
Mercuries Taiwan Masters: Was solo second at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters, coming up three shots short of winner Lu Wei-Chih.
2010 Season
Made two PGA TOUR appearances late in the season.
-
World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: T6 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.
-
CIMB Asia Pacific Classic Malaysia: Was T33 at the unofficial CIMB Asia Pacific Classic in Kuala Lumpur.
-
Iskandar Johor Open: Added a pair of T8s to round out his season, at the Iskandar Johor Open and in his final start of the year, at the Black Mountain Masters in Hua Hin, Thailand.
-
Worldwide Holdings Selangor Masters: Added another third-place showing, at the Worldwide Holdings Selangor Masters in August. Rounds of 69-70-72-68 left him T3 in Malaysia, a stroke out of the Angelo Que-Chris Rodgers playoff that Que won.
-
Queen's Cup: Was runner-up at the Queen's Cup falling by two strokes to fellow countryman Chawalit Plaphol at the event in Thailand, at Santiburi Samui CC.
-
Air Bagan Myanmar Open: First top-10 of the season came at the Air Bagan Myanmar Open. Jumped into contention with a second-round 65 but had no answer for Tetsuji Hiratsuka, who blitzed the field for a 10-shot victory. Eventually shot a final-round 69 to T3, 11 shots behind Hiratsuka.
-
Yeangder Tournament Players Championship: Won the weather-shortened, 54-hole Yeangder Tournament Players Championship in Taiwan. Was declared the champion when Typhoon Fanapi prevented officials from conducting the final round. Shot a third-round, 2-under 70 that left him at 10-under, a stroke ahead of fellow Thai player Chinnarat Phadungsil.
2009 Season
Began his season with three missed cuts but then missed only two more the rest of the way in his 18 final starts.
-
Omega European Masters: Best finish outside his victory was a T11 at the Omega European Masters, on the strength of a pair of 67s on the weekend.
-
Macau Open: Earned a victory for a third consecutive season, this time at the Macau Open in September. Shot four sub-70 rounds (67-68-66-68) at Macau G&CC to cruise to a healthy six-shot victory over Gaganjeet Bhullar. Not only was it his only victory of the season, it was his only top-10.
2008 Season
-
Iskandar Johor Open: In Malaysia, at the Iskandar Johor Open, was in contention all week. Began the final round in solo second, a stroke behind Niclas Fasth. Shot a 1-under 71 Sunday but watched as Retief Goosen fired a 6-under 66 to take the title by two strokes.
-
Mercuries Taiwan Masters: Almost picked up a second title, at both the Mercuries Taiwan Masters and the Iskandar Johor Open, finishing second in both events. In Taiwan, entered the final round a stroke behind Taiwan's Lu Wen-Teh and finished two back when he shot a final-rond 72 to Lu's 71.
-
Bangkok Airways Open: Won the Bangkok Airways Open, giving him wins in his last two campaigns. In early August, shot weekend 68s after opening 66-69 to roll to a three-shot victory over Japan's Shintaro Kai in Thailand.
2007 Season
-
Johnnie Walker Cambodian Open: Played well late in the year, at the Johnnie Walker Cambodian Open, finishing T3 at Phokeethra CC.
-
Midea China Classic: After going winless the previous year, won his ninth title, the Midea China Classic at Royal Orchid International GC in Guangzhou. Shot a final-round 67 to force his way into a playoff with Scotland's Simon Yates and fellow countryman Chinarat Phadungsil. Won on the fourth extra hole, beating Phadungsil after Yates bowed out following the first playoff hole.
2006 Season
Only missed two cuts in his 19 Asian Tour starts, with five top-10s.
-
World Golf Championships-American Express Championship: Played in his first World Golf Championships events, the American Express Championship. Again started strong, with a pair of 71s before faltering to a 75-74 finish at The Grove in Hertfordshire, England.
-
The Open Championship: Played in his first major championship, qualifying for The Open Championship. With a 71-68 start at Royal Liverpool GC, found himself in a 13-way tie for ninth at the halfway mark. Came in with a 74-72 performance on the weekend to T31.
-
Sony Open in Hawaii: Made his PGA TOUR debut, at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he missed the cut.
-
Volvo Masters: Finished his season with a solo fourth at the Volvo Masters of Asia. Shot a second-round 65 to move up the leaderboard.
-
Taiwan Open: In his next tournament, was T4 at the Taiwan Open.
-
Kolon-Hana Bank Korea Open: In South Korea late in the summer, was T6 at the Kolon-Hana Bank Korea Open.
-
Crowne Plaza Open: In his next start, at the Crowne Plaza Open, was T4.
-
Bangkok Airways Open: First rop-10 came at the Bangkok Airways Open, where he T8 after struggling to a final-round 74.
2005 Season
Had a dominant season on the Asian Tour, winning four times and earning a career-high $510,123 (U.S.) to take that Tour's order of merit crown.
-
Enjoy Jakarta Standard Chartered Indonesia Open: Won the first of his championships at the Enjoy Jakarta Standard Chartered Indonesia Open. Had three 63s in his victory, along with a third-round 66, to win by five strokes over Raphael Jacquelin at the co-sanctioned Asian Tour and European Tour event. His 25-under 255 was an all-time low on either Tour but it went unrecognized because officials allowed players to use preferred lies.
-
KT&G Maekyung Open: Just missed on a fifth title, finishing solo second to Choi Sang-Ho in South Korea, at the KT&G Maekyung Open in Seoul.
-
Carlsberg Masters Vietnam: A month after his victory in India, won again, at the Carlsberg Masters Vietnam, with a 7-under 281, two shots better than Chris Rodgers at Chi Linh Start G&CC in Hanoi.
-
Hero Honda Indian Open: Won the Hero Honda Indian Open by two strokes over Gaurav Ghei at Delhi GC in late October.
-
Taiwan Open: Win No. 2 came at the Taiwan Open at Chang Gung GC. Came from off the pace in the final round, shooting an 8-under 64 to edge past the field and defeat Chapchai Nirat by a shot.
2004 Season
-
Mercuries Taiwan Masters: Lone victory of the campaign came at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters in mid-September under difficult scoring conditions at the Taiwan G&CC in Taipei. Overcame a final-round, 2-over 74 to hang on an defeat Chen Yuan-Chi and Chris Williams by two shots with a 5-under 283.
2001 Season
-
Singha TPC Championship: Won title of the Singha TPC Championship in Thailand.
-
Volvo Masters of Malaysia: Placed first at the Volvo Masters of Malaysia.
-
Alcatel Singapore Open: Earned multiple titles for the first time in his career starting at the Alcatel Singapore Open.
1996 Season
-
Sabah Masters: Won on the Asian Tour for the first time, taking the title at the Sabah Masters, defeating Jeff Wagner and Lin Chih-Chen by two strokes.
1995 Season
-
PTT Performa Championship: Won his first professional title when he took home top honors at his homeland's PTT Performa Championship.