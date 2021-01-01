|
Jason Schultz
Full Name
5 ft, 10 in
178 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
March 29, 1973
Birthday
48
AGE
Tampa, Florida
Birthplace
Dallas, Texas
Residence
Wife, Stacey; Riley Victoria (10/25/05)
Family
University of Missouri (1996, Hotel and Restaurant Management)
College
1996
Turned Pro
$1,061,041
Career Earnings
Colombia, MO, United States
City Plays From
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
PLAYOFF RECORD
KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2012 Season
2011 Season
Made the cut in 15 of 24 starts and had three top-25 finishes.
2010 Season
Played 11 Korn Ferry Tour events and made five cuts to finish No. 95 on the money list.
2009 Season
Made seven of 21 cuts.
2008 Season
Made 15 cuts from 26 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with five top-25s. Finished the season No. 87 on the money list, with $79,192. Most recently finished No. 203 on the TOUR money list, with $163,244. Made the cut in nine of 22 appearances but failed to crack the top 25.
2007 Season
Played five Korn Ferry Tour events with two top-25 finishes.
2006 Season
Played his rookie season on TOUR after finishing 15th on 2005 Korn Ferry Tour money list. Finished 204th on the TOUR money list, with two top-25s in 28 starts.
2005 Season
2004 Season
Made the cut in 16 of 22 starts on Tour. Ranked No. 40 on the final money list, with $139,418. Finished inside the top 25 in nine tournaments.
2003 Season
Made the cut in nine of 23 appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour. Wrapped up the season No. 84 on the money list, with $53,463.
2001 Season
Made the cut in 10 of 17 starts during the season, with three top-25 finishes. Finished No. 23 on the 2002 Canadian Tour order of merit.