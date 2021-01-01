International Victories (4)
2012 Thailand Open [OneAsia]
2013 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters [Eur]
2015 Lyoness Open [Eur]
2016 BMW PGA Championship [Eur]
National Teams
- 2013, 2016 World Cup
- 2016 Ryder Cup
- 2009, 2013 Seve Trophy
- 2016 Eurasia Cup
Personal
- Was an avid soccer player until injuring a knee at age 14 and turned to golf.
Special Interests
- Cars, mountain biking, music, soccer
Career Highlights
2018 Season
KLM Open: Recorded his third runner-up finish of the European Tour season at the KLM Open. Started the final round with a one-shot lead, but fell off the lead after making a double bogey on the par-4 12th. Needing a birdie on the 72nd hole to force a playoff, Wood three-putted for par and came one stroke shy of earning his fourth European Tour title.
2016 Season
Advanced to the weekend in two of his four major championship starts.
Ryder Cup: Making his first-ever start at the Ryder Cup, went 1-1 in his two matches in the European team's 17-11 loss to the United States at Hazeltine.
U.S. Open: Finished T23 at the U.S. Open.
Masters Tournament: Finished T42 at the Masters Tournament.
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard: In addition to his finish at Oakmont, a T20 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard marked his only other top-25 finish in eight PGA TOUR starts.
Omega Dubai Desert Classic: T8 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.
Lyoness Open: T6 at the Lyoness Open.
BMW PGA Championship: Recorded the biggest of his three European Tour titles at the BMW PGA Championship, holding off Rikard Karlberg by one stroke and Masters champion Danny Willett by two strokes. Seized the lead during the final round by equaling Willett's tournament-record front-nine score of 29 from earlier in the week, moving out to a four-stroke lead at the turn over clubhouse leader Karlberg, who closed with a 65. Struggled on the final holes, with three bogeys during a four-hole stretch on Nos. 14-17, but a nondescript par on the final hole was good for a final-round 69 and one-stroke victory. The win came in his seventh appearance at the BMW PGA Championship (fourth in 2015 was his previous-best finish) and 195th European Tour start. Became the first Englishman to win the event since Luke Donald in 2012.
2015 Season
NedBank Golf Challenge: Finished third at the NedBank Golf Challenge.
Turkish Airlines Open: Had a strong showing in late-October, early November in Turkey, finishing fifth at the Turkish Airlines Open. Four under-par rounds at The Montgomerie Maxx Royal, including back-to-back 66s to open the tournament in Antalya, gave him a fifth-place finish.
Portugal Masters: At the Portugal Masters, finished alone in second, nine shots behind dominant winner Andy Sullivan. Still posted four sub-70 rounds during the week at Oceanico Victoria GC.
British Masters: Picked up an additional top-10 in mid-October, a T9 with three others at the British Masters. Finished six strokes behind winner Matthew Fitzpatrick.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Enjoyed weekend rounds of 65-65 at St. Andrews' Old Course to move up the leaderboard and into a T4 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland. Tied with Bernd Wiesberger, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Benjamin Hebert and Joakim Lagergren.
Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play: Made it to the quarterfinals of the Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play in Aberdeen, Scotland. Qualified for the round of 16 with a 2-up victory over Julien Quesne before falling, 5 and 4, to David Howell.
Lyoness Open: Won his second career European Tour event when he held off Rafael Cabrera-Bello at the Lyoness Open in Austria in mid-June. Opened and closed with a pair of 67s at Diamond CC to defeat Cabrera-Bello by two shots. Entered the final round five shots behind 54-hole leader Gregory Bourdy but made up ground quickly, with birdies on two of his first three holes Sunday. Added three more along the way, while Bourdy was shooting a 6-over 78. The victory moved him back inside the Official World Golf Ranking top 100 (No. 78) for the first time since mid-2014.
Trophy Hassan II: Had a solid showing in late-March at the Trophy Hassan II, finishing T3 with five others at Golf du Palais Royal in Morocco. Shot rounds of 67-72-74-67 to finish two shots behind winner Richie Ramsay.
BMW PGA Championship: Had weekend rounds of 68-67 at the BMW PGA Championship in late-May to T2 with Thongchai Jaidee, six shots shy of winner Beyong Hun An. On his fifth shot of the day, made a hole-in-one at the par-3 second hole.
2014 Season
Portugal Masters: Fired rounds of 68-64 to T7 at the weather-shortened Portugal Masters.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: In October, finished T9 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, thanks to four under-par rounds at the three-course event in Scotland.
Race to Dubai: Finished the European Tour season ranked 64th in the Race to Dubai standings and didn't qualify for any of the final four events. In mid-May, shot rounds of 73-70-69-75 to T7 with three others at the Open de Espana, three shots out of the Miguel Angel Jimenez-Richard Green-Thomas Pieters playoff.
Irish Open: Had four rounds at par or better to T8 with five others at the Irish Open.
2013 Season
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: In his first start at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, opened with a 4-under 66 at Firestone CC. Ensuing rounds of 68-70-71 resulted in a T7 with Bill Haas.
The Open Championship: Lone made cut in two major championship appearances came at The Open Championship (T64).
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Shot rounds of 66-69-69-65 at the European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship to T7 in late-September.
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: Took a three-stroke lead into the final round of the European Tour's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in January. On the par-3 third hole during the Saturday finish, he double bogeyed. Added three birdies and a bogey leading up to the 17th hole. Was a stroke behind George Coetzee and Sergio Garcia, who were in the clubhouse with 17-under 271s. Hit his second-shot approach on the par-5 18th hole to 14 feet and faced an eagle putt that would give him his first European Tour victory. Drained the putt to avoid the playoff.
Volvo World Match Play Championship: Finished T5 at the Volvo World Match Play Championship in mid-May.
2012 Season
Added two top-10s in Asia late in the season.
Thailand Open: Won his first professional title when he captured the Thailand Open on the OneAsia Tour. Fired rounds of 67-64-67-67 at Suwan G&CC to edge South Korea's Jang Dong-Kyu by two strokes. Had to wait for his initital title late in his round when the rain interrupted the action.
UBS Hong Kong Open: Shot a final-round, 7-under 63 at Hong Kong GC to T10 at the UBS Hong Kong Open.
BMW International Open: Was in position to win again in June at the BMW International Open in Germany. A double bogey at the par-4 14th was his undoing as he T3, a stroke out of the Danny Willett-Marcus Fraser playoff.
Barclays Singapore Open: Finished T7 at the Barclays Singapore Open.
Sicilian Open: Had heartbreak early in the season, finishing second at the Sicilian Open in Italy. Was tied for 10th when the final round began, but he shot a Sunday 64 at Verdura Golf and Spa Resort only to come up a stroke short of winner Thorbjorn Olesen.
2011 Season
Africa Open: Along with Manuel Quiros, lost in a playoff to Louis Oosthuizen at the Africa Open in January. He and Quiros both missed their birdie tries on the first extra hole, while Oosthuizen sealed the victory with a birdie putt of his own.
Iberdrola Open in Mallorca: Finished a distant T2 to Darren Clarke at the Iberdrola Open in Mallorca, Spain. Entered the final round with a four-stroke lead at Pula GC but skied to a Sunday 76.
2010 Season
Enjoyed five top-10 European Tour finishes, with three of them coming in consecutive weeks in May.
Iiberdrola Open Cala Millor Mallorca: T5 at the Iberdrola Open.
-
BMW PGA Championship: T6 at the BMW PGA Championship.
BMW Italian Open: T3 at the BMW Italian Open.
Barclays Singapore Open: Picked up his final top-10 of the season with a T10 at the Barclays Singapore Open. He opened with a first-round 63 to take the lead but was only 1-under over the final 54 holes at Sentosa GC.
Irish Open: Added another top-10 at the Irish Open, where he T3, four strokes behind winner Ross Fisher.
2009 Season
Had a successful first full year on the European Tour, winning Rookie of the Year honors, with top-10 finishes.
PGA Championship: T76 at the PGA Championship in his first tournament in the United States.
The Open Championship: The Open Championship, where he T3. Shot a final-round 67, tied for the lowest final round at Turnberry's Ailsa Course.
European Open: T3 at the European Open.
Celtic Manor Wales Open: T3 at the Celtic Manor Wales Open.
South African Open: T3 at the South African Open.
2008 Season
He turned professional shortly after and played in eight European Tour events.
The Open Championship: Then an amateur, finished T5 at The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.
European Tour Qualifying School: Earned his playing rights for 2009 by finishing fifth at the European Tour Qualifying School.
Amateur Highlights
- Played an extensive international schedule, with the English Golf Union.
- Won the 2008 Bonallack Trophy.