Joey Snyder III
Full Name
6 ft, 2 in
188 cm
Height
225 lbs
--
Weight
June 07, 1973
Birthday
48
AGE
Springville, New York
Birthplace
Scottsdale, Arizona
Residence
Wife, Dana; Sophie (7/27/06), Caroline (11/7/08)
Family
Arizona State University (1996, Business Management)
College
1996
Turned Pro
$1,354,182
Career Earnings
Scottsdale, AZ, United States
City Plays From
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2014 Season
Had two events to earn $435,779, which would equal No. 125 from the 2007 season. Missed the cut in his only start on TOUR. Will have one start in 2014-15 to earn $435,779 as part of the Major Medical Extension.
2013 Season
Made four of 15 TOUR cuts as he continued to play with a Major Medical Extension. His best finish was T21 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
2012 Season
Between May and August, made seven PGA TOUR starts, missing the cut in each. Did not play much on TOUR for the fifth consecutive season due to neck and shoulder issues that stem from second season on TOUR, in 2006.
2011 Season
Returned to competitive play with five starts on the Korn Ferry Tour but did not make the cut in any of the events.
2006 Season
In second season on TOUR, limited to just six events due to neck and shoulder injuries.
2005 Season
Rookie was one of three first-year players to earn more than $1 million (Sean O'Hair and Greg Owen).
2004 Season
Played the Gateway Tour in 2002-04 and finished fifth in the 2004 Desert Series money list.
2001 Season
Played Canadian Tour in 2000-01.
1999 Season
Finished 95th on Korn Ferry Tour money list.
1998 Season
Finished 47th on Korn Ferry Tour money list.
1997 Season
Played the Asian Tour.
Amateur Highlights
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE