Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2019 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour: 2005
PGA TOUR: 2010
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2014 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper
International Victories (5)
1997 Tasmanian Open [Aus]
1998 Tasmanian Open [Aus]
2005 Victorian PGA Championship [Aus]
2006 Queensland PGA Championship [Aus]
2006 Queensland Masters [Aus]
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
2010 Lost to Jonathan Byrd, Martin Laird, Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2012 Lost to Nick Flanagan, BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation
Personal
- Growing up, played every other sport but golf including Aussie rules, cricket, tennis, soccer and basketball. Did not start playing golf until age 15, using an old set of his grandmother's clubs.
- Non-golf related jobs include working as a sports reporter and a bartender.
- Lists qualifying for the 2003 Open Championship with wife, Katie, on the bag, as his biggest thrill in golf.
- Lists Peter Daicos (Australian football legend) as his hero.
- Favorite golf course played is St. Andrews.
- Favorite professional team is the Collingwood Football Club. Favorite book is Confessions of an Economic Hitman. Favorite food is steak.
Special Interests
- Horses, movies, greyhound racing, American politics
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Safeway Open: Held a share of the 54-hole lead at the Safeway Open before finishing T23. Marked the first 54-hole lead/co-lead of his PGA TOUR career. Made birdie or better on 75.00 percent of par 5s, tied with Bud Cauley for best in the field.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
2020 Season
Recorded one top-10 and finished the season No. 143 in the FedExCup standings, failing to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs for the eighth consecutive season. Made eight cuts in 17 starts, highlighted by a T7 at the Safeway Open.
Safeway Open: Finished T7 at the Safeway Open to earn his best result on TOUR since the 2018 Barbasol Championship (T7). Played the par-4s in 7-under, tied for best in the field.
2019 Season
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco: Carded weekend rounds of 64-69 to rise to T11 at 13-under at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Kraft Nabisco. The finish secured his return to the PGA TOUR for the 2019-20 season.
Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Held a share of the first-round lead after firing a 7-under 64 on Thursday, eventually finishing T11 at 7-under 277.
Savannah Golf Championship: Used rounds of 69-67 on the weekend to finish solo-sixth in Savannah.
Panama Championship: Used a 65 on Saturday to move up the leaderboard before finishing T5 for the week at 3-under.
2018 Season
Barbasol Championship: Birdied seven of his first nine holes in round two at Keene Trace Golf Club en route to an 8-under 64 at the Barbasol Championship. Closed with rounds of 69 amidst several weather delays to finish T7.
Rex Hospital Open: Birdied the final hole of the Rex Hospital Open to finish the week T6. Lives on the ninth hole of the host course, TPC Wakefield Plantation.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Partnered fellow Australian Greg Chalmers to shoot 16-under at TPC Louisiana and post a T10 finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. One of 12 teams to avoid an over-par round at TPC Louisiana during the week. Via social media outreach, sold space on his hat to a sponsor for the week and donated the money to his teammate's charity, MAXimum Chances.
2017 Season
Made the cut in 14 of 23 starts on the PGA TOUR. Finished the season No. 144 in the FedExCup standings. Made five starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, recording two top-10s and four cuts made. Ended the Finals at 29th on the money list (excluding the 25). Qualified for Korn Ferry Tour Finals via FedExCup points. Finished the Regular Season at No. 137 on the money list. Recorded two top-10 finishes in five starts.Finished the Finals at No. 54.
Rex Hospital Open: T7 at the Rex Hospital Open.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Finished T10 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his first top-10 on TOUR since finishing T10 at the 2015 AT&T Byron Nelson. Highlighted by a second-round 5-under 66 at Monterey Peninsula Country Club, posted his first top-10 in six starts at Pebble Beach.
2016 Season
On the PGA TOUR, claimed a pair of top-25 finishes in 15 starts. Finished 168th in the FedExCup standings.
DAP Championship: Played in three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, highlighted by a T10 in the first event, the DAP Championship. Finished 49th in the final priority-ranking order to secure PGA TOUR status for the 2016-17 season.
Barracuda Championship: Best finish was T13 at the Barracuda Championship in the modified stableford scoring event.
Rex Hospital Open: Collected the first of two top-10s on the Korn Ferry Tour in his first start of the season, with a T4 showing at the Rex Hospital Open. Fired the best final round of the day with a 4-under 67 to finish at 10-under.
2015 Season
Made 13 of 23 cuts with one top-finish in first year on TOUR since 2013. Finished No. 150 in final FedExCup standings. Played in all four Korn Ferry Tour Finals events to try to improve status but finished No. 83 on that money list.
Wyndham Championship: Was in contention going into Sunday in the final event of the year at the Wyndham Championship. His bid to make the FedExCup Playoffs was derailed by a final-round 74 in Greensboro.
AT&T Byron Nelson: Picked up his first top-10 at the AT&T Byron Nelson (T10) with four under-par rounds, including a 64 Friday. Marked his first top-10 finish since a T7 at the 2011 John Deere Classic.
2014 Season
Finished the year with 20 starts, which included a win, a T3, four top-10s and five top-25. Officially secured his 2014-15 PGA TOUR card at the conclusion of the Regular Season in late-August (14th on the money list), setting up his return to the PGA TOUR, where he was last a member in 2013.
Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Birdied the 72nd hole of the Price Cutter Championship in August to earn his first Korn Ferry Tour Victory. Fired an opening-round 64 to lead by one shot. Carded rounds of 68-68 and was in a three-way tie for the lead heading into Sunday. Birdied three of the last four holes, including one for the win on the final hole to secure a one-stroke victory over Zac Blair, Brandt Jobe, Michael Kim and Carlos Sainz, Jr. Hit his drive on the par-5 18th into the left rough, then a hybrid approach went over the green. After receiving a free drop from a sprinkler head, got up and down from off the green for the win. His first round Thursday featured a 7-under 29, one off the best nine of the year.
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: In June, finished the third round of the Air Capital Classic T23, eight strokes off the lead. Caught fire Sunday, making eight birdies in his first 14 holes in a bogey-free 62. He finished T3.
El Bosque Mexico Championship: Recorded rounds of 70-72 through 36 holes at the El Bosque GC and weekend rounds of 69-71. Finished T9 at the El Bosque Mexico Championship in April.
Brasil Champions Presented by HSBC: Posted 68-68 in the opening rounds of the Brasil Champions. Followed a Saturday 69 with a bogey-free 64 Sunday to move to T9, a jump of 25 spots.
2013 Season
Made 13 cuts in 21 PGA TOUR starts in his third full season TOUR season. Ended the season No. 158 on the FedExCup Points list.
Australian PGA Championship: In early November, finished solo fourth at the Australian PGA Championship. Had weekend rounds of 67-68 at RACV Royal Pines Resort to finish seven shots short of winner Adam Scott.
Hotel Fitness Championship: Made one of four cuts in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, a T32 at the Hotel Fitness Championship.
Puerto Rico Open presented by seepuertorico.com: Best week was a T14 at the Puerto Rico Open, where he held a share of the first-round lead with Andres Romero.
2012 Season
Wound up No. 13 on the money list and earn 2013 PGA TOUR playing privileges. Ended the year No. 3 on Tour in Greens in Regulation.
Emirates Australian Open: Finished third in the Emirates Australian Open in December, just two shot off Peter Senior's winning score at the Lakes GC in Sydney.
Web.com Tour Championship at TPC Craig Ranch: Closed his season with a T19 at the Web.com Tour Championship near Dallas.
Miccosukee Championship: Was on the leaderboard through the first two rounds at the Miccosukee Championship before a pair of over-par rounds on the weekend eventually dropped him to a T9 finish.
WNB Golf Classic: Added his third runner-up finish in late September at the WNB Golf Classic where he was T2, one stroke behind winner Luke Guthrie. Started the final round at Midland CC two shots back of leader, and defending champion, Danny Lee and moved into the lead early with an eagle at the par-5 fourth hole. Held or shared the lead during most of the day but stumbled with bogeys at Nos. 16 and 17 and failed to birdie the closing hole. Earned enough money to jump from No. 16 to No. 8 on the money list and lock up a spot on the PGA TOUR for the 2013 season.
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Lost in a playoff to countryman Nick Flanagan at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. Fired a 5-under 66 in the final round at Thornblade Club and finished at 15-under 271. Held the outright lead at 16-under but bogeyed his final hole of regulation. Watched as Flanagan, playing in the group behind him, rolled in a 12-foot birdie putt to force the first playoff of the season. Lost the playoff on the third extra hole when his tee shot found the trees to the left, forcing him to chip back onto the fairway. Eventually made a double bogey-6 to Flanagan's par-4. Second-place check of $64,800 moved him from No. 19 to No. 6 on the money list at the one-third mark of the season.
Panama Claro Championship: Rounds of 66-67 on the weekend led to a T2 finish at the Panama Claro Championship, equaling his best on the Tour since a T2 at the 2009 Stonebrae Classic.
2011 Season
In his sophomore TOUR season, he claimed three top-25 finishes in 12 starts. Made 10 Korn Ferry Tour starts.
Soboba Golf Classic: T15 at the Soboba Golf Classic his best showing.
John Deere Classic: Lone top-10 finish of the PGA TOUR season came thanks to four rounds in the 60s at the John Deere Classic, where he finished T7. It was just the second time in his TOUR career he posted four consecutive rounds in the 60s in an event. 2010: Entering the year, his only previous TOUR start came at the 2003 Open Championship, where he posted scores of 76-77 and missed the cut at Royal St. George's. Learned at Shell Houston Open he had received the final sponsor's exemption. Held co-lead with Kevin Stadler after first-round 67, eventually finishing T35.
2010 Season
Made 25 starts in his rookie year.
Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Lost in a playoff at the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open when Jonathan Byrd made a hole-in-one on the fourth extra hole (par-3 17th hole). The playoff loss marked first top-10 finish on TOUR in 24 career starts. Moved from No. 185 to No. 144 with the runner-up finish. Career-best 9-under 62 in the third-round moved him within two strokes of third-round lead Martin Laird. Recorded a bogey-free 4-under 67 in the final round to get into a playoff with Laird and Byrd.
Shell Houston Open: Was about to tee off in Monday qualifier for Shell Houston Open when he got word he was offered the final sponsor exemption after Edoardo Molinari, who finished second the week before, withdrew from the tournament. Held co-lead with Kevin Stadler after first-round 67, eventually finishing T35.
2009 Season
Finished No. 8 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list to earn his PGA TOUR card. Did not win on Tour but had eight top-10s, including a pair of runner-up efforts.
Nationwide Tour Championship at Daniel Island: Ended his season with a T5 at the Web.com Tour Championship.
Chattanooga Classic Presented by Black Creek: Continued his strong play in Tennessee with a T3 at the Chattanooga Classic.
Soboba Classic: Enjoyed a top-10 at the Soboba Classic in California, where he T6.
Nationwide Tour Players Cup: Added a runner-up finish at the Players Cup, winding up three strokes back of winner Tom Gillis.
The Rex Hospital Open: Finished T7 at both The Rex Hospital Open and the Melwood Prince George's County Open.
Athens Regional Foundation Classic: Collected his second top-10 with a T9 at the Athens Regional Foundation Classic.
Stonebrae Classic: Matched his (then) career-best finish with a T2 at the Stonebrae Classic. A check for $52,800 was the largest of his career and also moved him to No. 14 on the money list.
2008 Season
Made 12 cuts in 22 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing No. 62 on the money list.
Australian Masters: Finished T51 at the Australian Masters in his homeland late in the season.
WNB Golf Classic: Took a trip to Australia for the birth of his second child and returned to finish T8 at the WNB Golf Classic, shooting a third-round 66. Played in the final group with countryman and eventual winner, Marc Leishman.
Northeast Pennsylvania Classic: Earned a (then) career-best T2 finish at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic, moving from No. 89 to No. 52 on the money list.
HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship: Posted just the third top-10 finish of his career–and first since 2005–with a T9 at the rain-shortened HSBC New Zealand PGA Championship.
2007 Season
Made two Korn Ferry Tour starts, with one made cut.
Jacob's Creek Open Championship: T22 at the Jacob's Creek Open Championship.
2006 Season
Made just six starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with one made cut.
2005 Season
Concluded the Korn Ferry Tour season No. 73 on the money list, with $68,658. Notched two top-10 finishes.
Gila River Golf Classic presented by Wild Horse Pass: Best finish was T4 at the Gila River Golf Classic. A 15-under 273 left him five shots behind tournament champion David McKenzie.
2003 Season
The Open Championship: Qualified for his first major championship and played in The Open Championship, where he missed the cut.
Jacob's Creek Open: Finished T14 at the Jacob's Creek Open.
Amateur Highlights
- Winner of the 1998 Malaysian Amateur.