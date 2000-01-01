×
United States
6  ft, 2  in
188 cm
Height
225 lbs
--
Weight
48
AGE
1996
Turned Pro
Arizona State University (1996, Business Management)
College
Springville, New York
Birthplace
Performance
Personal

  • Worked on the range and in the bag room at TPC Scottsdale while growing up. Received a sponsor exemption to play in the 2005 FBR Open when FBR Open Chairman Bryon Carney offered him the spot during his wedding rehearsal dinner in late 2004.

Special Interests

  • Fishing, outdoor activities

Career Highlights

2014 Season

Had two events to earn $435,779, which would equal No. 125 from the 2007 season. Missed the cut in his only start on TOUR. Will have one start in 2014-15 to earn $435,779 as part of the Major Medical Extension.

2013 Season

Made four of 15 TOUR cuts as he continued to play with a Major Medical Extension. His best finish was T21 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

2012 Season

Between May and August, made seven PGA TOUR starts, missing the cut in each. Did not play much on TOUR for the fifth consecutive season due to neck and shoulder issues that stem from second season on TOUR, in 2006.

  • Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic: In his eighth and final start of the season, the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Classic, ended in style with a T9 at Disney World. Posted a final-round, 6-under 66 to net the top-10 finish. Granted Major Medical Extension.

2011 Season

Returned to competitive play with five starts on the Korn Ferry Tour but did not make the cut in any of the events.

2006 Season

In second season on TOUR, limited to just six events due to neck and shoulder injuries.

  • Ford Championship at Doral: Made one cut, a T48 at the Ford Championship at Doral, but did not play again the rest of the season.

2005 Season

Rookie was one of three first-year players to earn more than $1 million (Sean O'Hair and Greg Owen).

  • Southern Farm Bureau Classic: Finished season with a career-best fourth-place finish at the Southern Farm Bureau Classic after holding the 54-hole lead by a stroke, his first career lead on TOUR.
  • The INTERNATIONAL: Finished T6 at The INTERNATIONAL, eight points behind Retief Goosen in the Modified Stableford scoring system.
  • Booz Allen Classic: First career top-10 came in 17th start on TOUR, a T7 at the Booz Allen Classic.

2004 Season

Played the Gateway Tour in 2002-04 and finished fifth in the 2004 Desert Series money list.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Earned initial TOUR card by making it through all three stages of the 2004 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, where he finished T13 in the final stage. Had attended Q-school every year since 1996, making it to finals in 1997 and 2004.

2001 Season

Played Canadian Tour in 2000-01.

1999 Season

Finished 95th on Korn Ferry Tour money list.

1998 Season

Finished 47th on Korn Ferry Tour money list.

  • NIKE Greensboro Open: Placed third a second time this season at the Greensboro Open, one of his best finishes on that Tour.
  • NIKE Carolina Classic: Posted two thirds, first third place finish came at the Carolina Classic.

1997 Season

Played the Asian Tour.

Amateur Highlights

  • Two-time honorable mention All-American at Arizona State.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE

  • PGA TOUR: 2004