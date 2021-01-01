×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Jason Schultz
Jason Schultz

Jason Schultz

United StatesUnited States
on
off
Metric
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
48
AGE
1996
Turned Pro
University of Missouri (1996, Hotel and Restaurant Management)
College
Tampa, Florida
Birthplace
5  ft, 10  in
178 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
48
AGE
1996
Turned Pro
University of Missouri (1996, Hotel and Restaurant Management)
College
Tampa, Florida
Birthplace
225
The 25 (Money List) Rank (2013)
$2,433
Official Money (2013)
Top 10 Finishes--
Top 10 Finishes (2013)
70.38
Scoring Average (2013)

Odds

Odds and Lines are subject to change See Odds Leaderboard
Performance
Print
RESULTS

Please wait ... loading

Jason Schultz
Jason Schultz
United StatesUnited States
Metric
on
off
Print
No additional profile information available

Jason Schultz

Full Name

5  ft, 10  in

178 cm

Height

180 lbs

82 kg

Weight

March 29, 1973

Birthday

48

AGE

Tampa, Florida

Birthplace

Dallas, Texas

Residence

Wife, Stacey; Riley Victoria (10/25/05)

Family

University of Missouri (1996, Hotel and Restaurant Management)

College

1996

Turned Pro

$1,061,041

Career Earnings

Colombia, MO, United States

City Plays From

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 1999

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2005 Chattanooga Classic

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (1-0)

  • 2005 Defeated Jerry Smith, Joe Daley, Scott Weatherly, Chattanooga Classic

Personal

  • His grandfather started him in golf at age 11, buying him a set of clubs and a junior club membership.
  • Lists his grandfather Bob Bushmeyer and Jack Nicklaus as his heroes.
  • Has worked as a substitute teacher.

Special Interests

  • Reading, running, music

Career Highlights

2012 Season

  • Midwest Classic Presented by Cadillac: Received a sponsor exemption into the Midwest Classic in Kansas City and responded with a T8 finish, his best showing on Tour since a T2 at the 2010 Price Cutter Charity Championship. Posted all four scores in the 60s and wound up five shots back of winner Shawn Stefani.

2011 Season

Made the cut in 15 of 24 starts and had three top-25 finishes.

  • Mylan Classic: T13 at the Mylan Classic.
  • The Rex Hospital Open: T15 at The Rex Hospital Open.

2010 Season

Played 11 Korn Ferry Tour events and made five cuts to finish No. 95 on the money list.

  • Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper: Finished T2 at the Price Cutter Charity Championship, his fourth start of the year. Shot 66 in every round except the third, in which he shot 70. It was his best finish since winning the 2005 Chattanooga Classic, 74 starts earlier.

2009 Season

Made seven of 21 cuts.

  • Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open: Only other top-10 was T10 at the Preferred Health Systems Wichita Open.
  • Knoxville Open Presented by Food City: His only top-10 was a T5 at the Knoxville Open, where he posted an 18-under par total.

2008 Season

Made 15 cuts from 26 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, with five top-25s. Finished the season No. 87 on the money list, with $79,192. Most recently finished No. 203 on the TOUR money list, with $163,244. Made the cut in nine of 22 appearances but failed to crack the top 25.

  • Fort Smith Classic Presented by Stephens Inc.: Earned his only top-10 of the year with a T8 at the Fort Smith Classic.

2007 Season

Played five Korn Ferry Tour events with two top-25 finishes.

  • Chitimacha Louisiana Open Pres'd by Dynamic Industries: Had a season-best T14 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.

2006 Season

Played his rookie season on TOUR after finishing 15th on 2005 Korn Ferry Tour money list. Finished 204th on the TOUR money list, with two top-25s in 28 starts.

  • PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament: Regained TOUR card for 2007, with T29 at the 2006 National Qualifying Tournament.
  • B.C. Open presented by Turning Stone Resort: Best performance was T24 at the B.C. Open.

2005 Season

  • Chattanooga Classic: Posted a career-high six top-10s on the 2005 Korn Ferry Tour money list and picked up first win on that Tour at the Chattanooga Classic. Outlasted Joe Daley in a four-man playoff when he rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt on the sixth extra hole. Jerry Smith and Scott Weatherly were eliminated earlier in the playoff.

2004 Season

Made the cut in 16 of 22 starts on Tour. Ranked No. 40 on the final money list, with $139,418. Finished inside the top 25 in nine tournaments.

  • Gila River Classic at Wild Horse Pass Resort: Had a season-best third-place finish at the Gila River Golf Classic.

2003 Season

Made the cut in nine of 23 appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour. Wrapped up the season No. 84 on the money list, with $53,463.

  • Miccosukee Championship: Finished T7 in his final event of the season at the Miccosukee Championship, where he recorded the 29th double eagle in Tour history during the opening round.

2001 Season

Made the cut in 10 of 17 starts during the season, with three top-25 finishes. Finished No. 23 on the 2002 Canadian Tour order of merit.

  • BUY.COM Utah Classic: Had a season-best T9 at the Utah Classic.